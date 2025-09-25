THE TOTALLY RAD YOUTH ART SHOWCASE

auctionV2.input.startingBid
10x10 Canvas Painting
Apple core with a person on either side, one who is female and the other is male and the seeds of the apple core have the trans masc and trans fem flag
100% of funds will go to LGBTQ SAVES
12x16 framed, still life
Dinosaur plush in a basket of Froot Loops
50% of funds will go back to the artist.
~15 inches long, ~19.5 inches wide (wingspan) ~6 inches wide (no wings)
A crochet dragon plushie in the colors of the trans flag
50% of funds will go back to the artist.
~10.5 inches long, ~8 inches wide (wingspan) ~3 inches wide (no wings)
Mini crochet dragon plushie in trans flag colors.
50% of funds will go back to the artist.
~10.5 inches long, ~8 inches wide (wingspan) ~3 inches wide (no wings)
Mini crochet dragon plushie in trans flag colors.
50% of funds will go back to the artist.
~10.5 inches long, ~8 inches wide (wingspan) ~3 inches wide (no wings)
Mini crochet dragon plushie in trans flag colors.
50% of funds will go back to the artist.
18in by 20in canvas painting
"Red meant danger to me.
Deep red from skin,
Filled with torment, hate, and hurt.
Red means love to me.
Soft red of souls,
Filled with longing, affection, and healing.
The red is starting to turn pink.
The softest pink,
Filled with soft touches, loving looks, and unconditional love."
50% of funds will go to the artist.
18in by 12in framed painting
I made a simple character, I choose to give him top surgery scars. His skin is yellow and eyes are black. Its a rather simple one of a queer person, though that exact person doesnt exist, every queer person thta does is beaiful weither they pass or not. As long as they are happy, thats what is important.
50% of the funds will go back to artist.
Letter paper size, 8.5 by 11 inches Digital Painting, Framed
Riso-inspired digital art print of a floating figure with the pride rainbow coming out of their heart.
50% of funds will go back to the artist.
7” by 10” framed pen drawing of colorful flowers
50% of funds will go back to the artist.
7"x10" Framed Painting
A silhouette of a woman with rainbow hair
50% of funds will go back to the artist.
18 1/2" x 12 1/2 in framed water color
A peaceful scenery where everyone sees a different point of view realizing that what they see is normal, just an ordinary world.
50% of funds will go back to the artist
21" x 17" framed painting
This one shows a meaning of soulmates/ soul connection. Not matter the gender or identity everyone deserves love without judgement or hate, every one has different view which makes it so colorful, a rainbow connection.
50% of funds will go back to the artist
10.75in x 8.5in Framed Yarn Painting
I was inspired by my own gender/sexual dysphoria and the nightmares I used to have about this “mask” and how I felt like I had to wear it to hide my true identity from the outside world. I hope to convey the message to others questioning their gender or sexual identity that your dysphoria might feel like a giant monster or being that has you under its control, but in reality, it’s only a mask. One that you can take off.
50% of funds will go back to the artist
11 x 17 in, Printed Digital Artwork Framed
Past relationships, unpleasant, nostalgic, or unwelcome, have made their way into your life. They are reminders of a time where you have found you. Every person you meet on your journey of love will lead you down a river of who you are today, swirling into riptides and waves of a true self inside and out.
50% of funds will go back to the artist
10 x 10 Canvas Painting
A Black hand displaying the international sign of love and acceptance with the rainbow pride flag painted on the wrist
100% of funds will go to LGBTQ SAVES
