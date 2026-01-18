The People's Place (fiscally sponsored by Eagle Market Street Development Corporation Community Benefit Program)



The Vision Greenhouse Workshop Series

New Business (1/2 installment on 12 sessions)
$150

No expiration

Your business is less than two years old and you don't have your budget finalized yet. This covers you for the first 6 (of 12) sessions at $25 rate.

New Business (full payment for 12 sessions)
$300

No expiration

Your business is less than two years old and you don't have your budget finalized yet. This covers you for all 12 sessions at $25 rate.

Rising Business (1/2 installment on 12 sessions)
$180

No expiration

You've been in business for a little while and could use some pointers on how to manage marketing. This covers you for the first 6 (of 12) sessions at the $30 rate.

Rising Business (full payment for 12 sessions)
$360

No expiration

You've been in business for a little while and could use some pointers on how to manage marketing. This covers you for all 12 sessions at the $30 rate.

Established Business (1/2 installment on 12 sessions)
$240

No expiration

You run a full-scale business, and you're looking to take your marketing to the next level. This covers you for the first 6 (of 12) sessions at the $40 rate.

Established Business (full payment for 12 sessions)
$480

No expiration

You run a full-scale business, and you're looking to take your marketing to the next level. This covers you for all 12 sessions at the $40 rate.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!