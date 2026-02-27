Lands Insight Project

Preservation shouldn’t have a price tag. Access shouldn’t have a gate.





At The Xcavision Foundation, we believe that the data we recover belongs to the future. That’s why we’ve eliminated traditional fixed-price tiers. Whether you contribute the cost of a cup of coffee or the cost of a LiDAR sensor, you are a vital part of the Digital Vanguard.





Choose your monthly or annual contribution level and unlock full access to the mission.





What your membership supports:





• Drone Flight Hours: Fueling the aerial surveys of at-risk California landmarks.

• Data Processing: Powering the heavy computing required to turn billions of laser points into 3D history.

• Open Access: Ensuring our findings remain available to researchers and educators worldwide.





Member Benefits (Unlocked at any level):





• The Scout Report: Monthly "insider-only" field notes and high-res 3D site visualizations.

• Beta Access: Be the first to "fly through" our newest digital reconstructions before they go public.

• Digital Member Badge: An official Xcavision badge for your social profiles.

• VIP Briefings: Invitations to live-streamed deep dives where our team breaks down recent discoveries.









Fund the Mission: Where Your Money Goes





Every dollar powers the sensors, flight hours, and computing required to save California's at-risk history. Here is exactly what your contribution unlocks:





Level 1: Field Support





• $25 – The Data Lifeline: Covers the high-speed cloud storage for 100GB of raw LiDAR point-cloud data.





• $75 – Mission Logistics: Covers the insurance and permitting fees for a single site survey in the San Juan Capistrano corridor.





Level 2: Aerial Operations





• $150 – One Flight Hour: Powers the high-capacity TB65 batteries and flight time for our LiDAR drones. One hour of flight can map up to 5 acres of at-risk ruins.





• $300 – Precise Positioning: Funds a 24-hour RTK (Real-Time Kinematic) network license, ensuring our digital scans are accurate to within 1 centimeter.





Level 3: Digital Archiving





• $500 – The Digital Twin: Funds the processing of a raw LiDAR scan into a high-fidelity 3D model. This turns "laser points" into a usable archive for researchers and virtual reality.





• $1,200 – Emergency Rescue Mission: Funds a full-day, rapid-response deployment to a site threatened by immediate development or erosion.





The "Big Ask"





• $5,000 – Sponsor a Landmark: Fully fund the end-to-end documentation of a specific historical site. You will receive a 3D-printed physical model of the site and a "Lead Sponsor" credit on the final Digital Archive report.











