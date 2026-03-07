The Trailblazer Spirit Auction

Set the tone for the entire auction with this exclusive, high-stakes opportunity! We are kicking things off with a truly one-of-a-kind experience: an Executive Lunch with Mr. Mattick, the Principal of AACT.





This is not your average cafeteria meal. The winning student and a group of their closest friends will enjoy a private, catered lunch hosted by the man behind the mountain. It is the perfect chance to talk shop about the future of the Academy, pitch your latest big idea, or simply enjoy a VIP break from the school day in style. Whether you are a student leader or just want to treat your crew to a legendary afternoon, this lot is the ultimate way to show your Trailblazer spirit!





The details: