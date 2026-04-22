The Waverly School's Rave-ON Auction 2026

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Starting bid
Six front row tickets for the 2026 Middle School Celebration on June 5. Donated by the Waverly School
Starting bid
Two parking spaces adjacent to campus for High School Graduation 2026. Donated by the Waverly School
Starting bid
Six tickets to Waverly's 2026 High School Graduation on June 5. Donated by the Waverly School
Starting bid
Six front row tickets for the 2026 Elementary School Celebration on June 4. Donated by the Waverly School
Starting bid
Four tickets of bidders choice to the legendary Waverly Holiday Show at Occidental College on December 17, 2026.
Starting bid
One week at Waverly's Elementary School Summer camp for students in kindergarten through sixth grade. Must register with Molly Geller.
Donated by: The Waverly School
Value $385
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Escape the city to a tranquil five-acre oasis in 29 Palms.
This inviting three-bedroom, two-bath home features a refreshing pool and a relaxing jacuzzi. Spend your days lounging by the pool or exploring the stunning trails of Joshua Tree National Park. In the evenings, enjoy mesmerizing stargazing under the clear desert sky.
Contact Donors to arrange the stay:
Lauren Randolph and Jordan Gaskins
Value: $2,000
Starting bid
Santa Barbara Escape: Summerland House and guest house, Santa Barbara Zoo, and Santa Barbara Botanical Gardens
Four Nights Ocean-view Summerland Rental
3 Bed | 2.5 Bath Main House + 1 Bed | 1 Bath Detached Guest Studio Loft (sleeps 8)
*Winner has a year to book stay.
Black out dates include major holidays.
Nestled in the heart of Summerland, this polished yet cozy home is the perfect place to relax, soak up the sun, and enjoy the ocean air. For more images click here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gGR2nNOcwxFuhH27oJnMNFR1KiZwzkY3/view?usp=sharing
or view listing https://www.paradiseretreats.com/vacation-rentals/santa-barbara-coast/summerland/ocean-view-house-loft
Winner to contact the donor to arrange the stay.
Donated by the Ruby Family.
Also included: Two admission tickets and parking for the Santa Barbara Zoo and four passes to the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden
Value: $6,000
Starting bid
Two Nights in a Horizon View Guestroom at Montage Laguna Beach
Certificate is valid for two nights' accommodation in a Horizon View Guestroom inclusive of resort fee, valet parking, and all room related taxes.
Based on availability, not valid over any holidays or holiday weekends and subject to additional blackout days.
Gift certificate will not be extended beyond expiration date. Gift certificate has no cash value.
Original gift certificate MUST be presented at check-in.
Lost, stolen or expired gift certificates will not be reissued.
Valid through May 15, 2027
Donor: Montage Laguna Beach
Value: $3,000
Starting bid
(1 of 2)
Item description: Four, thirty-minute private music lessons on guitar, bass, drums, keyboard or vocals at KR Studios.
Expiration date if any: April 2027 to redeem.
Redemption: Reach out to [email protected] and email that you are redeeming your package. We then will handle scheduling on our end!
Kid Row is the antithesis of the boring piano lesson. Students are put into bands and private lessons and taught the songs that they love, coupled with rock ‘n’ roll classics. No experience necessary!
Please note that this is only valid for new students, not students currently enrolled at Kid Row.
Visit kid-row.com for more info. Donated by Kid Row
Value: Item value: $205
Starting bid
(2 of 2)
Item description: Four, thirty-minute private music lessons on guitar, bass, drums, keyboard or vocals at KR Studios.
Expiration date if any: April 2027 to redeem.
Redemption: Reach out to [email protected] and email that you are redeeming your package. We then will handle scheduling on our end!
Kid Row is the antithesis of the boring piano lesson. Students are put into bands and private lessons and taught the songs that they love, coupled with rock ‘n’ roll classics. No experience necessary!
Please note that this is only valid for new students, not students currently enrolled at Kid Row.
Visit kid-row.com for more info. Donated by Kid Row
Value: Item value: $205
Starting bid
Tacos & Tunes by Los Gringos Locos and the Misplaced Priorities
Food and margaritas service for 30 from Los Gringos Locos (La Canada Flintridge), entertainment by the Misplaced Priorities (featuring Tom Reynolds, Brittany’s dad!).
The band plays rock, country-western, and blues from a set playlist for two one-hour sets, more if you ask nicely :). Event must be booked 30 days in advance. Band personnel and availability are subject to change without notice and may consist of between three and 11 members. The event host or other designated person may sing lead on any song(s).
The event must be booked within one year from the auction date. Cancellations of an event may void this engagement.
The last weekend of August (the weekend before labor day) and Dec 10 through January 1 are unavailable.
For more information go here:
http://www.misplacedpriorities.com/learn-more/party-faq.
Valued at $2,250
Donated by: Tom Reynolds/Misplaced Priorities and Los Gringos Tacos
Starting bid
LA Sparks Two VIP Sparks Tickets with access to Courtside Lounge, Flexible Dates, Indiana Fever games excluded Watch LA’s first Pro Women’s Sport Team and 3 time WNBA Champions. Value: $600-1200 depending on the game. https://sparks.wnba.com/ Donated by the Goldbeck Family
Starting bid
Two tickets for the July 25, LAFC vs. Kansas City game (7:30 p.m.)
Section 133 row N, Value $240
Starting bid
Two tickets for the August 15 LAFC vs. San Diego game (7:30 p.m.)
Section 133 row N, Value $240
Starting bid
Four box seats to see John Mulaney
Friday, May 8 at 7:30pm at The Hollywood Bowl
Netflix Is A Joke Presents: John Mulaney: Mister Whatever
Section TERR2, Row 1726, Seats 1-4
Value: $800
Donor Stephanie Burton and Vincent Scordino
Starting bid
Two tickets (and parking!) to see the Dodgers play the Braves on Sunday, May 10, 2026, 1:10 p.m.
Loge 129, Seats 7 & 8; Preferred Parking Lot F
Donor: Christina Taylor
Value: $415
Starting bid
New Year's Day 2026 4 VIP Rose Parade seats on Orange Grove with brunch and parking. Waverly Families only. Experience the Rose Parade close up at the starting point! It doesn't get any better than this! Join The Wright family curbside in front of their home to watch the 2027 Tournament of Roses Parade. Includes four curbside seats with brunch, and one indoor parking spot. Two blocks from Tournament House on Maylin & Orange Grove. Arrangements must be finalized by December 15, 2026 with Andy and Val Wright. Donated by The Wright Family Value:$1,000
Starting bid
Four vinyl albums by Dawes, the Los Angeles-based folk-rock band known for their Laurel Canyon sound, intricate songwriting, and vintage, analog-driven production, signed by lead singer Taylor Goldsmith. Albums: All Your Favorite Bands, Oh, Brother, Stories Don't End, and Good Luck.
Value: Priceless
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