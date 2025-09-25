eventClosed

THE TOTALLY RAD YOUTH ART SHOWCASE

3165 E Rosedale St, Fort Worth, TX 76105, USA

#1 - Maturing
$40

10x10 Canvas Painting


Apple core with a person on either side, one who is female and the other is male and the seeds of the apple core have the trans masc and trans fem flag


100% of funds will go to LGBTQ SAVES

#2 - Froot Loop Basket
$30

12x16 framed, still life


Dinosaur plush in a basket of Froot Loops


50% of funds will go back to the artist.

#3 - Giant Trans Flag Dragon
$55

~15 inches long, ~19.5 inches wide (wingspan) ~6 inches wide (no wings)


A crochet dragon plushie in the colors of the trans flag


50% of funds will go back to the artist.

#4 - Trans Pride Dragon
$30

~10.5 inches long, ~8 inches wide (wingspan) ~3 inches wide (no wings)


Mini crochet dragon plushie in trans flag colors.


50% of funds will go back to the artist.

#5 - Trans Pride Dragon
$30

~10.5 inches long, ~8 inches wide (wingspan) ~3 inches wide (no wings)


Mini crochet dragon plushie in trans flag colors.


50% of funds will go back to the artist.

#6 - Trans Pride Dragon
$30

~10.5 inches long, ~8 inches wide (wingspan) ~3 inches wide (no wings)


Mini crochet dragon plushie in trans flag colors.


50% of funds will go back to the artist.

#7 - Red Means Love
$40

18in by 20in canvas painting


"Red meant danger to me.

Deep red from skin,

Filled with torment, hate, and hurt.


Red means love to me.

Soft red of souls,

Filled with longing, affection, and healing.


The red is starting to turn pink.

The softest pink,

Filled with soft touches, loving looks, and unconditional love."

50% of funds will go to the artist.

#8 - Queer is Beautiful
$80

18in by 12in framed painting


I made a simple character, I choose to give him top surgery scars. His skin is yellow and eyes are black. Its a rather simple one of a queer person, though that exact person doesnt exist, every queer person thta does is beaiful weither they pass or not. As long as they are happy, thats what is important.


50% of the funds will go back to artist.

#9 - And I Think of My Friends
$45

Letter paper size, 8.5 by 11 inches Digital Painting, Framed


Riso-inspired digital art print of a floating figure with the pride rainbow coming out of their heart.


50% of funds will go back to the artist.

#10 - Flower Pride
$25

7” by 10” framed pen drawing of colorful flowers


50% of funds will go back to the artist.

#11 - The Girl with the Rainbow Hair
$30

7"x10" Framed Painting


A silhouette of a woman with rainbow hair


50% of funds will go back to the artist.

#12 - Ordinary World
$100

18 1/2" x 12 1/2 in framed water color


A peaceful scenery where everyone sees a different point of view realizing that what they see is normal, just an ordinary world.


50% of funds will go back to the artist

#13 - Rainbow Connection
$100

21" x 17" framed painting


This one shows a meaning of soulmates/ soul connection. Not matter the gender or identity everyone deserves love without judgement or hate, every one has different view which makes it so colorful, a rainbow connection.


50% of funds will go back to the artist

#14 - Mask of Dysphoria
$35

10.75in x 8.5in Framed Yarn Painting


I was inspired by my own gender/sexual dysphoria and the nightmares I used to have about this “mask” and how I felt like I had to wear it to hide my true identity from the outside world. I hope to convey the message to others questioning their gender or sexual identity that your dysphoria might feel like a giant monster or being that has you under its control, but in reality, it’s only a mask. One that you can take off.


50% of funds will go back to the artist

#15 - A River Of Love
$60

11 x 17 in, Printed Digital Artwork Framed


Past relationships, unpleasant, nostalgic, or unwelcome, have made their way into your life. They are reminders of a time where you have found you. Every person you meet on your journey of love will lead you down a river of who you are today, swirling into riptides and waves of a true self inside and out.


50% of funds will go back to the artist

Peace Love Pride
$20

10 x 10 Canvas Painting


A Black hand displaying the international sign of love and acceptance with the rainbow pride flag painted on the wrist


100% of funds will go to LGBTQ SAVES

