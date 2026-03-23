The Viking Blue Line Classic Golf Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
General Admission includes entry to the Blue Line Classic Golf Tournament, allowing participants to enjoy a full day on the course along with access to tournament activities, contests, and event amenities. Join us for a fun and engaging experience while supporting a great cause in our community. Includes BBQ, bucket of balls, and cart.
Putting Contest. $20 to enter, 3 putts, 5, 10 & 15 feet, must make your putt to move to the next distance. Winner will win a putter.
Enter for a chance to win $10,000 by sinking a 60-foot put. 1-Putt only, if multiple golfers make their putt, there will be a putt-off until there are only two golfers left, sink the putt or be the closest to the pin to move on until there are only two golfers remaining . The final two golfers remaining will have a putt-off, if no one makes their putt the closest to the pin would win the $10,000 price.
Enhance your chances. $10 gets you 2 mulligans.
Move Your Ball To A Better Lie!
Use Twizzlers to Improve Your Lie - $1 A Foot
Take part in our 50/50 Raffle for a chance to win cash while supporting a great cause. Tickets are $5 for 1 chance to win. Half of the total proceeds will go to one lucky winner, with the remaining funds benefiting the Poulsbo Police Foundation and its programs.
Take part in our 50/50 Raffle for a chance to win cash while supporting a great cause. Tickets are $10 for 3 giving you more chances to win. Half of the total proceeds will go to one lucky winner, with the remaining funds benefiting the Poulsbo Police Foundation and its programs.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!