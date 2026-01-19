Discounted admission for one active member of the Ridgefield Historical Society or The Meetinghouse, to "The Underground Railroad in Ridgefield:

A Hidden Piece of Black History, Revealed", on Saturday, February 21, 2026, 2 p.m., at The Meetinghouse, 605 Ridgebury Road, Ridgefield, CT. The snow date is Sat. Feb. 28, 2pm. Tickets are limited and nonrefundable. Call 203-438-5821 if you need to check on the status of your membership. All sales are final; refunds and exchanges are not permitted. Please make sure you are available for both the program date of Sat. Feb. 21 and the snow date of Sat. Feb. 28 as tickets are nonrefundable.