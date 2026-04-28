Trash People

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Trash People

About this raffle

Win Prizes at The Volunteer Fair!

One ticket
$5

This is 1 chance to win over $750 worth of prizes, including prizes from Skydeck, Learn Scuba, Bang Bang Pie, and Burning Bush Brewery!

3 tickets
$10
This includes 3 tickets

This is 3 chances to win over $750 worth of prizes, including prizes from Skydeck, Learn Scuba, Bang Bang Pie, and Burning Bush Brewery!

5 tickets
$15
This includes 5 tickets

This is 5 chances to win over 750 worth of prizes, including prizes from Skydeck, Learn Scuba, Bang Bang Pie, and Burning Bush Brewery!

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