The Totally Rad Silent Auction - Pt 2

$600 off a home improvement project or 2 days of labor doing “honey-do” projects. Services to choose from include painting/staining- interior or exterior, carpentry, some tile, Sheetrock/mudwork (depending how intricate), handyman things. Nothing electrical or plumbing.





Check out my Facebook page to see my work! “Mustard’s Painting .. and more”



You’re responsible for purchasing all materials needed, this is for labor only. Travel expenses may apply depending on location. Expires 09/27/2026