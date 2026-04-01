The Voice of Hind Rajab Fundraiser Co-Hosted by Hasan Piker

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About this event
**We have sold out of tickets for the screening room. However, there is a beautiful outdoor cultural space where you can still enjoy community.**
This is more than an event, it's call to action. Enjoy an immersive Palestinian oasis rooted in culture, storytelling, and collective care.
Secure your spot in the oasis before it's gone!
This is more than an event, it's call to action. Enjoy an immersive Palestinian oasis rooted in culture, storytelling, and collective care.
Secure your spot in the oasis before it's gone!
**We have sold out of tickets for the screening room. However, there is a beautiful outdoor cultural space where you can still enjoy community.**
Sponsorship: recognition during the program and social media mentions. Movie Screening of The Voice of Hind Rajab + Keffiyeh Gift
This is more than an event, it's call to action. Enjoy an immersive Palestinian oasis rooted in culture, storytelling, and collective care.
Secure your spot in the oasis before it's gone!
**We have sold out of tickets for the screening room. However, there is a beautiful outdoor cultural space where you can still enjoy community.**
Sponsorship: recognition during the program and social media mentions. VIP meet and greet with Hasan Piker with Movie Screening of The Voice of Hind Rajab + Keffiyeh Gift
This is more than an event, it's call to action. Enjoy an immersive Palestinian oasis rooted in culture, storytelling, and collective care.
Secure your spot in the oasis before it's gone!
**We have sold out of tickets for the screening room. However, there is a beautiful outdoor cultural space where you can still enjoy community.**
Sponsorship: recognition during the program and social media mentions. VIP meet and greet with Hasan Piker and huge shout out by Hasan Piker with Movie Screening of The Voice of Hind Rajab + Keffiyeh Gift
This is more than an event, it's call to action. Enjoy an immersive Palestinian oasis rooted in culture, storytelling, and collective care.
Secure your spot in the oasis before it's gone!
**We have sold out of tickets for the screening room. However, there is a beautiful outdoor cultural space where you can still enjoy community.**
Sponsorship: recognition during the program and social media mentions. VIP meet and greet with Hasan Piker with huge shout out by Hasan himself with Movie Screening of The Voice of Hind Rajab + Keffiyeh Gift *Name recognition at all our events throughout 2026 screenings and events.
This is more than an event, it's call to action. Enjoy an immersive Palestinian oasis rooted in culture, storytelling, and collective care.
Secure your spot in the oasis before it's gone!
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