The Third Rail's EOTS Party Silent Auction

Yamine Lamal – Signed Kit (Beckett Authenticated) item
$50

Starting bid

Official Yamine Lamal signed kit (not game-worn), featuring an authenticated Beckett serial-numbered Hologram. Size M.

A premium collectible from one of world football’s brightest young stars.

Nico Fernández Mercau – Signed, Match-Worn Jersey item
$50

Starting bid

Match-worn jersey from Noche Latina on 9/17, signed by Nico Fernández Mercau. Size M.

Perfect for framing and showing off your support.

Andrés Perea – Signed, Match-Worn Jersey item
$50

Starting bid

Match-worn jersey from Noche Latina on 9/17, signed by Andrés Perea. Size M.

A clean, collectible piece from a big night under the lights.

Maxi Moralez – Signed, Match-Worn Jersey item
$50

Starting bid

Match-worn jersey from Noche Latina on 9/17, signed by Maxi Moralez. Size S.

A must-have keepsake from one of the club’s most beloved playmakers.

Thiago Martins – Signed, Match-Worn Jersey item
$50

Starting bid

Match-worn jersey from Noche Latina on 9/17, signed by Thiago Martins. Size L.

A strong centerpiece item, from our captain, for any collection.

Alonso Martínez – Signed, Match-Worn Jersey item
$50

Starting bid

Match-worn jersey from Noche Latina on 9/17, signed by Alonso Martínez. Size M.

An ideal item for fans who love attacking flair and a goal threat.

Aiden O’Neill – Signed, Match-Worn Jersey item
$50

Starting bid

Match-worn jersey from Noche Latina on 9/17, signed by Aiden O’Neill. Size M.

A simple, standout piece from a memorable match where he was credited for an assist!

Tayvon Gray – Signed, Match-Worn Jersey item
$50

Starting bid

Match-worn jersey from Noche Latina on 9/17, signed by Tayvon Gray. Size M.

A great addition to any supporter’s wall or memorabilia collection.

Matt Freese – Signed, Match-Worn Jersey item
$50

Starting bid

Match-worn jersey from Noche Latina on 9/17, personally signed by goalkeeper Matt Freese. Size L.

Perfect for any supporter who loves big saves and big moments.

Justin Haak – Signed, Match-Worn Jersey item
$50

Starting bid

Match-worn jersey from Noche Latina on 9/17, personally signed by Justin Haak. Size M.

A unique piece of club history from our homegrown kid!

Team Signed Keeper Kit item
$50

Starting bid

Goalkeeper kit signed by the entire team! Size XL.


A slice of NYCFC history!

