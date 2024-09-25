The Vision Experience -RTM Women’s Empowerment Brunch & Panel

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About this event
The Vision Experience
Enlarging Our Vision: From the Inside Out
Your registration includes:
• Inspirational panel discussions
• Empowerment and wellness conversations
• Intergenerational connection and fellowship
• Elegant brunch experience
• Keepsake program and reflection journal
• Prayer, encouragement, and practical tools for growth
Whether you are seeking healing, clarity, purpose, confidence, or your next step, this experience is designed with you in mind.
Come ready to grow, connect, and be refreshed as we enlarge our vision from the inside out
$
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