The Waverly School's Raven Relief

Signed guitar from the lead singer of My Chemical Romance, G
$700
Signed guitar from the lead singer of My Chemical Romance, Gerard Way.
“Here’s a Jackson heavy metal guitar I love. It has no tremolo so it stays in tune better.”
Value: $3,500
Donated by Gerard Way
Six Front Row Tickets to the 2025 Middle School Celebration
$25
Six front row tickets for the 2025 Middle School Celebration on June 6.
Donated by the Waverly School
Two Parking Places for 2025 HS Graduation
$25
Two parking spaces adjacent to campus for High School Graduation 2025.
Donated by the Waverly School
Six Front Row Tickets to the 2025 High School Graduation
$25
Six tickets to Waverly's 2025 High School Graduation on June 6.
Donated by the Waverly School
Six Front Row Tickets to the 2025 ES Celebration
$25
Six front row tickets for the 2025 Elementary School Celebration on June 5.
Donated by the Waverly School
Four front row seats at the Waverly Holiday Show
$25
Four front row tickets to the legendary Waverly Holiday Show at Occidental College on December 18, 2025.
One Week of Waverly Elementary School Summer Camp
$100
One week at Waverly's Elementary School Summer camp for students in kindergarten through sixth grade. Must register with Jack Anderson.
Donated by: The Waverly School
Value $400
One week summer camp at Prime Time Sport Camp
$100
Prime Time Sport Camp
One week summer camp at Prime Time
Campers have a memorable summer by implementing popular, camp favorite activities, new events, and traditional Prime Time games.
Donated by Prime TIme Sports Camp
Value: $425
https://primetimesportscamp.com/
One week summer camp at Prime Time Sport Camp
$100
Prime Time Sport Camp
One week summer camp at Prime Time
Campers have a memorable summer by implementing popular, camp favorite activities, new events, and traditional Prime Time games.
Donated by Prime Time Sports
Value: $425
Portrait package from Roclord Studio
$200
Roclord Studio Unconventional Portrait Photography
Portrait package, includes consultation, studio-portrait session 9x14 matted and signed print.
Value: $900
https://roclord.com/
Donated by Roclord Studio
Nestled in Time Photography Package
$250
Nestled in Time Photography Package
30-minute family session with photographer, Joanna Law. Includes five fully retouched digital images with print release.
Value: $975
https://nestledintimephotography.com/
Donated by Nestled In Time Photography
Framed Wildlife Print of your Choice
$125
Wildlife print of your choice, framed
Art Size: 20 1/16" x 30 1/8"
Outside Frame Size: 27 11/16" × 37 3/4"
Style: Dayton, in White
Matting: 2 3/4" Smooth White (White Core)
Cover: Clear Acrylic
Print Paper: Photo
Backing: Adhesive Foamcore
Hardware: Included
Photo to be chosen by winning bidder
Donated by Noah Rosenthal
Value: $500
Family Portrait Session with Artist Katie Shapiro
$125
Pasadena-based artist Katie Shapiro offers a special opportunity to sit for a family portrait captured on medium format film. Katie uses natural light and analog techniques to create images that feel both personal and enduring. Whether photographed at home or in a nearby outdoor setting, this session is a chance to mark the present moment and preserve it for years to come.
Value: $500
Donated by Katie Shapiro
4 Box Seats at the Bowl for Reggae Night, August 17, 2025
$125
You will be seated in Terrace 5, Box 1657. Donor of tickets will transfer the tickets to you one month in advance. Donated by The Kuecherer Family.
Value: $565
If Bob Marley was reggae’s first great ambassador, brothers and sons of Bob, Damian "Jr. Gong" and Stephen Marley, have spent decades carrying forward his legacy. Both are celebrated singers, songwriters, and producers who’ve continued to push the boundaries of reggae with curiosity and innovation.
Multi-Grammy-winner Damian Marley seamlessly blends reggae with hip-hop, and R&B, delivering socially conscious hits like “Welcome to Jamrock” and “Stony Hill.” Whether reimagining his father’s classics like “Exodus” or transforming George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord” into a spiritual anthem, Damian’s artistry knows no bounds.
