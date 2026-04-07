The Trail Home Silent Auction

One of the historic gems in Hollywood, the Magic Castle has been a source of mystery and wonder for decades.

Since its founding in 1963, the Magic Castle has become a mecca for magicians and enthusiasts. This exclusive clubhouse of the Academy of Magical Arts typically allows entrance only to their members and their guests.

Behind its Victorian-era façade lies a world of enchantment, where world-class magicians perform nightly, and the impossible becomes possible. The Academy of Magical Arts provides a stage for established performers and nurtures up-and-coming talent, ensuring that the art of magic continues to thrive and evolve.

Perfect for a memorable night out, special occasion, or hosting visiting friends — enjoy multiple live magic shows, explore secret rooms, and soak in the mystique of this truly one-of-a-kind venue.

This package grants access to the Magic Castle for a party of up to 4 people with door charges waived. Dining is required with a one entree minimum purchase per person in party, and a reservation must be set prior to visiting; Dinner or brunch includes a ticket for each person in the party to one magic show; all other shows are first come, first seated.

No tickets may be purchased for additional guests, and certain dates may be excluded, such as club buy-outs, certain holidays, special events, and member's only nights. The Magic Castle is generally open 7 nights a week for ages 21 and up only, and Saturday brunch and Sunday brunch for all ages. Guests should allow 10 weeks' notice to secure a reservation on a Friday or Saturday evening, and about 4 weeks' notice for all other times. The Academy of Magical Arts does not guarantee that you will be able to secure your first choice of reservations and recommends that you have a few dates to select, in case you are unable to secure your first choice of dates.

Additional costs, such as dinner, valet parking, drinks, tax, gratuity, door charges for special events, are NOT included.

All rules of the club, including strict dress code and no photography, must be adhered to by guests.





Prize will be delivered via email.





Graciously donated by Peter Freyer.