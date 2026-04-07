The Trail Home Silent Auction

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Starting bid
One of the historic gems in Hollywood, the Magic Castle has been a source of mystery and wonder for decades.
Since its founding in 1963, the Magic Castle has become a mecca for magicians and enthusiasts. This exclusive clubhouse of the Academy of Magical Arts typically allows entrance only to their members and their guests.
Behind its Victorian-era façade lies a world of enchantment, where world-class magicians perform nightly, and the impossible becomes possible. The Academy of Magical Arts provides a stage for established performers and nurtures up-and-coming talent, ensuring that the art of magic continues to thrive and evolve.
Perfect for a memorable night out, special occasion, or hosting visiting friends — enjoy multiple live magic shows, explore secret rooms, and soak in the mystique of this truly one-of-a-kind venue.
This package grants access to the Magic Castle for a party of up to 4 people with door charges waived. Dining is required with a one entree minimum purchase per person in party, and a reservation must be set prior to visiting; Dinner or brunch includes a ticket for each person in the party to one magic show; all other shows are first come, first seated.
No tickets may be purchased for additional guests, and certain dates may be excluded, such as club buy-outs, certain holidays, special events, and member's only nights. The Magic Castle is generally open 7 nights a week for ages 21 and up only, and Saturday brunch and Sunday brunch for all ages. Guests should allow 10 weeks' notice to secure a reservation on a Friday or Saturday evening, and about 4 weeks' notice for all other times. The Academy of Magical Arts does not guarantee that you will be able to secure your first choice of reservations and recommends that you have a few dates to select, in case you are unable to secure your first choice of dates.
Additional costs, such as dinner, valet parking, drinks, tax, gratuity, door charges for special events, are NOT included.
All rules of the club, including strict dress code and no photography, must be adhered to by guests.
Prize will be delivered via email.
Graciously donated by Peter Freyer.
Starting bid
This package includes four lower bowl tickets to USC vs. Fresno State at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, September 5th, plus four passes to the exclusive 1923 Club for premium food and beverage as well as great rooftop views of the game. A parking pass at Expo Park and two comfy size large sweatshirts are also included to complete your Trojan game day experience.
Prize will be delivered via combination of email (tickets), mail (passes) & in person (sweatshirts). Sweatshirts may be picked up at The Center Monday, 4/27 through Thursday, 4/30, between 8AM–4PM. Please email [email protected] to coordinate your pick-up.
Graciously donated by USC & Dr. Jennifer Christian-Herman
Starting bid
Two tickets to any show at The Greek Theatre in 2026, plus VIP parking in Lot G!
Located within Griffith Park, the historic Greek Theatre stands as one of the nation’s most beloved and recognized outdoor entertainment venues. The 5,900 capacity outdoor venue is among the City’s most cherished public sites.
Prize may be picked up at The Center Monday, April 27 through Thursday, April 30, between 8AM–4PM. Please email [email protected] to coordinate your pick-up.
Graciously donated by The Greek Theatre
Starting bid
Enjoy the perfect staycation at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, situated in the heart of Hollywood, steps from the Walk of Fame, TCL Chinese Theatre, and other iconic landmarks.
Since 1927, The Hollywood Roosevelt has been a cornerstone of Los Angeles—a place where history and culture intersect.
From hosting icons like Marilyn Monroe and Charlie Chaplin to playing a lasting role in the city's story, it remains a timeless fixture, seamlessly blending its storied past with a modern sensibility.
This package includes one night in a Deluxe Room, pool access, and complimentary parking for a staycation you won't forget.
Prize will be delivered via email.
Graciously donated by The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel
Starting bid
2 Passes to The Huntington Library and Gardens + 25% off membership at the LA County Arboretum!
A perfect day out! Explore the Huntington's stunning botanical gardens, incredible art collections, and historic exhibitions.
The winner will also receive a voucher for 25% off membership at the LA County Arboretum!
Prize will be delivered via email & in person.
Prize may be picked up at The Center Monday, April 27 through Thursday, April 30, between 8AM–4PM. Please email [email protected] to coordinate your pick-up.
Graciously donated by The Huntington & the LA County Arboretum
Starting bid
Come experience the thrill of a WNBA game with two tickets to see the LA Sparks play the Toronto Tempo at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, May 17th at 4pm! The seats are at half court in row 7.
Prize will be delivered via email.
Graciously donated by Ana Vargas & Sidney Heubner
Starting bid
Cheer on LA's premiere women's professional soccer team game with two tickets to an Angel City FC home match during their exciting 2026 season. Experience one of LA's most electric live sports experiences!!
Tickets are subject to availability, parking is not included, and the winner must begin the redemption process within 30 days of the event.
Prize will be delivered via email.
Graciously donated by Angel City Football Club
Starting bid
2 tickets to UCLA vs. San Diego State, scheduled to be played on 9/12/26 + a super soft UCLA hoodie to wear to the game
Prize will be delivered via email (tickets) & in person (hoodie).
