Hosted by

The Waverly School

About this event

Sales closed

The Waverly School's Rave-ON Auction 2026

Pick-up location

67 W Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA 91105, USA

Six Front Row Tickets to the 2026 Middle School Celebration item
Six Front Row Tickets to the 2026 Middle School Celebration
$25

Starting bid

Six front row tickets for the 2026 Middle School Celebration on June 5. Donated by the Waverly School

Two Parking Places for 2026 HS Graduation item
Two Parking Places for 2026 HS Graduation
$25

Starting bid

Two parking spaces adjacent to campus for High School Graduation 2026. Donated by the Waverly School

Six Front Row Tickets to the 2026 High School Graduation item
Six Front Row Tickets to the 2026 High School Graduation
$25

Starting bid

Six tickets to Waverly's 2026 High School Graduation on June 5. Donated by the Waverly School

Six Front Row Tickets to the 2026 ES Celebration item
Six Front Row Tickets to the 2026 ES Celebration
$25

Starting bid

Six front row tickets for the 2026 Elementary School Celebration on June 4. Donated by the Waverly School

Four front row seats at the Waverly Holiday Show item
Four front row seats at the Waverly Holiday Show
$25

Starting bid

Four tickets of bidders choice to the legendary Waverly Holiday Show at Occidental College on December 17, 2026.

One Week of Waverly Elementary School Summer Camp item
One Week of Waverly Elementary School Summer Camp
$100

Starting bid

One week at Waverly's Elementary School Summer camp for students in kindergarten through sixth grade. Must register with Molly Geller.
Donated by: The Waverly School
Value $385

Portrait package from Roclord Studio item
Portrait package from Roclord Studio
$200

Starting bid

Roclord Studio Unconventional Portrait Photography Portrait package, includes consultation, studio-portrait session 9x14 matted and signed print. Value: $900 https://roclord.com/ Donated by Roclord Studio
Framed Wildlife Print of your Choice item
Framed Wildlife Print of your Choice
$125

Starting bid

Wildlife print of your choice, framed Art Size: 20 1/16" x 30 1/8" ﻿﻿Outside Frame Size: 27 11/16" × 37 3/4" ﻿﻿Style: Dayton, in White ﻿﻿Matting: 2 3/4" Smooth White (White Core) ﻿﻿Cover: Clear Acrylic ﻿﻿Print Paper: Photo ﻿﻿Backing: Adhesive Foamcore ﻿﻿Hardware: Included Photo to be chosen by winning bidder Donated by Noah Rosenthal Value: $500
Four Night Getaway to the Desert item
Four Night Getaway to the Desert item
Four Night Getaway to the Desert item
Four Night Getaway to the Desert
$700

Starting bid

Escape the city to a tranquil five-acre oasis in 29 Palms.


This inviting three-bedroom, two-bath home features a refreshing pool and a relaxing jacuzzi. Spend your days lounging by the pool or exploring the stunning trails of Joshua Tree National Park. In the evenings, enjoy mesmerizing stargazing under the clear desert sky.


Contact Donors to arrange the stay:

Lauren Randolph and Jordan Gaskins

Value: $2,000



Summerland Getaway and Santa Barbara Experiences! item
Summerland Getaway and Santa Barbara Experiences! item
Summerland Getaway and Santa Barbara Experiences! item
Summerland Getaway and Santa Barbara Experiences!
$1,200

Starting bid

Santa Barbara Escape: Summerland House and guest house, Santa Barbara Zoo, and Santa Barbara Botanical Gardens

Four Nights Ocean-view Summerland Rental

3 Bed | 2.5 Bath Main House + 1 Bed | 1 Bath Detached Guest Studio Loft (sleeps 8)


*Winner has a year to book stay.


Black out dates include major holidays.


Nestled in the heart of Summerland, this polished yet cozy home is the perfect place to relax, soak up the sun, and enjoy the ocean air. For more images click here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gGR2nNOcwxFuhH27oJnMNFR1KiZwzkY3/view?usp=sharing


or view listing https://www.paradiseretreats.com/vacation-rentals/santa-barbara-coast/summerland/ocean-view-house-loft

Winner to contact the donor to arrange the stay.


Donated by the Ruby Family.


Also included: Two admission tickets and parking for the Santa Barbara Zoo and four passes to the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden

Value: $6,000


Two Nights in a View Guestroom at Montage Laguna Beach item
Two Nights in a View Guestroom at Montage Laguna Beach
$750

Starting bid

Two Nights in a Horizon View Guestroom at Montage Laguna Beach

Certificate is valid for two nights' accommodation in a Horizon View Guestroom inclusive of resort fee, valet parking, and all room related taxes.
Based on availability, not valid over any holidays or holiday weekends and subject to additional blackout days.
Gift certificate will not be extended beyond expiration date. Gift certificate has no cash value.
Original gift certificate MUST be presented at check-in.
Lost, stolen or expired gift certificates will not be reissued.


Valid through May 15, 2027
Donor: Montage Laguna Beach
Value: $3,000

Music Lessons at Kid Row Music (1 of 2) item
Music Lessons at Kid Row Music (1 of 2)
$75

Starting bid

(1 of 2)

Item description: Four, thirty-minute private music lessons on guitar, bass, drums, keyboard or vocals at KR Studios

Expiration date if any: April 2027 to redeem.

Redemption: Reach out to [email protected] and email that you are redeeming your package. We then will handle scheduling on our end!

Kid Row is the antithesis of the boring piano lesson. Students are put into bands and private lessons and taught the songs that they love, coupled with rock ‘n’ roll classics. No experience necessary!


Please note that this is only valid for new students, not students currently enrolled at Kid Row.


Visit kid-row.com for more info. Donated by Kid Row

Value: Item value: $205

Music Lessons at Kid Row Music (2 of 2) item
Music Lessons at Kid Row Music (2 of 2)
$100

Starting bid

(2 of 2)

Item description: Four, thirty-minute private music lessons on guitar, bass, drums, keyboard or vocals at KR Studios

Expiration date if any: April 2027 to redeem.

Redemption: Reach out to [email protected] and email that you are redeeming your package. We then will handle scheduling on our end!

Kid Row is the antithesis of the boring piano lesson. Students are put into bands and private lessons and taught the songs that they love, coupled with rock ‘n’ roll classics. No experience necessary!


Please note that this is only valid for new students, not students currently enrolled at Kid Row.


Visit kid-row.com for more info. Donated by Kid Row

Value: Item value: $205

Tacos and Tunes Party for 30 item
Tacos and Tunes Party for 30
$1,200

Starting bid

Tacos & Tunes by Los Gringos Locos and the Misplaced Priorities


Food and margaritas service for 30 from Los Gringos Locos (La Canada Flintridge), entertainment by the Misplaced Priorities (featuring Tom Reynolds, Brittany’s dad!).


The band plays rock, country-western, and blues from a set playlist for two one-hour sets, more if you ask nicely :). Event must be booked 30 days in advance. Band personnel and availability are subject to change without notice and may consist of between three and 11 members. The event host or other designated person may sing lead on any song(s).


The event must be booked within one year from the auction date. Cancellations of an event may void this engagement.


The last weekend of August (the weekend before labor day) and Dec 10 through January 1 are unavailable.

For more information go here:

http://www.misplacedpriorities.com/learn-more/party-faq. 


Valued at $2,250

Donated by: Tom Reynolds/Misplaced Priorities and Los Gringos Tacos

Tickets to WNBA Sparks Game item
Tickets to WNBA Sparks Game
$200

Starting bid

LA Sparks Two VIP Sparks Tickets with access to Courtside Lounge, Flexible Dates, Indiana Fever games excluded Watch LA’s first Pro Women’s Sport Team and 3 time WNBA Champions. Value: $600-1200 depending on the game. https://sparks.wnba.com/ Donated by the Goldbeck Family

Two Tickets for LAFC game 7/25/26 item
Two Tickets for LAFC game 7/25/26
$100

Starting bid

Two tickets for the July 25, LAFC vs. Kansas City game (7:30 p.m.)


Section 133 row N, Value $240

Two Tickets to LAFC for 8/15/26 item
Two Tickets to LAFC for 8/15/26
$100

Starting bid

Two tickets for the August 15  LAFC vs. San Diego game (7:30 p.m.)


Section 133 row N, Value $240

Four tickets to see John Mulaney at the Hollywood Bowl item
Four tickets to see John Mulaney at the Hollywood Bowl
$200

Starting bid

Four box seats to see John Mulaney

Friday, May 8 at 7:30pm at The Hollywood Bowl


Netflix Is A Joke Presents: John Mulaney: Mister Whatever


Section TERR2, Row 1726, Seats 1-4


Value: $800


Donor Stephanie Burton and Vincent Scordino

Two Tickets to a Dodgers Game item
Two Tickets to a Dodgers Game
$150

Starting bid

Two tickets (and parking!) to see the Dodgers play the Braves on Sunday, May 10, 2026, 1:10 p.m.


Loge 129, Seats 7 & 8; Preferred Parking Lot F


Donor: Christina Taylor

Value: $415

Rose Parade Viewing, Brunch, and Parking item
Rose Parade Viewing, Brunch, and Parking
$250

Starting bid

New Year's Day 2026 4 VIP Rose Parade seats on Orange Grove with brunch and parking. Waverly Families only. Experience the Rose Parade close up at the starting point! It doesn't get any better than this! Join The Wright family curbside in front of their home to watch the 2027 Tournament of Roses Parade. Includes four curbside seats with brunch, and one indoor parking spot. Two blocks from Tournament House on Maylin & Orange Grove. Arrangements must be finalized by December 15, 2026 with Andy and Val Wright. Donated by The Wright Family Value:$1,000

Four Signed Albums by Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes item
Four Signed Albums by Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes
$100

Starting bid

Four vinyl albums by Dawes, the Los Angeles-based folk-rock band known for their Laurel Canyon sound, intricate songwriting, and vintage, analog-driven production, signed by lead singer Taylor Goldsmith. Albums: All Your Favorite Bands, Oh, Brother, Stories Don't End, and Good Luck.


Value: Priceless

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