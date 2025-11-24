Stay In The Fight Veterans Foundation

Offered by

Stay In The Fight Veterans Foundation

About this shop

The Therapy Herd's Holiday Wish

Horse FEED Bundle item
Horse FEED Bundle
$175

The FEED BUNDLE is a comprehensive package for the Therapy Herd, containing various essentials for their nutrition and health.

It includes:

  • Feed: Total Feeds Total Equine Horse Feed (40 lb.) and Purina Equine Senior Horse Feed (50 lb.).
  • Hay: Bales of Alfalfa and Coastal hay.
  • Supplements: Vitamin E, Lysine, Hoof, and Finish Line Apple-A-Day Electrolyte Horse Supplement (5 lb.).
  • Treats: DuMOR Baker's Bites Baked Apple and Honey Horse Treats (20 lb. bag).

Your gift of the Horse FEED Bundle ensures the herd receives nourishing feed and vital supplements for three months of care.

Silver Lining Herbs & Dewormer Bundle item
Silver Lining Herbs & Dewormer Bundle
$200

🌿 Silver Lining Herbs & Dewormer Bundle


This comprehensive health package provides the Therapy Herd with both long-term parasite protection and natural, topical care.

The bundle includes:

  • Veterinary Dewormers: Durvet Ivermectin Dewormer Paste, Quest Equine Dewormer Gel, and Panacur Equine Dewormer Paste.
  • Silver Lining Herbs: Colic Eaz for Horses, Equisalve for Horses, and Bug Repel - Fly Spray.

Purchasing this bundle helps ensure the horses are protected with a variety of dewormers for six months, while also providing essential herbal and topical care items.

Veterinary/Farrier Fund item
Veterinary/Farrier Fund
$250

The Veterinary/Farrier Fund Donation ensures the Therapy Herd receives essential medical and hoof care.

Your generous donation goes directly to supporting the herd's health by covering:

  • Veterinary Visits: Allowing the horses to see the vet if needed.
  • Farrier Services: Ensuring the horses get their beautiful feet maintained and trimmed regularly.
Barn Bundle item
Barn Bundle
$100

🧺 Barn Bundle


This bundle is crucial for the daily maintenance and well-being of the Therapy Herd, supplying necessary grooming tools and essential barn equipment.

The items include:

  • Grooming Supplies: Quality brushes, curry combs, sweat scrapers, hoof picks, and shedding blades (e.g., Tough1 Great Grips Horse Grooming Brush Set with Bag).
  • Barn Essentials: Fortiflex Heavy-Duty Feed/Water Buckets in various sizes (8 qt., 17.5 gal., 2 gal.), and a 50 lb. White Livestock Salt Block.

Your contribution to the Barn Bundle will help supply new items the team doesn't have or replace items that get broken, ensuring smooth daily operations at the barn.

Horse First Aid Bundle item
Horse First Aid Bundle
$100

Horse First Aid Bundle


This vital bundle ensures the Therapy Herd has immediate access to essential wound care and first aid supplies.


The items include:  

  • Bandaging & Care: Vet Wrap (Vetrap Bandaging Tape), Vetericyn Plus Antimicrobial Horse Wound Care Spray, Farnam Horse Health Povidone-Iodine Solution 10%, gauze, saline, and antibacterial hand cleaner.  
  • Support & Diagnostics: Horse Health Icetight Horse Poultice, thermometers, and needles.

While items like these are needed periodically for minor injuries and routine care, having this complete first aid kit ready to go is essential for the ongoing health and safety of the herd.

Blanket & Sheet Bundle item
Blanket & Sheet Bundle
$180

🐴 Blanket & Sheet Bundle

This bundle provides one essential blanket and sheet to keep a therapy horse comfortable, warm, and dry throughout the colder months.


The bundle includes:

  • Tough1 Extreme 250g/1680D Polyester Waterproof Horse Turnout Blanket
  • Tough1 420D Water-Resistant Horse Sheet

These items are essential for horses during the winter season to protect them from the elements and maintain their health.

Add a donation for Stay In The Fight Veterans Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!