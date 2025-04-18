The Waverly School's Raven Relief

Sell Your Home and Support Waverly’s Disaster Relief Fund — With No Listing Agent Commission! Lisa Chase, a top-producing Realtor® with Coldwell Banker Realty, is offering a unique opportunity for sellers: list your home and receive a full, personalized, and comprehensive marketing plan — at no listing agent commission. This includes professional photography, high-end marketing materials, and Lisa’s 30+ years of expertise in marketing, negotiation, contracts, and escrow management. The listing agent’s commission will be waived, with only a small fee payable to Coldwell Banker Realty. (For example: on a $1 million listing, instead of the typical 2.5% seller’s brokerage commission, the cost would be reduced to just $3,000 paid to Coldwell Banker. The fee will be proportionate to the listing and final sales price ) Eligible properties must be residential (no commercial properties) , list price not to exceed $5 million and must be listed by May 3, 2026. Take advantage of this incredible offer to sell your home with expert guidance — and support a great cause! Donated by Lisa Chase Value: Varies depending on item sold

