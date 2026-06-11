The Village Charter School Fall Gala and Fundraiser

About this event
Reserve Your Table | Corporate/Organization Sponsor The Village Charter School Foundation Fall Gala & Fundraiser Thursday, October 29, 2026 | 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM The Boathouse at Mercer Lake | West Windsor, NJ
Make an even more meaningful investment in Trenton's children while hosting your team, clients, or colleagues at one of Mercer County's premier fall events of the season.
A Signature Sponsorship reserves two tables of 10 at the Village Charter School Foundation Fall Gala & Fundraiser, offering a unique opportunity to be the one signature sponsor for the event.
Your $2,000 Signature Sponsorship includes:
Why Sponsor? Every dollar raised supports academic programming, student enrichment, and school-wide initiatives that directly benefit the children and families VCS serves.
Tax Exemption: The Village Charter School Fund is a tax-exempt organization. Your contribution may qualify as a tax-deductible charitable contribution. Please consult your tax advisor regarding deductibility.
Tables are limited. Reserve yours today (no later than October 16, 2026) and let your organization be counted among the champions of educational opportunity in our community.
Reserve Your Table | Corporate/Organization Sponsor The Village Charter School Foundation Fall Gala & Fundraiser Thursday, October 29, 2026 | 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM The Boathouse at Mercer Lake | West Windsor, NJ
Make a meaningful investment in Trenton's children while hosting your team, clients, or colleagues at one of Mercer County's premier fall events of the season.
A Corporate/Organization Table Sponsorship reserves an exclusive table of 10 at the Village Charter School Foundation Fall Gala & Fundraiser — offering an unparalleled opportunity to align your organization with educational excellence, community impact, and the mission of The Village Charter School.
Your $1,000 Corporate Table includes:
Why Sponsor? Every dollar raised supports academic programming, student enrichment, and school-wide initiatives that directly benefit the children and families VCS serves.
Tax Exemption: The Village Charter School Fund is a tax-exempt organization. Your contribution may qualify as a tax-deductible charitable contribution. Please consult your tax advisor regarding deductibility.
Tables are limited. Reserve yours today (no later than October 16, 2026) and let your organization be counted among the champions of educational opportunity in our community.
Become a Friend of VCS The Village Charter School Foundation Fall Gala & Fundraiser Thursday, October 29, 2026 | 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM The Boathouse at Mercer Lake | West Windsor, NJ
Go above and beyond for Trenton's children with a Friends of VCS sponsorship — and let your commitment to educational excellence be known.
For just $50 more than the standard admission, your $150 Friends of VCS ticket elevates your support and ensures your name is permanently recognized in the evening's printed program book as an official Friend of VCS — a distinction that reflects your personal investment in the mission, students, and future of The Village Charter School.
Your $150 Friends of VCS Ticket includes:
Why become a Friend of VCS? The Village Charter School is more than a school; it is a community anchor committed to academic excellence, character development, and opportunity for every child it serves. Friends of VCS are the individuals who believe that investment in education is an investment in the future of our entire community.
Why Sponsor? Every dollar raised supports academic programming, student enrichment, and school-wide initiatives that directly benefit the children and families VCS serves.
Tax Exemption: The Village Charter School Fund is a tax-exempt organization. Your contribution may qualify as a tax-deductible charitable contribution. Please consult your tax advisor regarding deductibility.
Upgrade your ticket today. Your name in the program is a lasting reminder of the role you played in making this evening — and this mission — possible.
Join Us for an Evening of Excellence The Village Charter School Foundation Fall Gala & Fundraiser Thursday, October 29, 2026 | 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM The Boathouse at Mercer Lake | West Windsor, NJ
Your $100 ticket supports the students and families of The Village Charter School and secures your seat at one of Mercer County's premier fall fundraising events of the season.
Join fellow community leaders, educators, and supporters for a sophisticated evening featuring a full Chef Carving Dinner Buffet — including butler-passed hors d'oeuvres, a carved meat station, and a dessert selection — alongside a cash bar, live program, and the opportunity to celebrate the transformative impact of a VCS education.
Your ticket includes:
Why Sponsor? Every dollar raised supports academic programming, student enrichment, and school-wide initiatives that directly benefit the children and families VCS serves.
Tax Exemption: The Village Charter School Fund is a tax-exempt organization. Your contribution may qualify as a tax-deductible charitable contribution. Please consult your tax advisor regarding deductibility.
Tickets are $100 per person. Tables of 10 are available for $1000. Seating is limited. Reserve your place and purchase your ticket today, but no later than October 16, 2026.
Make a Donation | Support VCS Students The Village Charter School Foundation Fall Gala & Fundraiser Thursday, October 29, 2026 The Village Charter School | 101 Sullivan Way, Trenton, NJ
Can't make it on October 29th? Your support still matters — and it is still needed.
A donation to the Village Charter School Foundation ensures that every dollar raised through our Fall Gala goes directly to work for the students, families, and staff of The Village Charter School. You don't have to be in the room to make a difference.
Your gift supports:
Every dollar counts. No gift is too small. Whether you give $25 or $250, your contribution joins a collective investment in the futures of children who deserve every opportunity to thrive.
Suggested Giving Levels:
Why Sponsor? Every dollar raised supports academic programming, student enrichment, and school-wide initiatives that directly benefit the children and families VCS serves.
Tax Exemption: The Village Charter School Fund is a tax-exempt organization. Your contribution may qualify as a tax-deductible charitable contribution. Please consult your tax advisor regarding deductibility.
You may not be able to join us at the table, but you will always have a place in this community. Thank you for believing in the children of VCS.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!