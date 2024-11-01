The Transformation Project's Silent Auction

Two passes to York's Wild Kingdom Zoo & Amusement Park in York, Maine. Attractions include a zoo featuring dozens of animals, an amusement park with rides for all ages, Butterfly Kingdom exhibit, mini golf, an arcade, and food.
Learn more at https://yorkswildkingdom.com/
2 Tickets for Day Venture's "Walk Through Time History Tour"
$40
2 tickets for Day Venture's "Walk Through Time History Tour" to be used in Portland, Kennebunkport, or Bar Harbor. This gift card has no expiration.
Learn about the history of Maine with a trained local tour guide. Enjoy a stroll through town while learning the highlights and stories of times gone by, shaping all that we enjoy today. You’ll enjoy a connection to the places and people in these communities while seeing historical sites, architecture and more!
Learn more at https://www.mainedayventures.com/history-tours/
Framed Art Print - "Master of the Sea" by Jorge Cocco
$39
"Master of the Sea" framed art print by Jorge Cocco Santangelo. Image measures 8 x 10. Outside dimensions of frame measure 11.5 x 13.5.
Jorge Cocco Santangelo creates "art for the spiritual intellect." He created the style known as "sacrocubism," which is art depicting sacred and religious subjects in a painting style with features of the post-cubist art movement.
Learn more at https://jorgecocco.com/
3 Month DELUXE Pass
$100
$297 Value!
Fitness Done Right!
3 Month Deluxe Membership -
80+ Pieces of Cardio
Golf Net
Kettlebells
Large Free Weight Area
Lifting Equipment
Locker Rooms
Sauna & Steam
Turf Area
+UNLIMITED SPIN CLASSES
+UNLIMITED GROUP CLASSES
+TANNING
Fitness isn't just for those in great shape - it's for everyone. At Foley's Fitness Center in Scarborough, ME, they strive to make everyone feel welcome. With 28,000 square feet of space, an abundance of top-of-the-line weightlifting equipment and a wide variety of available fitness classes, you're sure to love this top-notch local gym.
https://foleysfitnesscenter.com
Georgia Rug Mills of Calhoun Area Rug
$100
$300 Value!
Beautiful & Stylish 5' x 8' Area Rug
Area rugs are a versatile design choice that can add style, warmth, and comfort to a space. They can be used in many different areas of a home, such as living rooms, bedrooms, entryways, hallways, and dining rooms.
*Pick up only
Hang With The Cool Cats Ticket
$20
Coming to Meow Lounge offers a unique experience for everyone - spend time lounging with adoptable shelter cats while enjoying a game or two with friends (board games and cards provided, or bring your own favorite to share.)
Plenty of space to relax and find a quiet nook to read or study with a kitty sleeping on your lap.
Sunday Brunch
$50
Traditional Gastro Pub with a Modern Twist.
Enjoy Chef James Weekly Sunday Brunch.
The menu includes:
2 alcoholic drinks & coffee,
1 order of donuts & 2 breakfasts entrées.
Everything included except gratuity
Skincare Consultation & Micro-Peel With Oxygen
$50
Skin Care Consultation - During your 1/2 hr complimentary skin consultation we will discuss the challenges you are experiencing with your skin, examine your skin and come up with a comprehensive plan including product and treatment recommendations customized just for you.
Signature Micropeel - MicroPeel is a triple exfoliation perfect for the most sensitive to the most resilient skin type. This triple exfoliation will leave your skin invigorated, glowing and will allow your products to penetrate deeper into the skin, increasing the effectiveness of your skin care regimen.
Oxygen Infusion Treatment - Our Oxygen Infusion system Nourishes and revitalizes every cell of the skin. As we age, our skin loses its ability to retain oxygen as our new cells form. Stress, pollution, poor diet, and lack of exercise can also result in oxygen deficiency within your skin cells. Oxygen infusion feeds your cells a blend of 87 vitamins, nutrients and antioxidants leaving your skin feeling firmer and deeply hydrated. This treatment can be added to many of our peel services and is good for all skin types.
Red Barn Wellness
19 Northbrook Drive, Suite 111
Falmouth, ME 04105
Learn more at: https://redbarnwellnesscenter.com/
Maine Inspired Gift Basket
$40
Gift Basket.
