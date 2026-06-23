THE WAH COLLECTION - 2026

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You weren't created to blend in—you were called for more.
The Different / Called for More oversized tee is a bold reminder that your identity isn't found in following the crowd. As believers, we're called to live differently, love boldly, and pursue God's purpose for our lives.
Featuring a simple yet powerful "Different" design on the front and "Called for More" on the back, this shirt inspires a generation to stand firm in their faith and embrace the unique calling God has placed on them.
Crafted from 100% USA cotton with a retro oversized fit, this tee delivers all-day comfort while making a statement that matters.
Features:
You weren't created to blend in—you were called for more.
The Different / Called for More oversized tee is a bold reminder that your identity isn't found in following the crowd. As believers, we're called to live differently, love boldly, and pursue God's purpose for our lives.
Featuring a simple yet powerful "Different" design on the front and "Called for More" on the back, this shirt inspires a generation to stand firm in their faith and embrace the unique calling God has placed on them.
Crafted from 100% USA cotton with a retro oversized fit, this tee delivers all-day comfort while making a statement that matters.
Features:
You were placed here for a reason.
The We Are Here / Leave a Mark oversized tee is more than a shirt—it's a challenge to live with purpose. Every day is an opportunity to reflect God's love, serve others, and leave a lasting impact on the world around you. The front boldly declares "We Are Here," while the back encourages believers to "Leave a Mark" through faith, kindness, and action.
Made from 100% USA cotton with a relaxed retro fit, this tee combines timeless style with a powerful message for the next generation.
Features:
You were placed here for a reason.
The We Are Here / Leave a Mark oversized tee is more than a shirt—it's a challenge to live with purpose. Every day is an opportunity to reflect God's love, serve others, and leave a lasting impact on the world around you. The front boldly declares "We Are Here," while the back encourages believers to "Leave a Mark" through faith, kindness, and action.
Made from 100% USA cotton with a relaxed retro fit, this tee combines timeless style with a powerful message for the next generation.
Features:
United in Christ. Connected by purpose.
The One Body / One Body. One Kingdom. oversized tee celebrates the unity found in God's family. No matter our backgrounds, gifts, or stories, we are all part of one body working together to advance one Kingdom.
This design serves as a powerful reminder that we're stronger together and called to support, encourage, and serve one another.
Constructed from premium 100% USA cotton and featuring an oversized retro fit, this shirt offers comfort, style, and a message rooted in faith.
Features:
United in Christ. Connected by purpose.
The One Body / One Body. One Kingdom. oversized tee celebrates the unity found in God's family. No matter our backgrounds, gifts, or stories, we are all part of one body working together to advance one Kingdom.
This design serves as a powerful reminder that we're stronger together and called to support, encourage, and serve one another.
Constructed from premium 100% USA cotton and featuring an oversized retro fit, this shirt offers comfort, style, and a message rooted in faith.
Features:
Called to make an impact wherever God places us.
Featuring a globe graphic on the front and "We Are Here" on the back, this oversized tee is a reminder that God's mission extends far beyond ourselves. Whether in our neighborhoods, schools, cities, or across the world, we're here to shine His light and share His love.
This design speaks to a generation ready to live boldly, serve faithfully, and make a difference wherever they are.
Made with 100% USA cotton and designed with a relaxed retro unisex fit, it's the perfect combination of comfort, style, and purpose.
Features:
Called to make an impact wherever God places us.
Featuring a globe graphic on the front and "We Are Here" on the back, this oversized tee is a reminder that God's mission extends far beyond ourselves. Whether in our neighborhoods, schools, cities, or across the world, we're here to shine His light and share His love.
This design speaks to a generation ready to live boldly, serve faithfully, and make a difference wherever they are.
Made with 100% USA cotton and designed with a relaxed retro unisex fit, it's the perfect combination of comfort, style, and purpose.
Features:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!