Waterford High School Safe Grad Organization

The Ultimate Night Out: Chris Stapleton LIVE and Dine at TAO

2 Tickets to Chris Stapleton and Dinner for 2 at Tao
$450

Starting bid

The winning bidder will receive 2 tickets to one of the highest demand touring artists know for his soulful country-rock, CHRIS STAPLETON for the Saturday, February 28th show at 8pm at Mohegan Sun; PLUS dinner for 2 at Mohegan Sun's Tao Restaurant (dinner coupons up to $250).


*Tickets will be assigned by the donor/venue to winning bidder.

**No refunds or exchanges will be made due to seat location or event cancellation

Fair Market Value: $950 **NOTE: This is NOT current retail value.


Important Bidding Notes:

  • Market Pricing: Because this is a sold-out event, "Verified Resale" prices on commercial sites fluctuate daily. Our listed value is a baseline estimate intended to provide a fair starting point for our supporters.
  • Seat Location: These tickets were generously donated to our organization. While we cannot guarantee specific seat locations, we have valued this package based on the lowest-priced tickets currently available to ensure transparency and a "deal" for the winning bidder.
  • Tax Deductibility: As WHSSGO is a 501(c)(3) organization, any winning bid amount above the stated Fair Market Value ($950) is generally considered a tax-deductible charitable contribution.
  • Support the Mission: Unlike commercial ticket platforms that charge heavy service fees, 100% of your winning bid goes directly toward supporting WHS Safe Grad 2026!

