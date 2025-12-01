The Third Rail's EOTS Party Silent Auction

Hosted by
Official Yamine Lamal signed kit (not game-worn), featuring an authenticated Beckett serial-numbered Hologram. Size M.
A premium collectible from one of world football’s brightest young stars.
Match-worn jersey from Noche Latina on 9/17, signed by Nico Fernández Mercau. Size M.
Perfect for framing and showing off your support.
Match-worn jersey from Noche Latina on 9/17, signed by Andrés Perea. Size M.
A clean, collectible piece from a big night under the lights.
Match-worn jersey from Noche Latina on 9/17, signed by Maxi Moralez. Size S.
A must-have keepsake from one of the club’s most beloved playmakers.
Match-worn jersey from Noche Latina on 9/17, signed by Thiago Martins. Size L.
A strong centerpiece item, from our captain, for any collection.
Match-worn jersey from Noche Latina on 9/17, signed by Alonso Martínez. Size M.
An ideal item for fans who love attacking flair and a goal threat.
Match-worn jersey from Noche Latina on 9/17, signed by Aiden O’Neill. Size M.
A simple, standout piece from a memorable match where he was credited for an assist!
Match-worn jersey from Noche Latina on 9/17, signed by Tayvon Gray. Size M.
A great addition to any supporter’s wall or memorabilia collection.
Match-worn jersey from Noche Latina on 9/17, personally signed by goalkeeper Matt Freese. Size L.
Perfect for any supporter who loves big saves and big moments.
Match-worn jersey from Noche Latina on 9/17, personally signed by Justin Haak. Size M.
A unique piece of club history from our homegrown kid!
Goalkeeper kit signed by the entire team! Size XL.
A slice of NYCFC history!
