The UMC in Washington Bicentennial Shop

Offered by
About this shop
This exclusive bicentennial ornament beautifully captures our historic Romanesque Revival church as seen from Washington Avenue. Each piece is engraved with "Washington United Methodist Church - Washington, NJ" and "1825-2025" to mark this momentous 200-year milestone.
Whether adorning your Christmas tree or displayed year-round as a treasured keepsake, this ornament serves as a lasting reminder of our church's enduring presence in the Washington community.
Dimensions: Height: 2.5 inches / Width: 3 inches
Material: Brass
Built in 1825 with roots reaching back to the 18th century, the United Methodist Church in Washington, New Jersey, stands as a testament to the exceptional 19th-century craftsmanship and the dedicated community members who built it. From its origins on land purchased with assistance from Revolutionary War Colonel William McCullough to its Romanesque Revival design by architect Samuel A. Brouse, the Church features fifty-six stained glass windows by J & R Lamb Studios and woodwork by Cornish Piano and Organ Company, signifying both its architectural significance and community dedication.
Beyond its notable green serpentine stone, this comprehensive history reveals the story of a congregation engaged with defining generational events, including the American Civil War, Women’s Suffrage, Prohibition, and more, proving that small town communities were active and vital participants in national discourse. Through research and storytelling, this book celebrates not only the visionary leaders whose names are recorded, but also the countless unnamed individuals whose dedication created and sustained the Church and the Washington Community.
The legacy continues today as the United Methodist Church in Washington maintains the same spirit of community service and faith that began with the area’s first Methodist service in 1782.
Author: Erica M. Schaumberg
Published 2025
Dimensions: Height: 9 inches / Width: 6 inches
All orders will be shipped starting the week of September 22nd with a flat shipping rate of $7 per order. Your commemorative keepsakes will be carefully packaged to ensure safe delivery. Local Washington area customers may contact us directly to arrange pickup options. Washington area customers may reply to your order confirmation email to arrange a convenient time for collection at the church.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!