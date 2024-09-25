Refuge Temple Ministries

Hosted by

Refuge Temple Ministries

About this event

The Vision Experience -RTM Women’s Empowerment Brunch & Panel

105 Joseph E Lowery Blvd SW

General Admission
$40

The Vision Experience
Enlarging Our Vision: From the Inside Out


Your registration includes:
• Inspirational panel discussions
• Empowerment and wellness conversations
• Intergenerational connection and fellowship
• Elegant brunch experience
• Keepsake program and reflection journal
• Prayer, encouragement, and practical tools for growth


Whether you are seeking healing, clarity, purpose, confidence, or your next step, this experience is designed with you in mind.


Come ready to grow, connect, and be refreshed as we enlarge our vision from the inside out


Add a donation for Refuge Temple Ministries

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