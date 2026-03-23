The Viking Blue Line Classic Golf Tournament

Enter for a chance to win $10,000 by sinking a 60-foot put. 1-Putt only, if multiple golfers make their putt, there will be a putt-off until there are only two golfers left, sink the putt or be the closest to the pin to move on until there are only two golfers remaining . The final two golfers remaining will have a putt-off, if no one makes their putt the closest to the pin would win the $10,000 price.