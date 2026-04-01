The Voice of Hind Rajab Fundraiser Co-Hosted by Hasan Piker

**We have sold out of tickets for the screening room. However, there is a beautiful outdoor cultural space where you can still enjoy community.**

⚡️ Meet Hasan Piker: A rare opportunity to connect with the most influential political commentator and streamer of our generation.

🕊️ Honor Hind Rajab: A meaningful evening dedicated to the life and legacy of Hind Rajab, with proceeds supporting humanitarian aid.

🍽️ Curated Mezza Dinner: Indulge in a beautifully curated, authentic mezza platter.

This is more than an event, it's call to action. Enjoy an immersive Palestinian oasis rooted in culture, storytelling, and collective care.

Secure your spot in the oasis before it's gone!