Prize may be picked up at The Center Monday, April 27 through Thursday, April 30, between 8AM–4PM. Please email [email protected] to coordinate your pick-up.
Graciously donated by UCLA and Dr. Jennifer Christian-Herman
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a day of pure relaxation at Wi Spa, LA's beloved 24/7 Korean day spa in Koreatown. This $100 gift card covers access to hot and cold baths, specialty saunas, massages, and more!
Prize may be picked up at The Center Monday, April 27 through Thursday, April 30, between 8AM–4PM. Please email [email protected] to coordinate your pick-up.
Graciously donated by Dalma Diaz
Starting bid
Get an exclusive tour (for up to 10 people) of the water feature design firm behind the iconic Fountains of Bellagio from Las Vegas, the stunning Rain Vortex at Singapore's Jewel Changi Airport, and LA's own Waters of Americana at Brand.
With over 250 water features and 60 patents; WET has been a global leader in designing, engineering, and manufacturing the best water based features in the world. Did you know every feature is made here locally here in southern California?
Engage in a priceless opportunity to tour the WET offices in Burbank. You’ll see WET's designers and artist alley, tour their manufacturing shops where all the feature components are made, have a blast seeing their Volume studio, and a special show curated just for you! Come and experience where the magic seen across the world is made.
Prize will be delivered via email.
Graciously donated by Jason Brown
Starting bid
Redeemable for classes or a membership at any Claytivity Pottery Studio, this is the perfect excuse to unleash your inner artist and try something new.
Claytivity has 3 locations across LA with studios in Silverlake, Frogtown and Burbank.
Prize will be delivered via email.
Graciously donated by Claytivity
Starting bid
This package includes two day passes to Hollywood Boulders, LA's premier indoor climbing gym, perfect for beginners and seasoned climbers alike.
Prize may be picked up at The Center Monday, April 27 through Thursday, April 30, between 8AM–4PM. Please email [email protected] to coordinate your pick-up.
Graciously donated by Hollywood Boulders
Starting bid
Whether you're just starting out or ready to level up, this $200 gift card to Gracie Jiu-Jitsu is the perfect way to jump in!
Prize may be picked up at The Center Monday, April 27 through Thursday, April 30, between 8AM–4PM. Please email [email protected] to coordinate your pick-up.
Graciously donated by Matt Kappadakunnel
Starting bid
Includes unlimited general admission for two adults and up to four kids, free tickets to special exhibitions! Endless family fun all year long!
Prize will be delivered via email.
Graciously donated by the Los Angeles Natural History Museum
Starting bid
Experience the magic of live theater with two tickets to the Geffen Playhouse, one of LA's most celebrated and intimate performing arts venues in the heart of Westwood.
Prize may be picked up at The Center Monday, April 27 through Thursday, April 30, between 8AM–4PM. Please email [email protected] to coordinate your pick-up.
Graciously donated by The Geffen Playhouse
Starting bid
Friends & Family is a seasonal cafe and marketplace in East Hollywood featuring fresh baked goods, artisan breads, and pastries made daily with heirloom grains. Run by Pastry Chef/Baker Roxana Jullapat and Chef Daniel Mattern.
NEW!!! This prize also includes a SIGNED copy of Mother Grains by Chef Roxana Jullapat.
Prize will be delivered via email (Gift Card) & in person (Cookbook).
Prize may be picked up at The Center Monday, 4/27 through Thursday, 4/30, between 8AM–4PM. Please email [email protected] to coordinate your pick-up.
Graciously donated by The Thai Town Rotary Club
Starting bid
This gift certificate to Howlin' Ray's, LA's legendary Nashville hot chicken spot, is your ticket to some of the most crave-worthy, mouthwatering chicken in the city! Yum!
Prize may be picked up at The Center Monday, April 27 through Thursday, April 30, between 8AM–4PM. Please email [email protected] to coordinate your pick-up.
Graciously donated by Howlin' Rays
Starting bid
Treat yourself to an unforgettable meal at Pine and Crane, one of LA's most beloved Taiwanese restaurants. This $100 gift card is your ticket to incredible dumplings, noodles, and more!
Available for use at either of Pine and Crane's Silver Lake and DTLA locations.
Prize may be picked up at The Center Monday, April 27 through Thursday, April 30, between 8AM–4PM. Please email [email protected] to coordinate your pick-up.
Graciously donated by Pine and Crane
Starting bid
Two beautiful 48" x 7" panels by Nashville-based contemporary mixed media artist, Andy Anh Ha. his work incorporates acrylics, metals, text, spray paint, and polymers on wood panels.
Figure out the perfect placement in your house for these two panels with interior design books Plain Simple Useful by Terence Conran and Minimalista by Shira Gill.
Sip a glass of Veuve or belle glos pinot noir as you redecorate!
Prize may be picked up at The Center Monday, 4/27 through Thursday, 4/30, between 8AM–4PM. Please email [email protected] to coordinate your pick-up.
Graciously donated by Joe Settineri, Daniel Ross, Shadi Jahangir & Dr. Jennifer Christian-Herman
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