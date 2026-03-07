The Trailblazer Spirit Auction

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Starting bid
Set the tone for the entire auction with this exclusive, high-stakes opportunity! We are kicking things off with a truly one-of-a-kind experience: an Executive Lunch with Mr. Mattick, the Principal of AACT.
This is not your average cafeteria meal. The winning student and a group of their closest friends will enjoy a private, catered lunch hosted by the man behind the mountain. It is the perfect chance to talk shop about the future of the Academy, pitch your latest big idea, or simply enjoy a VIP break from the school day in style. Whether you are a student leader or just want to treat your crew to a legendary afternoon, this lot is the ultimate way to show your Trailblazer spirit!
The details:
Starting bid
Score an unforgettable night in Las Vegas with five tickets to see the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Buffalo Sabres on March 17! These premium seats are located in Section 115, Row K (Seats 1–5), making them the perfect setup for a high-energy group outing, a family trip, or a spontaneous game day adventure. Whether you're a die-hard Knights fan or just looking for the ultimate Vegas weekend, you won't want to miss the chance to be part of the home ice action.
Please note:
Whether you’re cheering on the Knights, planning a road trip with friends, or turning it into a Vegas weekend, this is a fun chance to be part of the home-ice action.
Every bid supports AACT students and helps fund programs that inspire innovation, creativity, and real-world learning opportunities.
Starting bid
Experience the very best of downtown Reno’s culinary scene with this premium package from The Row. The centerpiece of this lot is an exclusive certificate for a Dinner for Four at your choice of three award-winning restaurants: Ramsay’s Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay, La Strada, or Roxy Restaurant & Bar. Whether you’re looking for iconic Beef Wellington, world-class Italian, or a sophisticated steakhouse vibe, this is the ultimate night out. To top it off, you'll take home a beautifully presented luxury gift basket filled with gourmet snacks and specialty treats to enjoy long after your dinner.
Please note:
Every bid supports AACT students and helps fund programs that inspire innovation, creativity, and real-world learning opportunities.
Starting bid
Enjoy a one-of-a-kind lunch for five, crafted entirely by the talented AACT Culinary Academy students. Every dish is prepared with the same creativity, care, and passion these future chefs bring to the kitchen every day. This isn't just a meal; it's a full-service fine dining experience where students design the menu, execute the flavors, and provide professional service. You and your guests will have a front-row seat to the skills and hard work our students are developing right on campus.
The details:
Every bid supports AACT students and helps fund programs that inspire innovation, creativity, and real-world learning opportunities.
Starting bid
Experience the gold standard of wireless audio with these brand new, unopened Apple AirPods Pro 2. Whether you're commuting, working out, or just need to tune out the world, these are the ultimate companion for your favorite music and podcasts. With advanced features like Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and a customizable fit, you'll enjoy a premium listening experience that's tailored exactly to you. Since they're still in the original factory seal, they're ready to be paired with your devices the second you take them home.
Please note:
Every bid supports AACT students and helps fund programs that inspire innovation, creativity, and real-world learning opportunities.
Starting bid
Meet Your Tastiest New Subscription
Sweeten your year with a front-row seat to the AACT kitchen! The AACT Culinary Academy Cravings Club delivers a monthly box of scratch-made pastries, baked goods, and seasonal treats crafted by our talented students. Each box showcases the incredible creativity and technique they're building right here in the classroom and kitchen. Whether you're a fan of fresh cookies, artisanal breads, or seasonal surprises, you'll love having a direct line to the tastiest work our students produce.
Your subscription includes:
Every bid supports AACT students and helps fund programs that inspire innovation, creativity, and real-world learning opportunities.
Starting bid
Take to the skies while supporting the next generation of pilots! This Discovery Flight is generously donated by the AACT Aviation Academy, a program that inspires students to explore aviation, science, and engineering. You will fly with a certified instructor from Great Basin Aviation, learning basic maneuvers, takeoff, and aerial navigation while taking in breathtaking views of northern Nevada.
Your bid doesn't just give you a thrilling first flight; it also directly celebrates and supports the Academy's mission to provide hands-on, career-focused opportunities for students. To make your next travel adventure even more seamless, this lot also includes two VIP Lounge passes for the Escape Lounge at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO). Whether you are embarking on your first flight or your fiftieth, this package ensures you do so with a touch of luxury and local pride.
The details:
Every bid supports AACT students and helps fund programs that inspire innovation, creativity, and real-world learning opportunities.
Starting bid
Ready to sharpen your skills and hit the slopes with total confidence? This unique package starts with one-on-one instruction on the Snow Biste, Reno’s innovative ski simulator. You'll train with expert guidance in a controlled, high-tech environment designed to improve your balance and efficiency before you ever click into your skis. Kris Buttenberg, founder of Snow Biste and a seasoned USSA-certified coach, will guide you through personalized sessions that give you instant feedback on your movements.
