The Tortoise and the Hare

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About this event
Please select the number of seats needed for your household. These tickets are reserved for immediate family members of students participating in the drama seminar. There is no need to include your student who is performing.
For extended family, friends, and all guests outside of a participating student’s immediate household. Please select the number of tickets needed.
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