The Therapy Herd's Holiday Wish

The FEED BUNDLE is a comprehensive package for the Therapy Herd, containing various essentials for their nutrition and health.

It includes:

Feed: Total Feeds Total Equine Horse Feed (40 lb.) and Purina Equine Senior Horse Feed (50 lb.).

Hay: Bales of Alfalfa and Coastal hay.

Supplements: Vitamin E, Lysine, Hoof, and Finish Line Apple-A-Day Electrolyte Horse Supplement (5 lb.).

Treats: DuMOR Baker's Bites Baked Apple and Honey Horse Treats (20 lb. bag).

Your gift of the Horse FEED Bundle ensures the herd receives nourishing feed and vital supplements for three months of care.