Once you've mastered the simulator, you can put those new skills to work with two lift tickets to Sugar Bowl Resort. It’s the perfect way to build your mountain confidence from the simulator to the summit!
The details:
Every bid supports AACT students and helps fund programs that inspire innovation, creativity, and real-world learning opportunities.
Starting bid
Elevate your accessory game and treat yourself to a fresh new look with this chic style bundle! This lot features a stunning, authentic Kate Spade purse, perfect for adding a touch of designer elegance to any outfit. To complete your transformation, you'll also head to Midtown Red Salon for a professional nail service with the talented Shyra. Whether you're prepping for a special event or just need a little "me time," this combination of high-end fashion and local pampering's the perfect way to feel your best.
The details:
Every bid supports AACT students and helps fund programs that inspire innovation, creativity, and real-world learning opportunities.
Starting bid
Tee off on one of Northern Nevada’s most scenic and celebrated courses! You'll enjoy a round of golf for four at Somersett Golf & Country Club, famous for its rolling fairways, dramatic elevation changes, and stunning mountain views. Designed to challenge seasoned players while remaining enjoyable for all skill levels, Somersett delivers a premier golf experience just minutes from downtown Reno. Whether you're planning a weekday outing with friends, entertaining clients, or gifting an unforgettable experience, this foursome's a hole-in-one opportunity.
The details:
Every bid supports AACT students and helps fund programs that inspire innovation, creativity, and real-world learning opportunities.
Starting bid
Give yourself the thrill of flight while helping AACT Aviation Academy students reach new heights! This Discovery Flight is part of the Academy’s contribution to the silent auction, highlighting the hands-on, career-focused experiences students gain through the program. By bidding, you’re celebrating the Academy’s commitment to inspiring the next generation of pilots, engineers, and aviation enthusiasts. You'll take off with a certified instructor from Great Basin Aviation, experiencing your first flight, learning basic maneuvers, and enjoying spectacular views of northern Nevada.
To make your experience even more memorable, this lot includes a unique model plane kit — designed and created by AACT students using the school’s high-tech 3D printer. This is a true "maker" keepsake that you can put together yourself.
The details:
Every bid supports AACT students and helps fund programs that inspire innovation, creativity, and real-world learning opportunities.
Starting bid
Experience the world through the lens of a rising artist with this stunning, student-shot photography canvas. Part of our exclusive Student Art Gallery, this piece captures the delicate, fleeting beauty of a frozen bubble with incredible detail. It's more than just a photograph; it's a showcase of the technical skill and creative vision being fostered right here in our AACT classrooms. Owning this "one-of-a-kind" gallery wrap means you're bringing a piece of student innovation into your home while celebrating the professional-grade talent of our digital arts program.
The details:
Every bid supports AACT students and helps fund programs that inspire innovation, creativity, and real-world learning opportunities.
Starting bid
Experience the world through the lens of a rising artist with this stunning, student-shot photography canvas. Part of our exclusive Student Art Gallery, this piece captures the serene, golden beauty of a pier at sunset with incredible detail. It’s more than just a photograph; it’s a showcase of the technical skill and creative vision being fostered right here in our AACT classrooms. Owning this "one-of-a-kind" gallery wrap means you're bringing a piece of student innovation into your home while celebrating the professional-grade talent of our digital arts program.
The details:
Every bid supports AACT students and helps fund programs that inspire innovation, creativity, and real-world learning opportunities.
Starting bid
Discover the whimsical side of our AACT Student Art Gallery with this professional-grade photography canvas. This piece brings a touch of personality and charm to any space, capturing a classic garden gnome in a way that highlights the student's mastery of focus, lighting, and storytelling. It’s more than just a photograph; it’s a showcase of the creative vision being fostered right here in our classrooms. Owning this "one-of-a-kind" gallery wrap means you're bringing a piece of student innovation into your home while celebrating the incredible talent of our digital arts program.
The details:
Every bid supports AACT students and helps fund programs that inspire innovation, creativity, and real-world learning opportunities.
Starting bid
Bring a burst of tropical color into your home with this striking, student-shot photography canvas. Part of our exclusive AACT Student Art Gallery, this piece captures the vibrant, architectural beauty of a Bird of Paradise flower with stunning clarity and professional-grade composition. It’s more than just a photograph; it’s a showcase of the technical skill and creative vision being fostered right here in our AACT classrooms. Owning this "one-of-a-kind" gallery wrap means you're celebrating the incredible talent and innovation of our digital arts students.
The details:
Every bid supports AACT students and helps fund programs that inspire innovation, creativity, and real-world learning opportunities.
Starting bid
Transport yourself to the historic waterways of Italy through this evocative piece from the AACT Student Art Gallery. This photography canvas captures the timeless charm of a Venice canal with sophisticated composition and lighting. It’s a brilliant showcase of the technical skills and artistic vision our students are mastering in the digital arts program. This one-of-a-kind gallery wrap is the perfect way to bring a world-class perspective—created by a local student—into your home or office.
