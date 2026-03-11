The Wall of Honor

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About this event
Please consider honoring your family member who served our country by including their name on our Wall of Honor. Their name, rank, and branch of service will be proudly displayed on the video screens at the Cape May Convention Center and printed in the program book. As a token of our appreciation, you will also receive a commemorative challenge coin. Please click Add button above.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!