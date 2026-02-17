Offered by

THE WALKER SCHOLARSHIP FOUNDATION

About this shop

THE REUNION AND PRIDE CAU16 HOMECOMING SHOP

Exclusive Reunion T-shirt item
Exclusive Reunion T-shirt
$50

Reunion T-Shirt in creme. With Reunion artwork inspired by Migos Culture Album. Universal sizing.

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CAU16 “223” T-Shirt item
CAU16 “223” T-Shirt
$50

Ash Black T-shirt with Class Motto 2LIT16 and University Motto. Universal sizing.

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Exclusive CAU16 Sport Jacket item
Exclusive CAU16 Sport Jacket
$150

Suede material sport jacket in black. Custom embroidery. High quality. Universal sizing.

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Reunion Vinyl item
Reunion Vinyl item
Reunion Vinyl
Free

This item is no longer for sale and will only be included in packages as a gift. Reunion Vinyl includes nostalgic tracks from our time in school, and custom reunion artwork.

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