The details:
Every bid supports AACT students and helps fund programs that inspire innovation, creativity, and real-world learning opportunities.
Starting bid
Explore the intricate wonders of nature through this macro-photography canvas from the AACT Student Art Gallery. By capturing a bee on a flower with professional-grade detail, this piece highlights the patience and technical precision our students develop in their coursework. This isn't just a decoration; it's a "one-of-a-kind" piece of student-led innovation. Adding this gallery wrap to your collection is a beautiful way to honor the professional-grade talent and creative drive of our AACT student artists.
The details:
Every bid supports AACT students and helps fund programs that inspire innovation, creativity, and real-world learning opportunities.
Starting bid
Indulge in a world-class culinary experience with the Bacchus Ultimate Gourmet Gift Basket. Known for curated excellence, this collection features a sophisticated selection of artisanal snacks, premium treats, and gourmet essentials that're perfect for your next gathering—or a very lucky gift recipient. Whether you’re a fan of savory delicacies or have a serious sweet tooth, this basket’s designed to impress even the most discerning palates. It’s a beautifully presented "party in a box" that brings a touch of luxury to any occasion.
The details:
Every bid supports AACT students and helps fund programs that inspire innovation, creativity, and real-world learning opportunities.
Starting bid
Get ready for an unforgettable day of glamour and fun! This certificate entitles you to a premier Portrait Couture makeover experience with award-winning photographer Amber Ezell. This isn't just a photoshoot; it’s a full — service "celebration of you" designed to make you look and feel your absolute best in a professional studio setting.
Your experience begins with professional hair and makeup artistry to ensure you are camera — ready and glowing. You will enjoy an individual studio session featuring three wardrobe changes, allowing for a variety of high — end looks. This boutique experience is perfectly tailored for glamour, boudoir, senior, maternity, or professional headshots. While the certificate is designed for an individual experience, the $500.00 total value may be applied to larger session types if you wish to upgrade.
The details:
Starting bid
Give your four-legged best friend the ultimate VIP treatment! This curated bundle brings together the best of Reno’s pet experts to keep your pup happy, healthy, and well-behaved. Start with professional guidance from the pros at Dog Gone Amazing Training to sharpen those skills, then head over to Robin’s Dog Grooming for a fresh, professional "spa day" tailored for a small dog.
To keep the tail wagging at home, we’ve rounded out this lot with a collection of high-quality dog toys, delicious treats, and other essential dog-related goodies all packed in a handy tote. Whether you’ve got a brand-new puppy or a long-time companion, this bundle is a "paws-itive" win for any pet parent!
The details:
Every bid supports AACT students and helps fund programs that inspire innovation, creativity, and real-world learning opportunities.
Starting bid
Treat yourself and three guests to a premier dining experience at Nevada Steak, the crown jewel of Tamarack Junction. Known for its elegant "Nevada-style" atmosphere — complete with stunning copper ceilings and a world-class wine room — this is the perfect spot for a celebration or a sophisticated night out. Whether you’re craving a perfectly seared Filet Mignon, fresh seafood, or one of their famous tableside presentations, you’re in for an evening of exceptional service and local flavor.
To round out your night, this package includes two hand-selected bottles of wine to enjoy with your meal or add to your private collection. It’s a complete evening of fine dining and great company, all in one bundle!
The details:
Every bid supports AACT students and helps fund programs that inspire innovation, creativity, and real-world learning opportunities.
Starting bid
Get ready for a day of non-stop action and delicious eats! This "all-in-one" adventure bundle's perfect for a family outing or a high-energy day with friends. Start by hitting the ice for some classic winter fun at Reno Ice, then head over to the Coconut Bowl at Wild Island for world-class entertainment. Whether you’re bowling, playing laser tag, or exploring the arcade, there's something for everyone.
Once you’ve worked up an appetite, head over to Famous Dave’s for some award-winning, pit-smoked BBQ. From the rink to the lanes to the dinner table, this bundle's guaranteed to create lasting memories!
The details:
Every bid supports AACT students and helps fund programs that inspire innovation, creativity, and real-world learning opportunities.
Starting bid
Gear up for your next great outdoor adventure with this premium, all-in-one Sierra Sunrise Camping Basket. Whether you're heading up to Tahoe or exploring the high desert, this lot has everything you need to stay safe, organized, and perfectly caffeinated. Keep your gear dry in any weather with professional-grade watertight dry bags, and ensure the whole crew can navigate the trails after dark with a set of headlamps.
When it’s time to settle in around the campfire, you’ll be doing it in style. This bundle features a massive heavy-duty thermos and four premium Corkcicle mugs to keep your drinks at the perfect temperature for hours. For an extra kick, we’ve included a bottle of 10 Torr Coffee Liqueur — distilled right here in Reno — along with a curated selection of mixed snacks to fuel your journey.
