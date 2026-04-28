Win Prizes at The Volunteer Fair!

About this raffle
This is 1 chance to win over $750 worth of prizes, including prizes from Skydeck, Learn Scuba, Bang Bang Pie, and Burning Bush Brewery!
This is 3 chances to win over $750 worth of prizes, including prizes from Skydeck, Learn Scuba, Bang Bang Pie, and Burning Bush Brewery!
This is 5 chances to win over 750 worth of prizes, including prizes from Skydeck, Learn Scuba, Bang Bang Pie, and Burning Bush Brewery!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!