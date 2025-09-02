The War That Changed the World: Behind the Scenes of Israel’s 12-Day War with Iran

Includes full access to the evening program with MK Ohad Tal. Registration is required for security purposes.
Stand with the Atlanta Israel Coalition as a Friend of AIC. This sponsorship ticket helps offset security costs and supports our mission of strengthening the bond between the Atlanta community and Israel. Sponsorship includes admission to the event and recognition as a supporter of AIC’s vital work.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!