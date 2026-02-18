The Watermen's Museum Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until March 23, 2027
Basic Membership for one individual
Includes: Unlimited Museum Visits. Newsletter and updates.
Valid until March 23, 2027
Upgraded Membership for one individual
Includes:
Unlimited Museum Visits. Newsletter and updates.
Access to Member Pricing for Museum Events.
Access to Gift Shop Promotions
Permitted use of Pier for fishing.
Valid until March 23, 2027
Top Membership for one individual
Includes:
Unlimited Museum Visits. Newsletter and updates.
Access to Member Pricing for Museum Events.
Access to Gift Shop Promotions
Permitted use of Pier for fishing.
Early Access for all Event ticketing.
Access to facility rental discounts for non-weekend and Non-holiday personal events. *subject to availability.
Valid until March 23, 2027
Basic Family Membership for up to Family members of the same residency.
Includes:
Unlimited Museum Visits. Newsletter and updates.
Access to Member's discount on Summer programs and Educational Programs.
Valid until March 23, 2027
Upgraded Family Membership for up to Family members of the same residency.
Includes:
Unlimited Museum Visits. Newsletter and updates.
Access to Member's discount on Summer programs and Educational Programs as well as other events.
Access to Gift Shop Promotions
Permitted use of Pier for fishing.
Valid until March 23, 2027
Top Family Membership for up to Family members of the same residency.
Includes:
Unlimited Museum Visits. Newsletter and updates.
Access to Member's discount on Summer programs and Educational Programs as well as other events.
Access to Gift Shop Promotions
Permitted use of Pier for fishing.
Early Access for all Museum Event ticketing.
Access to facility rental discounts for non-weekend and Non-holiday personal events. *subject to availability.
Valid until March 23, 2027
Society Membership for up to Family members of the same residency and one friend.
Includes:
Unlimited Museum Visits. Newsletter and updates.
Access to Member's discount on Summer programs and Educational Programs as well as other events.
Access to Gift Shop Promotions
Permitted use of Pier for fishing.
Early Access for all Museum Event ticketing.
Access to upcoming information and museum opportunities via Quarterly Executive Director Newsletter
Access to facility rental discounts for personal events. *subject to availability.
Free Access to Select VIP Events
Name Plate for Entry
$
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