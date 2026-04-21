The Walk for Life: The Honolulu AIDS Walk Community Resource Tent Registration

All participating organizations will be together under one large, shared Community Resource Tent alongside fellow community partners. This is a collaborative, open-air setup designed to foster connection and engagement. Individual tents or separate covered spaces will not be provided.

Registration includes:

• One (1) 6-foot table

• Two (2) chairs

• One (1) parking pass for the Waikīkī Shell parking area

Event Details:

Saturday, June 27, 2026

Kapiʻolani Park (Waikīkī Shell area)

Set-up: 7:00–8:00 AM

Clean-up: 12:00–1:00 PM

Organizations are encouraged to bring signage, outreach materials, and resources to engage participants. Please plan your setup within the provided space and be mindful of the shared environment.