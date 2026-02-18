The Watermens Museum

Offered by

The Watermens Museum

About the memberships

The Watermen's Museum Memberships

Deck Hand
$12

Valid until March 23, 2027

Basic Membership for one individual


Includes: Unlimited Museum Visits. Newsletter and updates.

Star Mate
$45

Valid until March 23, 2027

Upgraded Membership for one individual


Includes:

Unlimited Museum Visits. Newsletter and updates.

Access to Member Pricing for Museum Events.

Access to Gift Shop Promotions

Permitted use of Pier for fishing.


Dead Rise Captain
$125

Valid until March 23, 2027

Top Membership for one individual


Includes:

Unlimited Museum Visits. Newsletter and updates.

Access to Member Pricing for Museum Events.

Access to Gift Shop Promotions

Permitted use of Pier for fishing.

Early Access for all Event ticketing.

Access to facility rental discounts for non-weekend and Non-holiday personal events. *subject to availability.

Skeleton Crew
$75

Valid until March 23, 2027

Basic Family Membership for up to Family members of the same residency.


Includes:

Unlimited Museum Visits. Newsletter and updates.

Access to Member's discount on Summer programs and Educational Programs.

'Watermen's Star Crew
$150

Valid until March 23, 2027

Upgraded Family Membership for up to Family members of the same residency.


Includes:

Unlimited Museum Visits. Newsletter and updates.

Access to Member's discount on Summer programs and Educational Programs as well as other events.

Access to Gift Shop Promotions

Permitted use of Pier for fishing.

'Marian J' Crew
$300

Valid until March 23, 2027

Top Family Membership for up to Family members of the same residency.


Includes:

Unlimited Museum Visits. Newsletter and updates.

Access to Member's discount on Summer programs and Educational Programs as well as other events.

Access to Gift Shop Promotions

Permitted use of Pier for fishing.

Early Access for all Museum Event ticketing.

Access to facility rental discounts for non-weekend and Non-holiday personal events. *subject to availability.

Marian Hornsby Bowditch Society
$2,000

Valid until March 23, 2027

Society Membership for up to Family members of the same residency and one friend.


Includes:

Unlimited Museum Visits. Newsletter and updates.

Access to Member's discount on Summer programs and Educational Programs as well as other events.

Access to Gift Shop Promotions

Permitted use of Pier for fishing.

Early Access for all Museum Event ticketing.

Access to upcoming information and museum opportunities via Quarterly Executive Director Newsletter

Access to facility rental discounts for personal events. *subject to availability.

Free Access to Select VIP Events

Name Plate for Entry

Add a donation for The Watermens Museum

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