Stephen Marley, an eight-time Grammy winner, stands among Jamaica’s greatest studio innovators, following in the footsteps of legends like Coxsone Dodd and King Tubby. Inspired by everyone from The Beatles to Jimmy Cliff, his 2023 album Old Soul features collaborations with Bob Weir, Jack Johnson, and, of course, Damian.
Don’t miss a night of classic songs, good vibes, and pure positivity at Reggae Night XXIII!
Two tickets to the LA Phil at the Walt Disney Concert Hall
$75
LA Phil at the Walt Disney Concert Hall
Two tickets for Walt Disney Concert Hall 2024/25 season, select performances in May 2025. VOUCHER EXPIRES MAY 20
Value: $250
https://www.laphil.com/
Redeem this voucher in person at the Walt Disney Concert Hall Box Office (111 S. Grand Ave.) beginning September 27, 2024, and receive two (2) complimentary tickets to any one (1) of the following concerts:
Chamber Music - MAY 13, MAY 20
Organ- MAY 18
Exclusion dates may be added at the discretion of the Box Office.
This voucher is only valid for events presented by the LA Phil. Tickets are subject to availability, and seating is at the discretion of the Box Office. Management reserves the right to refuse admission.
For more information, call 323 850 2000.
VOUCHER EXPIRES: May 20, 2025
Four Tickets to Life of Pi , Ahmanson Theater
$100
Four tickets to Life of Pi at the Ahmanson Theater
Value: $500
Performances from May 6 - June 1.
Donor: Center Theatre Group
Tickets to WNBA Sparks Game
$200
LA Sparks
Two VIP Sparks Tickets with access to Courtside Lounge, Flexible Dates, Indiana Fever games excluded
Watch LA’s first Pro Women’s Sport Team and 3 time WNBA Champions.
Value: $600-1200 depending on the game.
https://sparks.wnba.com/
Donated by the Goldbeck Family
Hat autographed by the Clippers Team
$100
Denim baseball cap signed by the current Clippers lineup!
Donated by the Clippers
FMV: $500
Yoshinobu Yamamoto Autographed Jersey
$200
Men's Large Los Angeles Dodgers autographed jersey by 2024 World Series Champion pitcher, Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Authenticated and donated by the Los Angeles Dodgers
Value: $750
Two tickets to a regular season LA Rams game
$100
Two tickets to a regular season LA Rams game. You get to choose the game. Game must be chosen by May 18 (Schedule will be released on May 14).
Donated by Jason Serrano
Estimated Value: $400
Four Tickets Angels vs. Orioles, May 9 plus parking!
$150
Four Angels vs. Orioles tickets at Angels Stadium, seats are in section 111 Row G, Seats 15-18. Premier parking is also included.
Value: $555
Donated by: Karen and Will Yenofsky
Four Nights Ocean-View Summerland Rental
$700
Four Nights Ocean-view Summerland Rental
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath
Nestled in the heart of Summerland, this polished yet cozy home is the perfect place to relax, soak up the sun, and enjoy the ocean air. For more images and information: https://www.paradiseretreats.com/vacation-rentals/santa-barbara-coast/summerland/ocean-view
Value: $2,800
Blackout Days Apply, please contact donor for more information.
Donated by the Ruby Family
One night at the Kimpton Rowan (Palm Springs)
$100
One night at the Kimpton Rowan, Sunday through Thursday, Expires April 2026
https://www.rowanpalmsprings.com/
Value: $400
Donated by The Rowan
Two Nights in a View Guestroom at Montage Laguna Beach
$750
Two Nights in a Horizon View Guestroom at Montage Laguna Beach
Certificate is valid for two nights' accommodation in a Horizon View Guestroom inclusive of resort fee, valet parking, and all room related taxes.
Based on availability, not valid over any holidays or holiday weekends and subject to additional blackout days.
Gift certificate will not be extended beyond expiration date. Gift certificate has no cash value.
Original gift certificate MUST be presented at check-in.
Lost, stolen or expired gift certificates will not be reissued.
