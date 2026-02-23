Shakespeare for Youth

Hosted by

Shakespeare for Youth

About this event

The Two Gentlemen of Verona

56 Mont Vernon St

Milford, NH 03055, USA

Pre-paid Individual
$9

Save $ per ticket by purchasing in advance!

Senior (age 60+)
$8

For individuals age 60 or older. Save $ per ticket by purchasing in advance!

Family (parents & up to 4 children)
$35

Bring the whole family (up to 6 people) for only $35! Save $ per ticket by purchasing in advance!

Group Discount Tickets
$75

Bring a group of 15 people to receive this discounted price. Great for homeschool coop field trips, senior centers, etc. Save $ per ticket by purchasing in advance!

Group Tickets over 15 people
$5

After you have purchased the group ticket for $75, you can purchase this ticket for as many tickets over the 15 minimum that you need.

Add a donation for Shakespeare for Youth

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