The United Heritage Gala

About this event
VIPs enjoy a free mocktail and have your name entered into a drawing to receive a special gift!
At checkout, to avoid optional donations to the site, choose "Other" in the dropdown menu, and leave the donation box blank.
At checkout, to avoid optional donations to the site, choose "Other" in the dropdown menu, and leave the donation box blank.
At checkout, to avoid optional donations to the site, choose "Other" in the dropdown menu, and leave the donation box blank.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!