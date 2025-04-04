The Upper Cervical Lyceum 2025 - Sponsorship Registration

9939 Universal Blvd

Orlando, FL 32819, USA

Keynote Speaker Sponsorship
$4,500

• Breakout session
• 8-foot vendor table
• Ad in conference program
• Logo on event promotional materials
• Up to 2 handouts in attendee packet
• 10-minute product presentation at conference
• MC will promote your business from the stag throughout the conference
• Company website linked on event website.

Saturday Night Social Sponsorship Vendor
$4,500

• 8-foot vendor table
• Ad in conference program
• Logo on event promotional materials
• Up to 2 handouts in attendee packet
• 15-minute product presentation at conference
• MC will promote your business from the stag throughout the conference
• Company website linked on event website.

Student Room Sponsorship Vendor
$3,500

• 8-foot vendor table
• Ad in conference program
• Logo on event promotional materials
• Up to 2 handouts in attendee packet
• 15-minute product presentation at conference
• MC will promote your business from the stage throughout the conference
• Company website linked on event website.

Student Spizz Night Sponsorship Vendor
$3,500

• 8-foot vendor table
• Ad in conference program
• Logo on event promotional materials
• Up to 2 handouts in attendee packet
• 15-minute product presentation at conference
• MC will promote your business from the stag throughout the conference
• Company website linked on event website.

Platinum Vendor
$3,000

• 8-foot vendor table
• Ad in conference program
• Logo on event promotional materials
• 1 handout in attendee packet
• 5-minute product presentation at conference
• Company website linked on event website.

Silver Vendor
$2,000

• 8-foot vendor table
• Ad in conference program
• Logo on event promotional materials
• 1 handout in attendee packet
• Company website linked on event website.

Virtual Vendor
$1,000

• Logo in conference program
• 1 handout in attendee packet
• 10-minute product presentation via pre-recorded video from main stage
• Company website linked on event website.

Chiropractic Colleges & Associations
$750

• 8-foot vendor table
• Name listed in the conference program.

Add a donation for Knee Chest Society

$