The details:
Every bid supports AACT students and helps fund programs that inspire innovation, creativity, and real-world learning opportunities.
Starting bid
Elevate your home bar to legendary status with this exclusive pairing of rarity and craft. This lot features a bottle of the highly sought-after Weller 12 Year Bourbon. Aged far longer than most wheated bourbons, this "little brother" to Pappy Van Winkle is famous for its smooth, creamy finish and deep wood notes. It’s a true trophy bottle for any collector and a rare find on any shelf.
To take your tasting experience to the next level, we’ve included a deluxe Cocktail Smoker Kit. This hands-on kit allows you to infuse your spirits with rich, smoky aromas, turning every glass into a multisensory event. Whether you’re a seasoned aficionado or looking to impress at your next gathering, this bundle’s the ultimate tribute to the art of the pour.
The details:
Every bid supports AACT students and helps fund programs that inspire innovation, creativity, and real-world learning opportunities.
Starting bid
Experience the fastest game in town with the ultimate Reno hockey night! This bundle puts you right in the middle of the action with four tickets to a Reno Ice Raiders home game. Known for their passionate fans and high-intensity play, an Ice Raiders game is a local experience like no other.
The fun doesn't stop at the buzzer — you also get a family pass for four to take to the ice yourselves during a public skate session at Reno Ice. After you've worked up an appetite on the rink, head over to P.F. Chang’s for a world-class meal. It’s a full day of "chills and thrills" followed by the perfect dinner to warm back up!
The details:
Every bid supports AACT students and helps fund programs that inspire innovation, creativity, and real-world learning opportunities.
Starting bid
Experience the very best of Reno’s culinary scene with this "all — star" local dining bundle! This lot takes you from a gourmet morning to a world — class dinner at four of our city’s most beloved, locally owned spots. Start your day at Two Chicks, where traditional breakfast gets a creative, modern twist.
For lunch or a casual night out, you have two incredible options featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: head to Burger Me! for a chef-driven burger experience, or visit Butcher’s Kitchen Char-B-Que for award-winning local barbecue. Finally, enjoy a meal at R Town Pizza, a local legend also spotlighted on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and consistently ranked among Yelp’s Top 100 restaurants in the nation. This is more than just a few meals — it is a curated tour of Reno’s most famous flavors.
The details:
Every bid supports AACT students and helps fund programs that inspire innovation, creativity, and real-world learning opportunities.
Starting bid
Add a vibrant splash of color and contemporary style to your home with this striking, hand-crafted epoxy bowl. This one-of-a-kind piece was generously created and donated by a talented grandparent of an AACT student, showcasing the incredible community support behind our school. By blending rich pigments and high-gloss resins, the artist has produced a functional work of art that captures light from every angle.
Whether used as a centerpiece, a catch-all, or simply displayed as a standalone sculpture, this bowl represents a beautiful fusion of modern materials and skilled craftsmanship. Owning this piece means bringing a unique element of artisanal beauty into your space while celebrating the multi-generational support that helps our students thrive.
The details:
Every bid supports AACT students and helps fund programs that inspire innovation, creativity, and real-world learning opportunities.
Starting bid
Take the stress out of party planning with this premier family entertainment lot! The centerpiece of this package is a complete Birthday Thrill Party at Boomtown, designed to give the guest of honor and their friends a day of non-stop action at the Fun Center. From flight simulators to the indoor carousel, it is the ultimate Reno celebration destination.
The fun continues throughout the year with a family visit to The Discovery, where you can explore world-class exhibits and hands-on science together. To round out the adventure, head to Greater Nevada Field for a professional baseball experience with four Infield Reserve Reno Aces tickets. Whether you are celebrating a big milestone or just looking for a season of local fun, this bundle delivers "all-star" memories!
The details:
Every bid supports AACT students and helps fund programs that inspire innovation, creativity, and real-world learning opportunities.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a world-class getaway without leaving town! This lot features a $200.00 gift card to the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino — your passport to Reno’s premier destination for luxury, dining, and relaxation. Whether you are looking to indulge in a 5-star meal at Bimini Steakhouse, enjoy a legendary "Coffee Shop" breakfast, or unwind with a peaceful afternoon at the award-winning Spa Toscana, the choice is entirely yours.
With its iconic neon glow and Tuscan-inspired elegance, the Peppermill offers an escape like no other. To make your staycation even more exclusive, we have included a highly coveted bottle of Sea Smoke wine. Known for its rarity and exceptional quality from the Santa Rita Hills, this bottle is the perfect companion for a romantic date night, a well-deserved retreat, or a day of pampering in the heart of the city.
The details:
Every bid supports AACT students and helps fund programs that inspire innovation, creativity, and real-world learning opportunities.
