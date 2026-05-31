The Vault Foundation - Ruger 57 Pistol Raffle

Get ready for your chance to win the powerful and innovative Ruger-57 Pistol courtesy of The Vault Gun Club. Chambered in the high-performance 5.7x28mm caliber, the Ruger-57 delivers exceptional accuracy, low recoil, impressive capacity, and sleek modern styling — making it one of the most sought-after pistols on the market today.

🎟️ Enter now for your opportunity to take home this incredible firearm while supporting our community and the mission behind The Vault Gun Club. Don’t miss your shot — limited raffle entries available!

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