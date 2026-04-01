Latino & Muslim Unity

Hosted by

Latino & Muslim Unity

About this event

The Voice of Hind Rajab Fundraiser Co-Hosted by Hasan Piker

Cultural experience with Hasan Piker
$50

**We have sold out of tickets for the screening room. However, there is a beautiful outdoor cultural space where you can still enjoy community.**

  • ⚡️ Meet Hasan Piker: A rare opportunity to connect with the most influential political commentator and streamer of our generation.
  • 🕊️ Honor Hind Rajab: A meaningful evening dedicated to the life and legacy of Hind Rajab, with proceeds supporting humanitarian aid.
  • 🍽️ Curated Mezza Dinner: Indulge in a beautifully curated, authentic mezza platter.

This is more than an event, it's call to action. Enjoy an immersive Palestinian oasis rooted in culture, storytelling, and collective care.

Secure your spot in the oasis before it's gone!

Champion of Change
$100
  • ⚡️ Meet Hasan Piker: A rare opportunity to connect with the most influential political commentator and streamer of our generation.
  • 🕊️ Honor Hind Rajab: A meaningful evening dedicated to the life and legacy of Hind Rajab, with proceeds supporting humanitarian aid.
  • 🍽️ Curated Mezza Dinner: Indulge in a beautifully curated, authentic mezza platter.
  • 🧀 Authentic Knafeh: Freshly prepared, featuring the signature, warm cheesy-pull experience by Knafeh Time.
  • ☕️ Gulab Coffee: Artisanal coffee service crafted just for you.
  • 🎁 Solidarity Keffiyeh: Receive a curated keffiyeh, representing shared solidarity

This is more than an event, it's call to action. Enjoy an immersive Palestinian oasis rooted in culture, storytelling, and collective care.

Secure your spot in the oasis before it's gone!

Sponsorship in honor of Hind Rajab
$500

**We have sold out of tickets for the screening room. However, there is a beautiful outdoor cultural space where you can still enjoy community.**


Sponsorship: recognition during the program and social media mentions. Movie Screening of The Voice of Hind Rajab + Keffiyeh Gift


  • ⚡️ Meet Hasan Piker: A rare opportunity to connect with the most influential political commentator and streamer of our generation.
  • 🕊️ Honor Hind Rajab: A meaningful evening dedicated to the life and legacy of Hind Rajab, with proceeds supporting humanitarian aid.
  • 🍽️ Curated Mezza Dinner: Indulge in a beautifully curated, authentic mezza platter.
  • 🧀 Authentic Knafeh: Freshly prepared, featuring the signature, warm cheesy-pull experience by Knafeh Time.
  • ☕️ Gulab Coffee: Artisanal coffee service crafted just for you.
  • 🎁 Solidarity Keffiyeh: Receive a curated keffiyeh, representing shared solidarity. (5)

This is more than an event, it's call to action. Enjoy an immersive Palestinian oasis rooted in culture, storytelling, and collective care.

Secure your spot in the oasis before it's gone!

Hasan's Hind Rajab Hero Sponsorship
$1,000

**We have sold out of tickets for the screening room. However, there is a beautiful outdoor cultural space where you can still enjoy community.**


Sponsorship: recognition during the program and social media mentions. VIP meet and greet with Hasan Piker with Movie Screening of The Voice of Hind Rajab + Keffiyeh Gift


  • ⚡️ Meet Hasan Piker: A rare opportunity to connect with the most influential political commentator and streamer of our generation.
  • 🕊️ Honor Hind Rajab: A meaningful evening dedicated to the life and legacy of Hind Rajab, with proceeds supporting humanitarian aid.
  • 🍽️ Curated Mezza Dinner: Indulge in a beautifully curated, authentic mezza platter.
  • 🧀 Authentic Knafeh: Freshly prepared, featuring the signature, warm cheesy-pull experience by Knafeh Time. (5)
  • ☕️ Gulab Coffee: Artisanal coffee service crafted just for you.
  • 🎁 Solidarity Keffiyeh: Receive a curated keffiyeh, representing shared solidarity. (5)

This is more than an event, it's call to action. Enjoy an immersive Palestinian oasis rooted in culture, storytelling, and collective care.

Secure your spot in the oasis before it's gone!

Hind Rajab Leadership Sponsorship
$5,000

**We have sold out of tickets for the screening room. However, there is a beautiful outdoor cultural space where you can still enjoy community.**


Sponsorship: recognition during the program and social media mentions. VIP meet and greet with Hasan Piker and huge shout out by Hasan Piker with Movie Screening of The Voice of Hind Rajab + Keffiyeh Gift


  • ⚡️ Meet Hasan Piker: A rare opportunity to connect with the most influential political commentator and streamer of our generation.
  • 🕊️ Honor Hind Rajab: A meaningful evening dedicated to the life and legacy of Hind Rajab, with proceeds supporting humanitarian aid.
  • 🍽️ Curated Mezza Dinner: Indulge in a beautifully curated, authentic mezza platter.
  • 🧀 Authentic Knafeh: Freshly prepared, featuring the signature, warm cheesy-pull experience by Knafeh Time. (10)
  • ☕️ Gulab Coffee: Artisanal coffee service crafted just for you.
  • 🎁 Solidarity Keffiyeh: Receive a curated keffiyeh, representing shared solidarity. (10)

This is more than an event, it's call to action. Enjoy an immersive Palestinian oasis rooted in culture, storytelling, and collective care.

Secure your spot in the oasis before it's gone!

Hind Rajab Legacy Sponsorship
$25,000

**We have sold out of tickets for the screening room. However, there is a beautiful outdoor cultural space where you can still enjoy community.**


Sponsorship: recognition during the program and social media mentions. VIP meet and greet with Hasan Piker with huge shout out by Hasan himself with Movie Screening of The Voice of Hind Rajab + Keffiyeh Gift *Name recognition at all our events throughout 2026 screenings and events.


  • ⚡️ Meet Hasan Piker: A rare opportunity to connect with the most influential political commentator and streamer of our generation.
  • 🕊️ Honor Hind Rajab: A meaningful evening dedicated to the life and legacy of Hind Rajab, with proceeds supporting humanitarian aid.
  • 🍽️ Curated Mezza Dinner: Indulge in a beautifully curated, authentic mezza platter.
  • 🧀 Authentic Knafeh: Freshly prepared, featuring the signature, warm cheesy-pull experience by Knafeh Time. (10)
  • ☕️ Gulab Coffee: Artisanal coffee service crafted just for you.
  • 🎁 Solidarity Keffiyeh: Receive a curated keffiyeh, representing shared solidarity. (10)

This is more than an event, it's call to action. Enjoy an immersive Palestinian oasis rooted in culture, storytelling, and collective care.

Secure your spot in the oasis before it's gone!

Add a donation for Latino & Muslim Unity

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