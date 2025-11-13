The Traveling Youth Holiday Soiree - Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
A classic beauty in rich reds and golds, this tree features the beloved cardinal — a timeless symbol of love, hope, and holiday warmth.
Tree decorated & provided by Twinkles Gift Shop in Palm City 🎄
Inspired by the calm of the coast, this shimmering tree features blues and starfish accents that bring coastal charm and peace to any space.
Plaid ribbons, pinecones, and deep red ornaments make this rustic tree feel like a cozy cabin Christmas - simple, warm, and full of cheer.
Created live at ArtsFest earlier this year by international artist Amber Lynn, this powerful piece captures the connection between humanity and the planet we share. “Mother Earth” blends movement, warmth, and symbolism to reflect unity, growth, and the spirit of global exploration.
A truly one-of-a-kind artwork that brings depth, beauty, and meaning to any space.
