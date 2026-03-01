MS Stand Up 4th Annual Comedy Benefit - The Vartanian Vision

About this event
2-drink minimum purchase required.
Food available for purchase.
Buy before July 4.
Two-drink minimum purchase required.
Food is available for purchase.
Buy before July 4th.
2 drink minimum purchase required per guest.
Food is available for purchase.
Seating for 4.
Food available for purchase.
Inclusion in MS StandUp social media & marketing.
Listing in Mind Brain Foundation Annual Report.
2 Available.
VIP seating for 4.
Event signage Stage left or stage right on stage at Gotham Comedy Club.
Promotion across Mind Brain Foundation social channels.
Mention on the MS StandUp event website.
Included in MS StandUp social media & marketing.
Listing in Mind Brain Foundation Annual Report.
One Available.
VIP seating for 8.
Front-stage, center placement for your company logo.
Opening introduction by emcee Michelle Charlesworth (WABC).
On-stage recognition by the Comic MC.
Promotion across Mind Brain Foundation social channels: Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok, Instagram.
Included in MS StandUp social media & marketing.
Listed in Mind Brain Foundation Annual Report.
$
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