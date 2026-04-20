The Ultimate Night Out: Matt Rife & Dinner at Tao Raffle

Why hunt for single seats near each other or deal with resale sites? We have your perfect Saturday night already planned.





Saturday, September 5th @ Mohegan Sun





The Experience:

2 Guaranteed Side-by-Side Seats: See Matt Rife "Stay Golden" Tour. No separate seating—you’ll be right in the action together. Please note: This is an 18+ event.

Dinner for two at TAO: Up to $250 spending credit for a premier dining experience at TAO Mohegan Sun.

*Tickets will be assigned by the donor/venue to winning bidder.

**No refunds or exchanges will be made due to seat location or event cancellation





The Impact: Every dollar from this auction benefits the Class of 2026 WHS Safe Grad. Because we are a non-profit, any portion of your winning bid that exceeds the fair market value of $700 is a tax-deductible donation.