Island Time Activities - DBA Vitalize Kitsap

Hosted by

Island Time Activities - DBA Vitalize Kitsap

About this event

The VK Frostival

200 Madison Ave N

Bainbridge Island, WA 98110, USA

Donate To Support VK
$2,500

You still have the opportunity to support Vitalize Kitsap if you were unable to attend the event or would like to make a meaningful gift!

Donate To Support VK
$1,000

You still have the opportunity to support Vitalize Kitsap if you were unable to attend the event or would like to make a meaningful gift!

Donate To Support VK
$500

You still have the opportunity to support Vitalize Kitsap if you were unable to attend the event or would like to make a meaningful gift!

Donate To Support VK
$250

You still have the opportunity to support Vitalize Kitsap if you were unable to attend the event or would like to make a meaningful gift!

Donate To Support VK
$100

You still have the opportunity to support Vitalize Kitsap if you were unable to attend the event or would like to make a meaningful gift!

Add a donation for Island Time Activities - DBA Vitalize Kitsap

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!