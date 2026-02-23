The Two Gentlemen of Verona

Hosted by
About this event
Save $ per ticket by purchasing in advance!
For individuals age 60 or older. Save $ per ticket by purchasing in advance!
Bring the whole family (up to 6 people) for only $35! Save $ per ticket by purchasing in advance!
Bring a group of 15 people to receive this discounted price. Great for homeschool coop field trips, senior centers, etc. Save $ per ticket by purchasing in advance!
After you have purchased the group ticket for $75, you can purchase this ticket for as many tickets over the 15 minimum that you need.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!