Starting bid
Step into the world of clues, puzzles, and investigation with the Must Be a Mystery Basket, generously donated by the AACT Forensics Academy! Perfect for true crime lovers, mystery fans, and game nights with friends, this curated basket celebrates the excitement of solving the unknown — just like our students explore forensic science and analytical thinking.
Included in this bundle:
Whether you’re gathering evidence, piecing together clues, or just enjoying immersive mystery fun at home, this basket is a must-have for anyone who loves a good puzzle — and a great way to support the impressive work of our Forensics Academy students.
Every bid supports AACT students and helps fund programs that inspire innovation, creativity, and real-world learning opportunities.
Starting bid
Indulge in a sophisticated evening of fine flavors and big-screen entertainment! This beautifully curated basket brings the taste of Italy directly to your kitchen. Start your evening by crafting an authentic meal with a selection of artisanal Italian essentials, including premium pasta, savory sauce, and rich olive oil. Elevate your dishes with a drizzle of fine balsamic vinegar, and finish the meal with a warm, frothy cappuccino.
To make the evening truly special, we have included a hand-selected bottle of wine to pair with your feast. Once the kitchen is closed, the second half of your date night begins! Head out to the theater with $45.00 in Fandango Gift Cards — the perfect way to catch the latest blockbuster on the big screen.
The details:
Every bid supports AACT students and helps fund programs that inspire innovation, creativity, and real-world learning opportunities.
Starting bid
Transform your home into a private oasis and treat yourself to a day of professional pampering! This luxurious bundle is designed to help you decompress from head to toe. Start your journey to relaxation with a visit to Party Nails with a $100.00 gift card — perfect for a high-end manicure, pedicure, or a full set of stunning nail art.
To keep the tranquil vibes going at home, we have included a curated selection of sensory delights. Set the mood with a premium scented candle and a collection of calming essential oils. Whether you are soaking in the tub or curling up with a book, you can enjoy your choice of a crisp bottle of white wine or a rich bottle of red. It is the perfect way to reset, recharge, and rediscover your glow!
The details:
Every bid supports AACT students and helps fund programs that inspire innovation, creativity, and real-world learning opportunities.
Starting bid
Settle in for a chilly Nevada evening with the ultimate bundle of local flavor and warmth. This lot is designed for a perfect night of relaxation, featuring a complete s’mores kit with all the fixings and premium roasting sticks. To stay warm while you snack, wrap up in one of two ultra-soft, fuzzy Hershey’s throw blankets — the gold standard of cozy accessories.
The Battle Born spirit is front and center with a six-pack of Battle Born Beer, a Reno favorite that is perfect for a crisp night at home. Plus, to make sure you have everything you need for your next adventure, we have included a $100.00 gift card to Scheels. Whether you are upgrading your outdoor lounge area or picking up some fresh gear, this package is all about comfort, Nevada style.
The details:
Every bid supports AACT students and helps fund programs that inspire innovation, creativity, and real-world learning opportunities.
Starting bid
Find your perfect balance with this curated collection of wellness and self-care essentials. This lot is headlined by a 5-Class Pack to OrangeTheory Fitness, valid at either the Spanish Springs or Carson City studios. It is the ultimate way to jumpstart your fitness routine with their world-famous, science-backed heart rate interval training.
After you have crushed your workout, head home to unwind with a premium selection of pampering treats. This beautiful canvas basket is overflowing with everything you need for a restorative evening, including Nivea skin cream, violet flower & chamomile salt body scrub, and a Herbay Sandalwood candle to set a peaceful mood. We have even included a bit of "guilt-free" indulgence with Elements Maple Toffee chocolate to round out your recovery.
The details:
Every bid supports AACT students and helps fund programs that inspire innovation, creativity, and real-world learning opportunities.
Starting bid
Build the perfect evening from the ground up with this premium collection generously donated by Black Rock Construction!
Designed for a cozy night in or a vibrant night out, this lot provides all the essentials for a complete date night experience.
Begin your evening by uncorking a bottle of J. Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon from Paso Robles, served in a pair of exquisite hand-painted floral wine glasses that are sure to become a favorite keepsake. Complement your wine with a curated selection of gourmet snacks and treats included in the basket. When you are ready for a world-class meal, head over to Grimaldi’s Pizzeria with a $50.00 gift card to enjoy their famous coal-fired brick-oven pizza. This lot also features high-quality Black Rock swag, including a custom trucker hat and an insulated tumbler to keep your drinks at the perfect temperature long after the date is over.
The details:
Every bid supports AACT students and helps fund programs that inspire innovation, creativity, and real-world learning opportunities.
Starting bid
Get ready for the ultimate family game night with this basket full of snacks, strategy, and sunshine! This lot features a delicious assortment of local favorites from Kimme Candy, perfect for fueling some friendly competition. Whether you are aiming for a high score in Yahtzee or testing your tile-matching skills in Rummikub, you have two of the most iconic board games ready to hit the table.
