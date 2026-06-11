The Village Charter School Fall Gala and Fundraiser

Reserve Your Table | Corporate/Organization Sponsor The Village Charter School Foundation Fall Gala & Fundraiser Thursday, October 29, 2026 | 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM The Boathouse at Mercer Lake | West Windsor, NJ

Make an even more meaningful investment in Trenton's children while hosting your team, clients, or colleagues at one of Mercer County's premier fall events of the season.





A Signature Sponsorship reserves two tables of 10 at the Village Charter School Foundation Fall Gala & Fundraiser, offering a unique opportunity to be the one signature sponsor for the event.





Your $2,000 Signature Sponsorship includes:

Reserved seating for 20 guests at a dedicated table

Full Chef Carving Dinner Buffet for all 20 guests — including butler-passed hors d'oeuvres, a carved meat station, salad, entrées, and dessert

Cash bar access for the full evening (beer, wine, cocktails, and more available for purchase)

Complimentary coffee and beverage station

Your business name and logo featured in the printed event program book

Your business name and logo are recognized on the website

Opportunity to say a few words (1-2 minutes) at the event about your organization and donation to the event

Verbal recognition from the podium during the evening's program

20 printed event programs

The goodwill of investing in over 360 K–8 students at The Village Charter School in Trenton, New Jersey

Why Sponsor? Every dollar raised supports academic programming, student enrichment, and school-wide initiatives that directly benefit the children and families VCS serves.





Tax Exemption: The Village Charter School Fund is a tax-exempt organization. Your contribution may qualify as a tax-deductible charitable contribution. Please consult your tax advisor regarding deductibility.





Tables are limited. Reserve yours today (no later than October 16, 2026) and let your organization be counted among the champions of educational opportunity in our community.