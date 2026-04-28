The Trident Foundation's Shop

Show your support in comfort and style with the official Tom Wall Golf Classic cotton t-shirt. Made from soft, breathable 100% cotton, this tee is designed for all-day wear—whether you’re on the course, at the event, or representing the cause around town.





Featuring a clean, classic fit and a high-quality printed design, this shirt celebrates the spirit of the tournament while honoring its legacy. Durable stitching and premium fabric ensure it holds its shape and feel wash after wash.





Perfect for players, sponsors, and supporters alike, this t-shirt is more than just apparel—it’s a way to be part of something bigger.





**Details:**





* 100% premium cotton for softness and comfort

* Classic fit for a relaxed, easy wear

* Durable, high-quality print design

* Ideal for casual wear or event day





Wear it with pride and be part of the tradition.



