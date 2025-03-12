The Valley Basketball 2025 Raffle

Experience a semi-guided bull elk hunt on exclusive private land near Steamboat Springs, CO (unit 441/214). Tag is for 2nd season 10/25-11/2 or 3rd season 11/8-11/16. Lodging, food, elk tag and meat processing not included. This unforgettable adventure is valued at $4,500
(hookermountainoutfitters.com)
Weekend Getaway to Ouray
$25
Escape for a relaxing weekend with a round of golf for 2 in Montrose, then unwind in the natural hot springs of Ouray with a 2-night stay at Twin Peaks and a dinner voucher for $100. This perfect getaway is valued at $800
Bull Elk Hunt and/or Ouray Getaway 5 for $100
$100
This includes 5 tickets
Save money by purchasing a ticket bundle and choose where you'd like your raffle entry to go.
Add a donation for The Valley Basketball
$
