Central Seventh-day Adventist Church

Hosted by

Central Seventh-day Adventist Church

About this event

The United Heritage Gala

10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd NW

Pickerington, OH 43147, USA

VIP Package
$100

VIPs enjoy a free mocktail and have your name entered into a drawing to receive a special gift!


At checkout, to avoid optional donations to the site, choose "Other" in the dropdown menu, and leave the donation box blank.

Adults (& children 11 yrs+)
$80

At checkout, to avoid optional donations to the site, choose "Other" in the dropdown menu, and leave the donation box blank.

Children (ages 5-10 yrs)
$40

At checkout, to avoid optional donations to the site, choose "Other" in the dropdown menu, and leave the donation box blank.

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