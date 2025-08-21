The Kick'd Up Kickback

Hosted by
About this event
$
Dallas, TX 75204, USA
This is an Early Bird Ticket. Skip-the-line entry with front of the stage seating and access to exclusive areas with VIP amenities.
This is an Early Bird Ticket. Grants seating in a heightened private section with a clear view of the stage. Great for groups!
This is an Early Bird Ticket. Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. First come first serve.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!