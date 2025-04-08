Knee Chest Society

Hosted by

Knee Chest Society

About this event

The Upper Cervical Lyceum 2025 - Student - Attendee Registration

9939 Universal Blvd

Orlando, FL 32819, USA

Student Admission
$299
One (1) Student Admission to the Upper Cervical Lyceum 2025 – $299 Includes full access to all conference sessions, vendor exhibits, and scheduled meals at Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Florida, October 24–25, 2025.
Add a donation for Knee Chest Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!