The fun doesn't stay indoors, though! We have included a pack of Bunch O Balloons so you can take the party outside for a high-speed water balloon battle. It is a fantastic mix of sweet treats, classic gaming, and outdoor action that is sure to be a hit with kids and adults alike.
The details:
Every bid supports AACT students and helps fund programs that inspire innovation, creativity, and real-world learning opportunities.
Starting bid
Own a piece of basketball history with this 1996 Chicago Bulls NBA Champions collector coin. This year marked the pinnacle of the Bulls' dynasty, led by Michael Jordan during their historic 72 — 10 season. This striking silver-tone coin features the iconic red Bulls logo and commemorates their fourth NBA title.
Whether you are a die-hard Bulls fan, a sports history buff, or a serious collector, this coin serves as a timeless tribute to one of the most dominant teams to ever step on the court. It comes in a protective display case along with a Chicago Bulls logo pin, making it a perfect addition to any sports den or trophy shelf.
The details:
Every bid supports AACT students and helps fund programs that inspire innovation, creativity, and real-world learning opportunities.
Starting bid
Discover the bond between horse and rider with a private, 60 — minute introductory session from Equest Training. Led by expert instructor Amanda Judge, this lesson is the perfect entry point for anyone curious about the equestrian world.
The winner can choose their own adventure: master the basics of riding, learn the essential communication of groundwork, or try the unique and athletic art of vaulting — gymnastics on horseback! Whether you are a lifelong horse lover or looking for a brand new challenge, this session provides a safe, professional, and inspiring environment to start your journey.
The details:
Every bid supports AACT students and helps fund programs that inspire innovation, creativity, and real-world learning opportunities.
Starting bid
Ignite your sense of adventure with an unforgettable evening hosted by Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue. You and three guests are invited to Foothill Fire Station 33 for a "Flames & Feasts" experience that goes far beyond a typical dinner out. This is a rare opportunity to step into the boots of our local heroes and see the inner workings of a busy fire station.
Your evening includes a delicious dinner prepared and served by the Station 33 Crew, giving you a chance to sit down and share a meal with the brave men and women who serve our community. You will also have the distinct honor of meeting the Crew, the Battalion Chief, and the Fire Chief. The excitement continues with a guided tour of the fire house and — the highlight for kids and adults alike — a ride in a real fire truck!
The details:
Every bid supports AACT students and helps fund programs that inspire innovation, creativity, and real-world learning opportunities.
Starting bid
Whether your student is graduating this year or years to come, celebrate your graduate and support our school with the ultimate AACT Graduation Memory Basket!
This one-of-a-kind raffle package is filled with meaningful keepsakes and creative designs made by the talented students and staff of AACT. At the heart of the basket is a handcrafted AACT memory box — perfect for storing tassels, photos, awards, and treasured mementos for years to come.
You'll also receive a free customized graduate poster and announcements template designed by Communication Arts students, a complimentary 2025 — 2026 yearbook, and a versatile AACT graduate yard sign you can reuse for future siblings. The basket also includes festive graduation balloons, a Shutterfly gift card for printing your favorite moments, a thoughtful "Empty Nester" journal for parents, and a custom grad banner — each designed and created by AACT students to make memories last a lifetime.
Bid for a basket that celebrates your graduate while showcasing the creativity, talent, and heart of AACT!
Every bid supports AACT students and helps fund programs that inspire innovation, creativity, and real-world learning opportunities.
Starting bid
Elevate your kitchen game and treat your taste buds with this premium culinary bundle! This lot features a professional-grade Superior Fully Forged Knife Set, including a 7" Santoku and a 3.5" Paring knife — both high-carbon German steel designed for precision and durability. Pair your new tools with the included Beehive Cheese cutting board for the ultimate prep station.
The flavor doesn't stop in the kitchen; this basket is packed with artisanal essentials like Botticelli and Classico pasta sauces, plus a variety of Barilla pastas. To round out your home — cooked feast, enjoy a 2022 Lewis Grace Petite Sirah from El Dorado, served in a pair of elegant wine glasses. When you’re ready for a night off from the stove, head out with a $50.00 gift card to BJ’s Nevada Barbecue Company in Sparks for some award — winning local BBQ!
The details:
Every bid supports AACT students and helps fund programs that inspire innovation, creativity, and real-world learning opportunities.
Starting bid
Elevate your self — care routine with this high — value collection of relaxation and beauty essentials! This lot is headlined by a $100.00 gift card to Party Nails, perfect for a fresh set or a signature pedicure. To give you even more options, we have included a $50.00 Spa Finder gift card, redeemable at thousands of spas and wellness centers for the treatment of your choice.
The recovery continues with a 30 — minute Lymphatic Massage ($60.00 value), a specialized treatment designed to reduce tension and boost your natural wellness. At home, you can keep the spa vibes going with a portable foot roller massager and a premium bottle of wine, creating the perfect environment to unwind and de — stress after a busy week.
