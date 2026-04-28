The Trident Foundation's Shop

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Show your support in comfort and style with the official Tom Wall Golf Classic cotton t-shirt. Made from soft, breathable 100% cotton, this tee is designed for all-day wear—whether you’re on the course, at the event, or representing the cause around town.
Featuring a clean, classic fit and a high-quality printed design, this shirt celebrates the spirit of the tournament while honoring its legacy. Durable stitching and premium fabric ensure it holds its shape and feel wash after wash.
Perfect for players, sponsors, and supporters alike, this t-shirt is more than just apparel—it’s a way to be part of something bigger.
**Details:**
* 100% premium cotton for softness and comfort
* Classic fit for a relaxed, easy wear
* Durable, high-quality print design
* Ideal for casual wear or event day
Wear it with pride and be part of the tradition.
Show your support in comfort and style with the official Tom Wall Golf Classic cotton t-shirt. Made from soft, breathable 100% cotton, this tee is designed for all-day wear—whether you’re on the course, at the event, or representing the cause around town.
Featuring a clean, classic fit and a high-quality printed design, this shirt celebrates the spirit of the tournament while honoring its legacy. Durable stitching and premium fabric ensure it holds its shape and feel wash after wash.
Perfect for players, sponsors, and supporters alike, this t-shirt is more than just apparel—it’s a way to be part of something bigger.
**Details:**
* 100% premium cotton for softness and comfort
* Classic fit for a relaxed, easy wear
* Durable, high-quality print design
* Ideal for casual wear or event day
Wear it with pride and be part of the tradition.
Show your support in comfort and style with the official Tom Wall Golf Classic cotton t-shirt. Made from soft, breathable 100% cotton, this tee is designed for all-day wear—whether you’re on the course, at the event, or representing the cause around town.
Featuring a clean, classic fit and a high-quality printed design, this shirt celebrates the spirit of the tournament while honoring its legacy. Durable stitching and premium fabric ensure it holds its shape and feel wash after wash.
Perfect for players, sponsors, and supporters alike, this t-shirt is more than just apparel—it’s a way to be part of something bigger.
**Details:**
* 100% premium cotton for softness and comfort
* Classic fit for a relaxed, easy wear
* Durable, high-quality print design
* Ideal for casual wear or event day
Wear it with pride and be part of the tradition.
Show your support in comfort and style with the official Tom Wall Golf Classic cotton t-shirt. Made from soft, breathable 100% cotton, this tee is designed for all-day wear—whether you’re on the course, at the event, or representing the cause around town.
Featuring a clean, classic fit and a high-quality printed design, this shirt celebrates the spirit of the tournament while honoring its legacy. Durable stitching and premium fabric ensure it holds its shape and feel wash after wash.
Perfect for players, sponsors, and supporters alike, this t-shirt is more than just apparel—it’s a way to be part of something bigger.
**Details:**
* 100% premium cotton for softness and comfort
* Classic fit for a relaxed, easy wear
* Durable, high-quality print design
* Ideal for casual wear or event day
Wear it with pride and be part of the tradition.
Show your support in comfort and style with the official Tom Wall Golf Classic cotton t-shirt. Made from soft, breathable 100% cotton, this tee is designed for all-day wear—whether you’re on the course, at the event, or representing the cause around town.
Featuring a clean, classic fit and a high-quality printed design, this shirt celebrates the spirit of the tournament while honoring its legacy. Durable stitching and premium fabric ensure it holds its shape and feel wash after wash.
Perfect for players, sponsors, and supporters alike, this t-shirt is more than just apparel—it’s a way to be part of something bigger.
**Details:**
* 100% premium cotton for softness and comfort
* Classic fit for a relaxed, easy wear
* Durable, high-quality print design
* Ideal for casual wear or event day
Wear it with pride and be part of the tradition.
Show your support in comfort and style with the official Tom Wall Golf Classic cotton t-shirt. Made from soft, breathable 100% cotton, this tee is designed for all-day wear—whether you’re on the course, at the event, or representing the cause around town.
Featuring a clean, classic fit and a high-quality printed design, this shirt celebrates the spirit of the tournament while honoring its legacy. Durable stitching and premium fabric ensure it holds its shape and feel wash after wash.
Perfect for players, sponsors, and supporters alike, this t-shirt is more than just apparel—it’s a way to be part of something bigger.
**Details:**
* 100% premium cotton for softness and comfort
* Classic fit for a relaxed, easy wear
* Durable, high-quality print design
* Ideal for casual wear or event day
Wear it with pride and be part of the tradition.
Show your support in comfort and style with the official Tom Wall Golf Classic cotton t-shirt. Made from soft, breathable 100% cotton, this tee is designed for all-day wear—whether you’re on the course, at the event, or representing the cause around town.
Featuring a clean, classic fit and a high-quality printed design, this shirt celebrates the spirit of the tournament while honoring its legacy. Durable stitching and premium fabric ensure it holds its shape and feel wash after wash.
Perfect for players, sponsors, and supporters alike, this t-shirt is more than just apparel—it’s a way to be part of something bigger.
