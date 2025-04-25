The Waverly School's Raven Relief Raffle

For Kids: ($5)
Teacher Experiences
Outing With the Preschool Team
Ice Cream Date With Katie & Maria
Hike & Activity With Brittany & Gisselle
Horse Experience With Karen & Dharrine
1 hour Playdate With Jen
Stina Thriftstore Treasure Hunt
Group 2 Raffle
$10
Bring the Kids $10
Food For Four (Eagle Rock)
Kismet Rotisserie (Pasadena)
Los Tacos (Pasadena)
Banana Split Poster + Gift Card
Dinner For Four (excluding alcohol)
Porta Via
Home Vibes $10 Gift Card
Gift Card
Handmade Dried Floral Wreath
Tea Gift Set (Book on Tea, Selection of Teas, Handmade ceramic cups)
For Kids: ($10)
Dance/Music Lessons
Petite Feet Dance
Bloom School of Music and Dance
Twinkle Toes
Move Your Body
(4) Semi-Private Lessons *new families only
(2) 90-Minute Jump Tickets x 2
Gift Basket + $100 Gift Certificate
Child-Care
(1) Kamp Day Admission
(1) Klub Night Out Admission
One Saturday Camp Session
One Saturday Camp Session
Group 3 Raffle
$20
Waverly Community Experiences ($20)
Dinner Party For 2
Bottle of Stolpman Vineyards 2023 Syrah
Dinner Party For 2
Bottle of La Marea 2020 Grenache
Wreath-Making + Wine & Cheese Afternoon
Afternoon Watercolor + Snacks (Pasadena)
Gift Card
Private 90 Minute Yoga Session for 2
(2) Private Salsa Lessons (Altadena)
1:1 Life Coach Session
1 Month Unlimited Yoga
1:1 Life Coach Session
Run With Us
3 Life Coach Sessions
Crash Course In French
Bottle of Domaine Michel Goubard Et Fils Bourgogne
Handmade Lavender Wreath
Script Reading & Notes
Gift Card
Intro To Piano or Songwriting (Adults Only)
Gift Card
Tour of Huntington Garden (1 Adult + 2 Waverly Students)
Kitchen Towel Weaving Lesson *12+
(2) Macrame Lessons For 2 People *12+ (Eagle Rock)
(1) Necklace + (1) Pair of Earrings
For Kids: ($20) Medical Grade In-Home Ear Piercing By a Nurse
1 Pair of Pajamas To Order
Gift Card
Small Group Swim Day
Gift Card For 1 Dozen Cupcakes
Gift Card
Additional Experiences ($20
30 Minute Mini Photo Session (10 Images)
Peaceful Parenting Coaching Session
Wine Tasting For Four
Wine Tasting For Two
VIP Pass For 4 To Magic Castle
Curator-Led Exhibition Tour & Lunch
Self-Care ($20)
The Now - 50 Minute Massage
Eyebrow Shaping
Luna's Creations Handmade Self-Care Basket
Acupuncture ($20)
(1) Initial Intake + Acupuncture Service
(1) Acupuncture + Bodywork Combo
(1) Acupuncture + Bodywork Combo
Yoga/Pilates ($20)
5 Pack Group Pilates Class
10 Class Package
1 Month Unlimited Yoga
"White Lotus" Raffle
$100
Purchase a chance to win a four night stay at
Four Seasons Resort Maui, the setting for the first series of "The White Lotus"
Only 150 tickets will be sold so get your ticket now!
Gift Certificate
Four Night Accommodation in a Ocean View Room
Est. value $8800
valid through, May 3, 2026
* Gift Certificates will not be accepted Jul 5, 2025, Aug 9, 2025, Nov 26-27, 2025, Dec 20, 2025 – Jan 3, 2026, Feb 24-28, 2026, Mar 14 & 21, 2026. Additional blackout dates may apply based on seasonal occupancy levels.
Terms and Conditions: Redemption is based on Four Seasons Resort Maui availability. Reservations are required and can only be made 60 days or less prior to date of arrival. Please have your gift certificate number available to make your reservations. **The original gift certificate is required and must be presented at check-in to avoid full charges. Expired Certificates will not be honored, expiration dates will not be extended, and they will not be replaced if lost or stolen. Certificate is non-transferable, non-redeemable for cash, not valid with any other promotion and cannot be re-sold. If the Certificate is not Auctioned or Sold at the event, the Certificate must be returned within Five Days to the Four Seasons Resort Maui. Rates change seasonally-for tax reasons, the current estimated value of this certificate is $8,800.
