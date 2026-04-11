Leesburg Christian Church, Inc.
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Leesburg Christian Church, Inc.

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The Tortoise and the Hare

6005 KY-1842

Cynthiana, KY 41031, USA

Household Tickets – The Tortoise and the Hare
Free

Please select the number of seats needed for your household. These tickets are reserved for immediate family members of students participating in the drama seminar. There is no need to include your student who is performing.

Guest Tickets – The Tortoise and the Hare
$5

For extended family, friends, and all guests outside of a participating student’s immediate household. Please select the number of tickets needed.

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