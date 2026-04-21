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About this event
Reserve your vendor space for The Underdog Event, a high-energy community fitness and wellness event supporting lupus awareness and hosted by Two Steps Foundation.
This is a great opportunity to showcase your business, connect with attendees, sell products or services, and gain exposure while supporting an important cause.
Step into the challenge and be part of a powerful day of fitness, determination, and community impact at The Underdog Event supporting lupus awareness. Your registration gives you access to compete, push your limits, and represent the underdog spirit. Includes participant entry, event experience, and the opportunity to compete for a great cause. Proceeds support awareness efforts and community programming through Two Steps Foundation.
Step into the challenge and be part of a powerful day of fitness, determination, and community impact at The Underdog Event supporting lupus awareness. Your registration gives you access to compete, push your limits, and represent the underdog spirit. Includes participant entry, event experience, and the opportunity to compete for a great cause. Proceeds support awareness efforts and community programming through Two Steps Foundation.
Step into the challenge and be part of a powerful day of fitness, determination, and community impact at The Underdog Event supporting lupus awareness. Your registration gives you access to compete, push your limits, and represent the underdog spirit. Includes participant entry, event experience, and the opportunity to compete for a great cause. Proceeds support awareness efforts and community programming through Two Steps Foundation.
Step into the challenge and be part of a powerful day of fitness, determination, and community impact at The Underdog Event supporting lupus awareness. Your registration gives you access to compete, push your limits, and represent the underdog spirit. Includes participant entry, event experience, and the opportunity to compete for a great cause. Proceeds support awareness efforts and community programming through Two Steps Foundation.
Step into the challenge and be part of a powerful day of fitness, determination, and community impact at The Underdog Event supporting lupus awareness. Your registration gives you access to compete, push your limits, and represent the underdog spirit. Includes participant entry, event experience, and the opportunity to compete for a great cause. Proceeds support awareness efforts and community programming through Two Steps Foundation.
Join us for an exciting day of fitness, community, and purpose at The Underdog Event supporting lupus awareness. Come cheer on participants, enjoy vendors, and be part of an uplifting community experience.
Name listed on sponsor recognition signage and social media acknowledgment.
Business name listed on event signage and social media recognition.
Logo placement on event signage, social media recognition, and promotional opportunities.
Premium logo placement, event recognition, social media spotlight, vendor space, and promotional opportunities.
$
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