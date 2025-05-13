Can’t attend the 2025 Celebration? You can still be part of the impact.
This ticket is a donation in support of The Village Network’s transformative programs for Black and Brown boys. Your contribution helps provide mentorship, leadership development, wellness activities, and life-changing experiences for our youth.
Even from afar, your support helps grow The Village — and your gift makes a difference.
The Village Network is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. All donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.
Thank you for believing in our mission.
Ron Brown Staff Ticket
$40
FOR RON BROWN STAFF ONLY: Join us as we honor the journey, growth, and brilliance of our village at The Village Network’s 2025 Celebration!
This ticket includes:
✔️ Entry to the post-program Celebration Reception
✔️ Access to music, food, and joy-filled vibes as we celebrate our students, community, and the power of our Village
Your purchase is more than just a ticket — it’s a donation directly supporting Village Network programs that uplift, mentor, and invest in our Young Kings at Ron Brown HS.
Come for the celebration. Stay for the impact.
We can’t wait to celebrate with you!
General Reception Admission
$60
Join us as we honor the journey, growth, and brilliance of our village at The Village Network’s 2025 Celebration!
This ticket includes:
✔️ Entry to the post-program Celebration Reception
✔️ One drink ticket
✔️ Access to music, food, and joy-filled vibes as we celebrate our students, community, and the power of our Village
Your purchase is more than just a ticket — it’s a donation directly supporting Village Network programs that uplift, mentor, and invest in Black and Brown boys across DC and beyond.
Come for the celebration. Stay for the impact.
We can’t wait to celebrate with you!
