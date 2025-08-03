Ummi's Lifeline

Offered by
What You Support:
Your monthly gift helps us uplift families and communities through essential outreach, culturally affirming education, and access to materials that inform and empower. You’re planting the seeds of wellness with every contribution.
As an Uplift Member, You’ll Receive:
What You Support:
As a Matriarch, you embody the heart of the village holding space, offering presence, and nurturing the growth of others. Your monthly gift helps us provide one prenatal or postpartum support session to a birthing person who needs the steady hand of a doula and the embrace of community.
As a Matriarch Member, You’ll Receive:
As a Mosaic, you represent the strength of many parts forming a beautiful, unified whole. Your support helps us maintain a diverse and inclusive village providing wraparound doula care that honors each family’s unique culture, story, and needs.
Just like a mosaic is made from many distinct pieces, your gift allows us to weave together a rich tapestry of maternal care that reflects the vibrant complexity of the communities we serve.
You’ll Receive:
As an Inspire supporter, you are a beacon of hope and transformation. Your generous gift fuels our vital mentorship and internship programs, empowering emerging doulas and birth workers to gain hands-on experience, guidance, and leadership skills.
You don’t just support care, you ignite a movement that centers birth justice, equity, and cultural reverence, creating lasting change for families now and in the future.
Your commitment plants seeds of possibility, nurturing a future where every birthing person receives the dignity, respect, and support they deserve.
As a Inspire Member, You’ll Receive:
