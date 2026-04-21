HAWAII HEALTH & HARM REDUCTION CENTER

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HAWAII HEALTH & HARM REDUCTION CENTER

About this event

The Walk for Life: The Honolulu AIDS Walk Community Resource Tent Registration

2686-2882 Kalākaua Ave

Honolulu, HI 96815, USA

Community Resource Tent Registration
Free

All participating organizations will be together under one large, shared Community Resource Tent alongside fellow community partners. This is a collaborative, open-air setup designed to foster connection and engagement. Individual tents or separate covered spaces will not be provided.

Registration includes:
• One (1) 6-foot table
• Two (2) chairs
• One (1) parking pass for the Waikīkī Shell parking area

Event Details:
Saturday, June 27, 2026
Kapiʻolani Park (Waikīkī Shell area)

Set-up: 7:00–8:00 AM
Clean-up: 12:00–1:00 PM

Organizations are encouraged to bring signage, outreach materials, and resources to engage participants. Please plan your setup within the provided space and be mindful of the shared environment.

Add a donation for HAWAII HEALTH & HARM REDUCTION CENTER

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