The Therapy Herd's Holiday Wish

The FEED BUNDLE is a comprehensive package for the Therapy Herd, containing various essentials for their nutrition and health.
It includes:
Your gift of the Horse FEED Bundle ensures the herd receives nourishing feed and vital supplements for three months of care.
This comprehensive health package provides the Therapy Herd with both long-term parasite protection and natural, topical care.
The bundle includes:
Purchasing this bundle helps ensure the horses are protected with a variety of dewormers for six months, while also providing essential herbal and topical care items.
The Veterinary/Farrier Fund Donation ensures the Therapy Herd receives essential medical and hoof care.
Your generous donation goes directly to supporting the herd's health by covering:
This bundle is crucial for the daily maintenance and well-being of the Therapy Herd, supplying necessary grooming tools and essential barn equipment.
The items include:
Your contribution to the Barn Bundle will help supply new items the team doesn't have or replace items that get broken, ensuring smooth daily operations at the barn.
This vital bundle ensures the Therapy Herd has immediate access to essential wound care and first aid supplies.
The items include:
While items like these are needed periodically for minor injuries and routine care, having this complete first aid kit ready to go is essential for the ongoing health and safety of the herd.
This bundle provides one essential blanket and sheet to keep a therapy horse comfortable, warm, and dry throughout the colder months.
The bundle includes:
These items are essential for horses during the winter season to protect them from the elements and maintain their health.
