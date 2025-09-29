The Totally Rad Silent Auction - Pt 2

auctionV2.input.startingBid
This 38" x 36" art piece was composed by a number of artists at the 2025 LGBTQ SAVES Picnic in collaboration with St. Brigid Episcopal Church.
$600 off a home improvement project or 2 days of labor doing “honey-do” projects. Services to choose from include painting/staining- interior or exterior, carpentry, some tile, Sheetrock/mudwork (depending how intricate), handyman things. Nothing electrical or plumbing.
Check out my Facebook page to see my work! “Mustard’s Painting .. and more”
You’re responsible for purchasing all materials needed, this is for labor only. Travel expenses may apply depending on location. Expires 09/27/2026
Spacious custom-made leather handbag with plenty of Texas Style. Measures approx 11" high x 14" wide. Grey/Silver/Black.
10x10 Canvas Painting; Painted by Alex B., a youth in our program
Apple core with a person on either side, one who is female and the other is male and the seeds of the apple core have the trans masc and trans fem flag
100% of funds will go to LGBTQ SAVES
18in by 20in canvas painting; Painted by Juniper R., a youth in our programs.
"Red meant danger to me.
Deep red from skin,
Filled with torment, hate, and hurt.
Red means love to me.
Soft red of souls,
Filled with longing, affection, and healing.
The red is starting to turn pink.
The softest pink,
Filled with soft touches, loving looks, and unconditional love."
50% of funds will go to the artist.
14" x 10" Canvas Painting; donated by a community member
