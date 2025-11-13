eventClosed

The Traveling Youth Holiday Soiree - Silent Auction

Twinkles Cardinal Wishes Tree item
Twinkles Cardinal Wishes Tree
$40

A classic beauty in rich reds and golds, this tree features the beloved cardinal — a timeless symbol of love, hope, and holiday warmth.


Tree decorated & provided by Twinkles Gift Shop in Palm City 🎄

Twinkles by the Sea Tree item
Twinkles by the Sea Tree
$40

Inspired by the calm of the coast, this shimmering tree features blues and starfish accents that bring coastal charm and peace to any space.


Tree decorated & provided by Twinkles Gift Shop in Palm City 🎄

Twinkles Rustic Red Retreat item
Twinkles Rustic Red Retreat
$40

Plaid ribbons, pinecones, and deep red ornaments make this rustic tree feel like a cozy cabin Christmas - simple, warm, and full of cheer.


Tree decorated & provided by Twinkles Gift Shop in Palm City 🎄

Mother Earth Artwork item
Mother Earth Artwork
$50

Created live at ArtsFest earlier this year by international artist Amber Lynn, this powerful piece captures the connection between humanity and the planet we share. “Mother Earth” blends movement, warmth, and symbolism to reflect unity, growth, and the spirit of global exploration.

A truly one-of-a-kind artwork that brings depth, beauty, and meaning to any space.

