The Victory Bank Foundation's Bingo Event - Additional Game Boards

There will be two special games during the event. Order special game boards here. (VIP Tickets come with one free special game board.)
Additional game boards and 50/50 tickets will also be available during the event - cash only.
Both VIP and General Admission Tickets come with 1 set of 15 regular game boards. Purchase additional regular game boards here.
$10 for 10 (ten) 50/50 Tickets.
$20 for 25 (twenty-five) 50/50 Tickets.
Get 25 Tickets for our Basket Raffle with 28 baskets up for grabs with AWESOME Prizes! Click here for a list of the baskets: https://www.victorybank.com/foundation/the-victory-bank-foundation-designer-purse-bingo/bingo-baskets/
Get 75 Tickets for our Basket Raffle with 28 baskets up for grabs with AWESOME Prizes! Click here for a list of the baskets: https://www.victorybank.com/foundation/the-victory-bank-foundation-designer-purse-bingo/bingo-baskets/
Daubers are $2 each
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!