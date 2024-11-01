The Transformation Project's Silent Auction

Oil Change at Sullivan Tire in Westbrook *Westbrook Location ONLY* Bob Sullivan, AKA “The Chef”, started Sullivan Tire and Auto Service in 1955 with the aspiration to have a company that treated customers and employees like a member of the family. For over 68 years, Sullivan Tire has been operating with that value, which continues to live on as we are now an employee-owned business. We have continued to grow and serve customers throughout New England. Our business consists of neighborhood auto service facilities, commercial truck centers, retread manufacturing facilities, a tire wholesale division, and a small company that install vehicle lifts all serving the customer the way Bob Sullivan would have wanted. Our distribution network and 200,000 square foot distribution center in Taunton, Mass. allows us to get you the right tire for your vehicle at a moment’s notice. Our auto care facilities offer complete auto repair services and we are proud to have some of the best Certified Master Technicians and L1 Technicians in the industry. At Sullivan Tire and Auto Service, each and every person who walks through our door is important. No job is too small and no customer request too big. We will give you prompt, efficient, and quality work provided by highly trained professionals using state-of-the-art equipment. We strive to differentiate ourselves by offering exceptional service, brand-name tires and parts, and the best trained staff in the industry. An oil change service is the simplest yet most important preventative maintenance service for your vehicle. Engine oil keeps all the moving parts in the engine operating smoothly and cleanses the engine of potentially damaging debris. The oil continuously circulates through the oil filter to keep the oil clean of debris that could harm the engine. Over time the oil filter loses its ability to clean the oil and both oil and filter need to be changed. Benefits to Oil Change Service Keeps all the moving parts in the engine operating smoothly and cleanses the engine

