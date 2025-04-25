The Waverly School

The Waverly School

The Waverly School's Raven Relief Raffle

Group 1 Raffle
$5
For Kids: ($5) Teacher Experiences Outing With the Preschool Team Ice Cream Date With Katie & Maria Hike & Activity With Brittany & Gisselle Horse Experience With Karen & Dharrine 1 hour Playdate With Jen Stina Thriftstore Treasure Hunt
Group 2 Raffle
$10
Bring the Kids $10 Food For Four (Eagle Rock) Kismet Rotisserie (Pasadena) Los Tacos (Pasadena) Banana Split Poster + Gift Card Dinner For Four (excluding alcohol) Porta Via Home Vibes $10 Gift Card Gift Card Handmade Dried Floral Wreath Tea Gift Set (Book on Tea, Selection of Teas, Handmade ceramic cups) For Kids: ($10) Dance/Music Lessons Petite Feet Dance Bloom School of Music and Dance Twinkle Toes Move Your Body (4) Semi-Private Lessons *new families only (2) 90-Minute Jump Tickets x 2 Gift Basket + $100 Gift Certificate Child-Care (1) Kamp Day Admission (1) Klub Night Out Admission One Saturday Camp Session One Saturday Camp Session
Group 3 Raffle
$20
Waverly Community Experiences ($20) Dinner Party For 2 Bottle of Stolpman Vineyards 2023 Syrah Dinner Party For 2 Bottle of La Marea 2020 Grenache Wreath-Making + Wine & Cheese Afternoon Afternoon Watercolor + Snacks (Pasadena) Gift Card Private 90 Minute Yoga Session for 2 (2) Private Salsa Lessons (Altadena) 1:1 Life Coach Session 1 Month Unlimited Yoga 1:1 Life Coach Session Run With Us 3 Life Coach Sessions Crash Course In French Bottle of Domaine Michel Goubard Et Fils Bourgogne Handmade Lavender Wreath Script Reading & Notes Gift Card Intro To Piano or Songwriting (Adults Only) Gift Card Tour of Huntington Garden (1 Adult + 2 Waverly Students) Kitchen Towel Weaving Lesson *12+ (2) Macrame Lessons For 2 People *12+ (Eagle Rock) (1) Necklace + (1) Pair of Earrings For Kids: ($20) Medical Grade In-Home Ear Piercing By a Nurse 1 Pair of Pajamas To Order Gift Card Small Group Swim Day Gift Card For 1 Dozen Cupcakes Gift Card Additional Experiences ($20 30 Minute Mini Photo Session (10 Images) Peaceful Parenting Coaching Session Wine Tasting For Four Wine Tasting For Two VIP Pass For 4 To Magic Castle Curator-Led Exhibition Tour & Lunch Self-Care ($20) The Now - 50 Minute Massage Eyebrow Shaping Luna's Creations Handmade Self-Care Basket Acupuncture ($20) (1) Initial Intake + Acupuncture Service (1) Acupuncture + Bodywork Combo (1) Acupuncture + Bodywork Combo Yoga/Pilates ($20) 5 Pack Group Pilates Class 10 Class Package 1 Month Unlimited Yoga
"White Lotus" Raffle
$100
Purchase a chance to win a four night stay at Four Seasons Resort Maui, the setting for the first series of "The White Lotus" Only 150 tickets will be sold so get your ticket now! Gift Certificate Four Night Accommodation in a Ocean View Room Est. value $8800 valid through, May 3, 2026 * Gift Certificates will not be accepted Jul 5, 2025, Aug 9, 2025, Nov 26-27, 2025, Dec 20, 2025 – Jan 3, 2026, Feb 24-28, 2026, Mar 14 & 21, 2026. Additional blackout dates may apply based on seasonal occupancy levels. Terms and Conditions: Redemption is based on Four Seasons Resort Maui availability. Reservations are required and can only be made 60 days or less prior to date of arrival. Please have your gift certificate number available to make your reservations. **The original gift certificate is required and must be presented at check-in to avoid full charges. Expired Certificates will not be honored, expiration dates will not be extended, and they will not be replaced if lost or stolen. Certificate is non-transferable, non-redeemable for cash, not valid with any other promotion and cannot be re-sold. If the Certificate is not Auctioned or Sold at the event, the Certificate must be returned within Five Days to the Four Seasons Resort Maui. Rates change seasonally-for tax reasons, the current estimated value of this certificate is $8,800.

