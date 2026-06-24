The Union Table : Founding Member

Lock in your rate for life at $20 per month — this price never increases for Founding Members. You will receive early access to all events, member pricing on every experience, invitations to exclusive members-only gatherings, and full access to our Table Talk educational series. Founding membership is limited. Once this period closes, the rate goes up, and this tier is gone forever.





Please note — membership is billed each month automatically. If a Founding Member cancels and chooses to return, they will rejoin at the current General Member rate. The $20 Founding Member rate is a lifetime benefit for continuous active members only.

Your membership directly funds Filling Empty Wombs, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting individuals and families on their journey through infertility, pregnancy loss, and beyond.

One table. One purpose. Stronger together.