The Universe

Offered by

The Universe

About the memberships

The Universe Membership

Membership
$5

Renews monthly

MEMBERSHIP: $5/MONTH ✔ Connect with conscious communities worldwide. ✔ Receive cryptocurrency—your membership pays for itself. ✔ Access exclusive education and resources for growth. ✔ Support regenerative, impact-driven initiatives. ✔ Declare your oath to The Universe and align with your highest mission.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!