Maine Inspired Gift Basket
Maine maple syrup, lobster themed decor, etc.
*Pick up only
Tripps Power Sports Gear
$40
HJC Medium Helmet CS-MXII
Arctic Cat Beanie w/ flashlight
Arctic cat playing cards
Tripps Power Sports has a rock solid reputation of providing excellent service, support and satisfaction. We pride ourselves on giving our customers the best service available, the best parts and accessories, and a staff that understands all aspects of our business.
*Pick up only
Art Gift Basket from Local Artist Susan Camp Hilton
$20
The children’s book I illustrated titled Miriam’s Gift. It’s a sweet Christmas story from the eyes of a little girl. This is a hardcover 8.5 x 8.5 size
A mug with one of the illustrations
Boxed set of 12 greeting cards with one of the illustrations and the message is from Psalms 121:1
Two ornaments sublimated on one side with illustrations
Some stickers for fun!
*Pick up only
Car Detailing from Rowe Westbrook
$100
Free 5 Star Reconditioning Works Package w/ Free Loaner Vehicle
From New and Used Sales to Parts and Service, Rowe Ford Westbrook Aims to Provide a Truly Stellar Automotive Experience
There are numerous reasons why drivers choose Rowe Ford Westbrook. Proudly serving Westbrook, Portland, South Portland, and Scarborough, our teams of sales advisors, service technicians and financing experts are trained with one focus in mind: addressing each of your needs with the utmost respect, care and attention to detail.
That means you can expect to learn all of the features of the specific new ford vehicle that you're interested in. In the market for a used car? Our team will be happy to fill you in on each of the reliable options in our inventory. When the time comes for you to drive home your next car, our auto finance team is standing by with solutions to fit your individual needs.
At Rowe Ford Westbrook, our commitment to excellence does not end with the sale, though. In order to ensure a positive ownership experience, we staff an onsite auto service and repair department. For those of you who prefer to perform their own work, we also maintain a vast collection of auto parts for sale in Westbrook.
Rowe Ford Westbrook truly has every one of your automotive needs covered. The only question left now is how we can best serve you. To take advantage of any one (or more) of our services, be sure to contact us today. Or, stop by and see us in person at 91 Main St. Westbrook, Maine today.
Sailing Lesson for 2
$120
Certificate for a 3-hour sailing lesson for 2 participants at SailMaine. Value $500.00
SailMaine is a community sailing center based on the Portland waterfront. Our mission is to provide affordable access to the water through community sailing and educational programming.
We offer Junior Sailing Summer Programs, High School Competitive Sailing, Adult Learn to Sail Programs, Community and Corporate Programs, Adaptive Sailing, Social and Family Sailing and Boat Rentals. We aim to offer something for our entire community!
SailMaine hosts several events throughout the year, including regattas, fun races, social events and special sailing events. Our events are meant to get more people out on the water and build community around sailing. Come on down, get involved and get sailing!
Roots Gift Card and SWAG
$15
$25 Gift Card
SWAG-
Fleece Zip Up (Large)
Black T-shirt (Large)
Red Hat (One Size)
HELLO! One word sums up Roots Cafe…LOVE!
It’s our goal to spread love to our community. We want you to leave the cafe feeling better than when you came in. Not only is our intent to share kindness, but also our love for good food and drinks. Our coffee is fair-trade and organic. 100% organic coffee contains vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants which prevent cell damage and boost the immune system! And NO chemicals is always a good thing. Fair-trade means each purchase is supporting and improving communities with fair wages, therefore, spreading the love! Our food is also the heart of our cafe. We use clean ingredients free from artificial colors and flavors because we care about health. We care about you! Stop by for breakfast, lunch, or an afternoon snack. We’ve got you covered. See you soon!
We are 100% gluten-free
*Pick up only
Full Hair Color Service with Randi
$60
Experience a mindful approach to beauty in Portland, Maine.
Beauty is the foundation of who we are. We believe in the power of beautiful thoughts, and how they can change your perception and attitude.
Eunoia is home to a collective of stylists caring for clients in a welcoming, relaxed atmosphere. Our focus is on nourishing the mind and body.