**Details:**
* 100% premium cotton for softness and comfort
* Classic fit for a relaxed, easy wear
* Durable, high-quality print design
* Ideal for casual wear or event day
Wear it with pride and be part of the tradition.
Stay cool, dry, and ready to perform with the official Tom Wall Golf Classic Dri-Fit t-shirt. Engineered with lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric, this performance tee keeps you comfortable from the first swing to the final putt—and everywhere in between.
Designed for an athletic yet relaxed fit, it allows full range of motion while maintaining a sharp, clean look. The breathable material pulls sweat away from your skin, making it perfect for warm days on the course or everyday wear.
Featuring a high-quality event graphic, this shirt represents more than just a tournament—it’s a symbol of community, tradition, and purpose.
**Details:**
* Performance Dri-Fit, moisture-wicking fabric
* Lightweight and breathable for all-day comfort
* Athletic fit with flexible movement
* Durable, high-quality printed design
* Ideal for golf, workouts, or casual wear
Play hard, stay cool, and represent the Tom Wall Golf Classic in style.
Stay cool, dry, and ready to perform with the official Tom Wall Golf Classic Dri-Fit t-shirt. Engineered with lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric, this performance tee keeps you comfortable from the first swing to the final putt—and everywhere in between.
Designed for an athletic yet relaxed fit, it allows full range of motion while maintaining a sharp, clean look. The breathable material pulls sweat away from your skin, making it perfect for warm days on the course or everyday wear.
Featuring a high-quality event graphic, this shirt represents more than just a tournament—it’s a symbol of community, tradition, and purpose.
**Details:**
* Performance Dri-Fit, moisture-wicking fabric
* Lightweight and breathable for all-day comfort
* Athletic fit with flexible movement
* Durable, high-quality printed design
* Ideal for golf, workouts, or casual wear
Play hard, stay cool, and represent the Tom Wall Golf Classic in style.
Stay cool, dry, and ready to perform with the official Tom Wall Golf Classic Dri-Fit t-shirt. Engineered with lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric, this performance tee keeps you comfortable from the first swing to the final putt—and everywhere in between.
Designed for an athletic yet relaxed fit, it allows full range of motion while maintaining a sharp, clean look. The breathable material pulls sweat away from your skin, making it perfect for warm days on the course or everyday wear.
Featuring a high-quality event graphic, this shirt represents more than just a tournament—it’s a symbol of community, tradition, and purpose.
**Details:**
* Performance Dri-Fit, moisture-wicking fabric
* Lightweight and breathable for all-day comfort
* Athletic fit with flexible movement
* Durable, high-quality printed design
* Ideal for golf, workouts, or casual wear
Play hard, stay cool, and represent the Tom Wall Golf Classic in style.
Stay cool, dry, and ready to perform with the official Tom Wall Golf Classic Dri-Fit t-shirt. Engineered with lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric, this performance tee keeps you comfortable from the first swing to the final putt—and everywhere in between.
Designed for an athletic yet relaxed fit, it allows full range of motion while maintaining a sharp, clean look. The breathable material pulls sweat away from your skin, making it perfect for warm days on the course or everyday wear.
Featuring a high-quality event graphic, this shirt represents more than just a tournament—it’s a symbol of community, tradition, and purpose.
**Details:**
* Performance Dri-Fit, moisture-wicking fabric
* Lightweight and breathable for all-day comfort
* Athletic fit with flexible movement
* Durable, high-quality printed design
* Ideal for golf, workouts, or casual wear
Play hard, stay cool, and represent the Tom Wall Golf Classic in style.
Stay cool, dry, and ready to perform with the official Tom Wall Golf Classic Dri-Fit t-shirt. Engineered with lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric, this performance tee keeps you comfortable from the first swing to the final putt—and everywhere in between.
Designed for an athletic yet relaxed fit, it allows full range of motion while maintaining a sharp, clean look. The breathable material pulls sweat away from your skin, making it perfect for warm days on the course or everyday wear.
Featuring a high-quality event graphic, this shirt represents more than just a tournament—it’s a symbol of community, tradition, and purpose.
**Details:**
* Performance Dri-Fit, moisture-wicking fabric
* Lightweight and breathable for all-day comfort
* Athletic fit with flexible movement
* Durable, high-quality printed design
* Ideal for golf, workouts, or casual wear
Play hard, stay cool, and represent the Tom Wall Golf Classic in style.
Stay cool, dry, and ready to perform with the official Tom Wall Golf Classic Dri-Fit t-shirt. Engineered with lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric, this performance tee keeps you comfortable from the first swing to the final putt—and everywhere in between.
Designed for an athletic yet relaxed fit, it allows full range of motion while maintaining a sharp, clean look. The breathable material pulls sweat away from your skin, making it perfect for warm days on the course or everyday wear.
Featuring a high-quality event graphic, this shirt represents more than just a tournament—it’s a symbol of community, tradition, and purpose.
**Details:**
* Performance Dri-Fit, moisture-wicking fabric
* Lightweight and breathable for all-day comfort
* Athletic fit with flexible movement
* Durable, high-quality printed design
* Ideal for golf, workouts, or casual wear
Play hard, stay cool, and represent the Tom Wall Golf Classic in style.
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