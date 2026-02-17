THE REUNION AND PRIDE CAU16 HOMECOMING SHOP

About this shop
Reunion T-Shirt in creme. With Reunion artwork inspired by Migos Culture Album. Universal sizing.
Ash Black T-shirt with Class Motto 2LIT16 and University Motto. Universal sizing.
Suede material sport jacket in black. Custom embroidery. High quality. Universal sizing.
This item is no longer for sale and will only be included in packages as a gift. Reunion Vinyl includes nostalgic tracks from our time in school, and custom reunion artwork.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!