Eunoia Salon
4½ Milk Street
Portland, ME 04101
Learn more at: https://eunoiaportland.com/
Westbrook House Of Pizza Gift Certificate
$35
$50 Westbrook House Of Pizza Gift Certificate
Delicious Homemade Pizza, Pastas, Salads & Grinders!
Here at Westbrook House of Pizza we are proud to announce the introduction of our fresh, homemade pizzas, pastas, salads, grinders, and sauces. We believe that fresh ingredients will create the finest flavors in any dish. We make our dough fresh daily and our sauces are homemade. Our grinders and any plate is made to order.
We are a family owned business with 60 years experience in the pizza business. So join us for an enjoyable evening out or take home, using the carry out service, our fresh homemade meals.
(207) 591–0577
Sullivan Tire Oil Change
$40
Oil Change at Sullivan Tire in Westbrook
*Westbrook Location ONLY*
Bob Sullivan, AKA “The Chef”, started Sullivan Tire and Auto Service in 1955 with the aspiration to have a company that treated customers and employees like a member of the family. For over 68 years, Sullivan Tire has been operating with that value, which continues to live on as we are now an employee-owned business.
We have continued to grow and serve customers throughout New England. Our business consists of neighborhood auto service facilities, commercial truck centers, retread manufacturing facilities, a tire wholesale division, and a small company that install vehicle lifts all serving the customer the way Bob Sullivan would have wanted.
Our distribution network and 200,000 square foot distribution center in Taunton, Mass. allows us to get you the right tire for your vehicle at a moment’s notice. Our auto care facilities offer complete auto repair services and we are proud to have some of the best Certified Master Technicians and L1 Technicians in the industry.
At Sullivan Tire and Auto Service, each and every person who walks through our door is important. No job is too small and no customer request too big. We will give you prompt, efficient, and quality work provided by highly trained professionals using state-of-the-art equipment.
We strive to differentiate ourselves by offering exceptional service, brand-name tires and parts, and the best trained staff in the industry.
An oil change service is the simplest yet most important preventative maintenance service for your vehicle. Engine oil keeps all the moving parts in the engine operating smoothly and cleanses the engine of potentially damaging debris. The oil continuously circulates through the oil filter to keep the oil clean of debris that could harm the engine. Over time the oil filter loses its ability to clean the oil and both oil and filter need to be changed.
Benefits to Oil Change Service
Keeps all the moving parts in the engine operating smoothly and cleanses the engine
Five Guys Gift Certificates
$20
$30 in Five Guys Gift Certificates
Five Guys has been a Washington, DC area favorite since 1986 when Jerry and Janie Murrell offered sage advice to the four young Murrell brothers:"Start a business or go to college.” The business route won and the Murrell family opened a carry-out burger joint in Arlington Virginia.
Under the guidance of Jerry and Janie the Murrell family served only hand-formed burgers cooked to perfection on a grill along with fresh-cut fries cooked in pure peanut oil.
Home Depot Coupon
$30
$50 Home Depot Coupon
Can be used on any item in the store at any location!
TNT Nails
$30
TNT Nails Gift Certificate of Manicure/Pedicure
Located at a beautiful corner in Westbrook, ME 04092, TNT Nails is a regular nail salon for everyone, as we always try our best to deliver the highest level of customer satisfaction.
At our nail salon, we give you more than just the best manicure or waxing you’ve ever had. In addition to making you feel welcome and going the extra mile to make you feel incredible, we use natural products in our manicures and pedicures to multiply the benefits you enjoy. We know that beautiful manicures and world-class wax jobs don’t happen without highly experienced technicians and elite equipment, which is why we only hire the best at our nail and waxing salon and stay on the cutting edge of spa and salon technology.
Our nail salon understands that Safety and Sanitation are key to your peace of mind. Our implements are medically sterilized and disinfected after each use. Buffers and files are used only once then discarded. All pedicure procedures are done with liner protection. And above all, staff are trained to follow a proper sanitization protocol that puts clients’ hygiene as the number one priority.
Enjoy our wide range of services in a cozy and luxurious environment. We look forward to serving you!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!