The details:
Starting bid
Bring the best of the AACT Student Store directly to your doorstep with this incredible Business Academy mega-bundle! This one-of-a-kind lot is presented in its very own AACT shopping cart and is packed with everything you need to show off your Trailblazer pride.
The winner will be fully outfitted in custom AACT gear, including a grey long-sleeve shirt, a black short-sleeve shirt, and a heavyweight black hoodie featuring the signature mountain logo. You will also receive a drawstring bag, two beanies, an AACT lanyard, and a variety of academy-themed keychains.
The experience continues with a massive stash of student favorites, including Blind Dog Coffee (Academy Blend), our signature barbeque rub, and a vast assortment of drinks and snacks. Plus, to keep the shopping spree going, we have included a $100.00 voucher for the AACT Student Store!
The details:
Starting bid
Dust off your captain’s hat for a night of smooth hits and local celebration! This lot features two tickets to the Communities in Schools Yacht Rock Concert featuring Yachtley Crew at the Grand Sierra Resort (GSR) on May 15, 2026. Experience the ultimate tribute to the breezy soft-rock hits of the 70s and 80s — like "Africa," "Lido Shuffle," and "Escape (The Piña Colada Song)" — in the state-of-the-art Grand Theatre.
The celebration continues at home with a truly unique collector’s item: a commemorative bottle of wine celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. This limited-edition bottle honors four decades of the Food Bank's dedication to "Nourishing Hope" in our community. Whether you are a fan of the music or a supporter of local missions, this bundle is a perfect way to celebrate the spirit of northern Nevada.
The details:
Starting bid
Discover one of Reno's favorite neighborhood spots with this versatile bundle from Old Southwest Social House! Located right by Reno High, OSW is known for its welcoming atmosphere, great food, and signature cocktails. This package brings that local vibe home with a branded OSW T-shirt and a curated selection of drinks to get your evening started.
Enjoy a bottle of Hahn Rhône Blend alongside two distinct craft brews: a Numb Numb Juice Hazy IPA and a Numb & Nummber Hazy IPA. When you are ready to experience the full "Social House" hospitality in person, use your $50.00 gift certificate for a night of dining, gaming, and drinks at their California Avenue location.
The details:
Starting bid
Add a glow of student innovation to your home with these stunning, one-of-a-kind lanterns! Precision-crafted in the AACT MAKERSPACE, these pieces represent the intersection of technology and artistry. Each lantern features an intricate laser-cut floral pattern that casts beautiful, warm shadows, making them the perfect centerpiece for any room.
These lanterns are a highlight of our Student Art Gallery, showcasing the advanced technical skills and creative vision of AACT's makers. Produced in three distinct finishes to match any decor. Please choose the table number that has the specific finish you prefer (Light, Medium, or Dark) to place your bid!
The details:
Starting bid
Add a glow of student innovation to your home with these stunning, one-of-a-kind lanterns! Precision-crafted in the AACT MAKERSPACE, these pieces represent the intersection of technology and artistry. Each lantern features an intricate laser-cut floral pattern that casts beautiful, warm shadows, making them the perfect centerpiece for any room.
These lanterns are a highlight of our Student Art Gallery, showcasing the advanced technical skills and creative vision of AACT's makers. Produced in three distinct finishes to match any decor. Please choose the table number that has the specific finish you prefer (Light, Medium, or Dark) to place your bid!
The details:
Starting bid
Add a glow of student innovation to your home with these stunning, one-of-a-kind lanterns! Precision-crafted in the AACT MAKERSPACE, these pieces represent the intersection of technology and artistry. Each lantern features an intricate laser-cut floral pattern that casts beautiful, warm shadows, making them the perfect centerpiece for any room.
These lanterns are a highlight of our Student Art Gallery, showcasing the advanced technical skills and creative vision of AACT's makers. Produced in three distinct finishes to match any decor. Please choose the table number that has the specific finish you prefer (Light, Medium, or Dark) to place your bid!
The details:
Starting bid
Add a glow of student innovation to your home with these stunning, one-of-a-kind lanterns! Precision-crafted in the AACT MAKERSPACE, these pieces represent the intersection of technology and artistry. Each lantern features an intricate laser-cut floral pattern that casts beautiful, warm shadows, making them the perfect centerpiece for any room.
These lanterns are a highlight of our Student Art Gallery, showcasing the advanced technical skills and creative vision of AACT's makers. Produced in three distinct finishes to match any decor. Please choose the table number that has the specific finish you prefer (Light, Medium, or Dark) to place your bid!
The details:
Starting bid
Add a glow of student innovation to your home with these stunning, one-of-a-kind lanterns! Precision-crafted in the AACT MAKERSPACE, these pieces represent the intersection of technology and artistry. Each lantern features an intricate laser-cut floral pattern that casts beautiful, warm shadows, making them the perfect centerpiece for any room.
