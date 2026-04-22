The Waverly School's Rave-ON Auction 2026

Two Nights in a Horizon View Guestroom at Montage Laguna Beach



Certificate is valid for two nights' accommodation in a Horizon View Guestroom inclusive of resort fee, valet parking, and all room related taxes.

Based on availability, not valid over any holidays or holiday weekends and subject to additional blackout days.

Gift certificate will not be extended beyond expiration date. Gift certificate has no cash value.

Original gift certificate MUST be presented at check-in.

Lost, stolen or expired gift certificates will not be reissued.



Valid through May 15, 2027

Donor: Montage Laguna Beach

Value: $3,000