The Universe Membership

MEMBERSHIP: $5/MONTH
✔ Connect with conscious communities worldwide.
✔ Receive cryptocurrency—your membership pays for itself.
✔ Access exclusive education and resources for growth.
✔ Support regenerative, impact-driven initiatives.
✔ Declare your oath to The Universe and align with your highest mission.
MEMBERSHIP: $5/MONTH
✔ Connect with conscious communities worldwide.
✔ Receive cryptocurrency—your membership pays for itself.
✔ Access exclusive education and resources for growth.
✔ Support regenerative, impact-driven initiatives.
✔ Declare your oath to The Universe and align with your highest mission.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!