TWO STEPS FOUNDATION, INC.

Hosted by

TWO STEPS FOUNDATION, INC.

About this event

The UnderDog

991 Sand Lake Rd

Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, USA

Vendor Registration
$150

Reserve your vendor space for The Underdog Event, a high-energy community fitness and wellness event supporting lupus awareness and hosted by Two Steps Foundation.


This is a great opportunity to showcase your business, connect with attendees, sell products or services, and gain exposure while supporting an important cause.

Participant Wave 1 (8:30am)
$25

Step into the challenge and be part of a powerful day of fitness, determination, and community impact at The Underdog Event supporting lupus awareness. Your registration gives you access to compete, push your limits, and represent the underdog spirit. Includes participant entry, event experience, and the opportunity to compete for a great cause. Proceeds support awareness efforts and community programming through Two Steps Foundation.

Participant Wave 2 (9:00am)
$25

Step into the challenge and be part of a powerful day of fitness, determination, and community impact at The Underdog Event supporting lupus awareness. Your registration gives you access to compete, push your limits, and represent the underdog spirit. Includes participant entry, event experience, and the opportunity to compete for a great cause. Proceeds support awareness efforts and community programming through Two Steps Foundation.

Participant Wave 3 (9:30am)
$25

Step into the challenge and be part of a powerful day of fitness, determination, and community impact at The Underdog Event supporting lupus awareness. Your registration gives you access to compete, push your limits, and represent the underdog spirit. Includes participant entry, event experience, and the opportunity to compete for a great cause. Proceeds support awareness efforts and community programming through Two Steps Foundation.

Participant Wave 4 (10:00am)
$25

Step into the challenge and be part of a powerful day of fitness, determination, and community impact at The Underdog Event supporting lupus awareness. Your registration gives you access to compete, push your limits, and represent the underdog spirit. Includes participant entry, event experience, and the opportunity to compete for a great cause. Proceeds support awareness efforts and community programming through Two Steps Foundation.

Participant Wave 5 (10:30am)
$25

Step into the challenge and be part of a powerful day of fitness, determination, and community impact at The Underdog Event supporting lupus awareness. Your registration gives you access to compete, push your limits, and represent the underdog spirit. Includes participant entry, event experience, and the opportunity to compete for a great cause. Proceeds support awareness efforts and community programming through Two Steps Foundation.

Spectator Admission
$10

Join us for an exciting day of fitness, community, and purpose at The Underdog Event supporting lupus awareness. Come cheer on participants, enjoy vendors, and be part of an uplifting community experience.

Prepaid Parking
$10
Sponsorship Lupus Warrior
$100

Name listed on sponsor recognition signage and social media acknowledgment.

Lupus Advocate
$250

Business name listed on event signage and social media recognition.

Underdog Hero
$500

Logo placement on event signage, social media recognition, and promotional opportunities.

Supporting Sponsor
$1,000

Premium logo placement, event recognition, social media spotlight, vendor space, and promotional opportunities.

Add a donation for TWO STEPS FOUNDATION, INC.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!