These lanterns are a highlight of our Student Art Gallery, showcasing the advanced technical skills and creative vision of AACT's makers. Produced in three distinct finishes to match any decor. Please choose the table number that has the specific finish you prefer (Light, Medium, or Dark) to place your bid!
The details:
Starting bid
Add a glow of student innovation to your home with these stunning, one-of-a-kind lanterns! Precision-crafted in the AACT MAKERSPACE, these pieces represent the intersection of technology and artistry. Each lantern features an intricate laser-cut floral pattern that casts beautiful, warm shadows, making them the perfect centerpiece for any room.
These lanterns are a highlight of our Student Art Gallery, showcasing the advanced technical skills and creative vision of AACT's makers. Produced in three distinct finishes to match any decor. Please choose the table number that has the specific finish you prefer (Light, Medium, or Dark) to place your bid!
The details:
Starting bid
Add a glow of student innovation to your home with these stunning, one-of-a-kind lanterns! Precision-crafted in the AACT MAKERSPACE, these pieces represent the intersection of technology and artistry. Each lantern features an intricate laser-cut floral pattern that casts beautiful, warm shadows, making them the perfect centerpiece for any room.
These lanterns are a highlight of our Student Art Gallery, showcasing the advanced technical skills and creative vision of AACT's makers. Produced in three distinct finishes to match any decor. Please choose the table number that has the specific finish you prefer (Light, Medium, or Dark) to place your bid!
The details:
Starting bid
Add a glow of student innovation to your home with these stunning, one-of-a-kind lanterns! Precision-crafted in the AACT MAKERSPACE, these pieces represent the intersection of technology and artistry. Each lantern features an intricate laser-cut floral pattern that casts beautiful, warm shadows, making them the perfect centerpiece for any room.
These lanterns are a highlight of our Student Art Gallery, showcasing the advanced technical skills and creative vision of AACT's makers. Produced in three distinct finishes to match any decor. Please choose the table number that has the specific finish you prefer (Light, Medium, or Dark) to place your bid!
The details:
Starting bid
Add a glow of student innovation to your home with these stunning, one-of-a-kind lanterns! Precision-crafted in the AACT MAKERSPACE, these pieces represent the intersection of technology and artistry. Each lantern features an intricate laser-cut floral pattern that casts beautiful, warm shadows, making them the perfect centerpiece for any room.
These lanterns are a highlight of our Student Art Gallery, showcasing the advanced technical skills and creative vision of AACT's makers. Produced in three distinct finishes to match any decor. Please choose the table number that has the specific finish you prefer (Light, Medium, or Dark) to place your bid!
The details:
Starting bid
Add a glow of student innovation to your home with these stunning, one-of-a-kind lanterns! Precision-crafted in the AACT MAKERSPACE, these pieces represent the intersection of technology and artistry. Each lantern features an intricate laser-cut floral pattern that casts beautiful, warm shadows, making them the perfect centerpiece for any room.
These lanterns are a highlight of our Student Art Gallery, showcasing the advanced technical skills and creative vision of AACT's makers. Produced in three distinct finishes to match any decor. Please choose the table number that has the specific finish you prefer (Light, Medium, or Dark) to place your bid!
The details:
Starting bid
Add a glow of student innovation to your home with these stunning, one-of-a-kind lanterns! Precision-crafted in the AACT MAKERSPACE, these pieces represent the intersection of technology and artistry. Each lantern features an intricate laser-cut floral pattern that casts beautiful, warm shadows, making them the perfect centerpiece for any room.
These lanterns are a highlight of our Student Art Gallery, showcasing the advanced technical skills and creative vision of AACT's makers. Produced in three distinct finishes to match any decor. Please choose the table number that has the specific finish you prefer (Light, Medium, or Dark) to place your bid!
The details:
Starting bid
Add a glow of student innovation to your home with these stunning, one-of-a-kind lanterns! Precision-crafted in the AACT MAKERSPACE, these pieces represent the intersection of technology and artistry. Each lantern features an intricate laser-cut floral pattern that casts beautiful, warm shadows, making them the perfect centerpiece for any room.
These lanterns are a highlight of our Student Art Gallery, showcasing the advanced technical skills and creative vision of AACT's makers. Produced in three distinct finishes to match any decor. Please choose the table number that has the specific finish you prefer (Light, Medium, or Dark) to place your bid!
The details:
Starting bid
Add a glow of student innovation to your home with these stunning, one-of-a-kind lanterns! Precision-crafted in the AACT MAKERSPACE, these pieces represent the intersection of technology and artistry. Each lantern features an intricate laser-cut floral pattern that casts beautiful, warm shadows, making them the perfect centerpiece for any room.
These lanterns are a highlight of our Student Art Gallery, showcasing the advanced technical skills and creative vision of AACT's makers. Produced in three distinct finishes to match any decor. Please choose the table number that has the specific finish you prefer (Light, Medium, or Dark) to place your bid!
The details: