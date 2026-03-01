Mind Brain Philanthropic Foundation, Inc

Hosted by

Mind Brain Philanthropic Foundation, Inc

About this event

MS Stand Up 4th Annual Comedy Benefit - The Vartanian Vision

208 W 23rd St

New York, NY 10011, USA

General Admission - $75
$75

2-drink minimum purchase required.

Food available for purchase.

Pre-sale General Admission $70
$70
Available until Jul 3

Buy before July 4.

Two-drink minimum purchase required.

Food is available for purchase.

Pre-sale discount 4 - buy before July 4, 2026
$250
Available until Jul 3

Buy before July 4th.

2 drink minimum purchase required per guest.

Food is available for purchase.




Champion Sponsor
$1,000

Seating for 4.

Food available for purchase.

Inclusion in MS StandUp social media & marketing.

Listing in Mind Brain Foundation Annual Report.


Leading Sponsor
$5,000

2 Available.

VIP seating for 4.

Event signage Stage left or stage right on stage at Gotham Comedy Club.

Promotion across Mind Brain Foundation social channels.

Mention on the MS StandUp event website.

Included in MS StandUp social media & marketing.

Listing in Mind Brain Foundation Annual Report.



Presenting Sponsor
$10,000

One Available.

VIP seating for 8.

Front-stage, center placement for your company logo.

Opening introduction by emcee Michelle Charlesworth (WABC).

On-stage recognition by the Comic MC.

Promotion across Mind Brain Foundation social channels: Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok, Instagram.

Included in MS StandUp social media & marketing.

Listed in Mind Brain Foundation Annual Report.


Add a donation for Mind Brain Philanthropic Foundation, Inc

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