The UMC in Washington Bicentennial Shop

Built in 1825 with roots reaching back to the 18th century, the United Methodist Church in Washington, New Jersey, stands as a testament to the exceptional 19th-century craftsmanship and the dedicated community members who built it. From its origins on land purchased with assistance from Revolutionary War Colonel William McCullough to its Romanesque Revival design by architect Samuel A. Brouse, the Church features fifty-six stained glass windows by J & R Lamb Studios and woodwork by Cornish Piano and Organ Company, signifying both its architectural significance and community dedication.





Beyond its notable green serpentine stone, this comprehensive history reveals the story of a congregation engaged with defining generational events, including the American Civil War, Women’s Suffrage, Prohibition, and more, proving that small town communities were active and vital participants in national discourse. Through research and storytelling, this book celebrates not only the visionary leaders whose names are recorded, but also the countless unnamed individuals whose dedication created and sustained the Church and the Washington Community.





The legacy continues today as the United Methodist Church in Washington maintains the same spirit of community service and faith that began with the area’s first Methodist service in 1782.





Author: Erica M. Schaumberg

Published 2025

Dimensions: Height: 9 inches / Width: 6 inches