Valid through May 15th, 2026
Donor: Montage Laguna Beach
Value: $3,000
Music Lessons at Kid Row Music
$100
(1 of 2) Private lesson package (4) 30 minute private music lessons on guitar, bass, drums, keyboard or vocals (expires April 2026)
Kid Row is the antithesis of the boring piano lesson where you are taught “Frère Jacques” but you wanna learn Nirvana. Kid Row students are put into bands seasonally and taught the songs that they love, coupled with rock ‘n’ roll classics. This is designed to give both a positive and relatable first experience playing music with friends as well an exposure to the musical history that influenced their current favorites.
Donated by Kid Row
Value: $390
Music Lessons at Kid Row Music
$100
(2 of 2) Private lesson package (4) 30 min private music lessons on guitar, bass, drums, keyboard or vocals (expires April 2026)
Kid Row is the antithesis of the boring piano lesson where you are taught “Frère Jacques” but you wanna learn Nirvana. Kid Row students are put into bands seasonally and taught the songs that they love, coupled with rock ‘n’ roll classics. This is designed to give both a positive and relatable first experience playing music with friends as well an exposure to the musical history that influenced their current favorites.
Donated by Kid Row
Value: $390
Three hour Dungeons & Dragons Session for Six People
$100
This item is for one 3 hour Dungeons & Dragons session for up to six people. The Undiscovered Lands (TheUndiscoveredLands.com) is an online after school D&D program for kids and teens (and sometimes adults!) run by professional Dungeon Masters adept at bringing one of a kind experiences through fantasy realms of the imagination. The winner of this item will receive a 3 hour D&D "one shot" session they can choose to play in person or online. The six participants can be kids (ages 9 & up), a mix of kids and their parents, or even just a group of parents. No experience required! The Dungeon Master will bring all necessary materials for you to have a great time. Sign up for this experience and enjoy an adventure!
Donated by Undiscovered Lands
Value $360
Rose Parade Viewing, Brunch, and Parking
$250
New Year's Day 2026 4 VIP
Rose Parade seats on Orange Grove with brunch and parking. Waverly Families only.
Experience the Rose Parade close up at the starting point! It doesn't get any better than this!
Join The Wright family curbside in front of their home to watch the 2026 Tournament of Roses Parade.
Includes four curbside seats with brunch, and one indoor parking spot. Two blocks from Tournament House on Maylin & Orange Grove.
Arrangements must be finalized by December 15, 2025 with Val Wright.
Donated by The Wright Family
Value:$1,000
Million Dollar Baby Gift Card - Value $500
$125
A $500 gift card to one of Million Dollar Baby's brands for baby gear.
Sell your House Commission Free
$500
Sell Your Home and Support Waverly’s Disaster Relief Fund — With No
Listing Agent Commission!
Lisa Chase, a top-producing Realtor® with Coldwell Banker Realty, is offering a unique opportunity for sellers: list your home and receive a full, personalized, and comprehensive marketing plan — at no listing agent commission. This
includes professional photography, high-end marketing materials, and Lisa’s 30+ years of expertise in marketing, negotiation, contracts, and escrow management.
The listing agent’s commission will be waived, with only a small fee payable to Coldwell Banker Realty.
(For example: on a $1 million listing, instead of the typical 2.5% seller’s brokerage commission, the cost would be reduced to just $3,000 paid to Coldwell Banker. The fee will be proportionate to the listing and final sales price )
Eligible properties must be residential (no commercial properties) , list price not to exceed $5 million and must be listed by May 3, 2026. Take advantage of this incredible offer to sell your home with expert guidance — and support a great cause!
Donated by Lisa Chase
Value: Varies depending on item sold
American Girl Doll Party
$50
Waverly Parent Lisa Chase will host an American Girl themed birthday ( or garden) party for eight guests at her home in Studio City . The guests will bake fancy dessert snacks and do crafts. Lisa will provide decorations, food, party favors, creativity and fun. Bring your American Girl doll or share one of ours. Ideally designed for guests 5-10 years old. She can customize it just for you!
Estimated value $300.
Donated by Lisa Chase
Tacos and Tunes Party for 30
$1,200
Tacos and Tunes party with Los Gringos Locos and Misplaced Priorities (featuring our own Brittany Reynold's dad Tom!).
Details: Party for 30 that includes a fabulous taco cart - serving chicken and steak tacos, Caesar salad, chips, salsa with margaritas… and a super FUN rock & roll band.
Bookings for event dates are subject to the availability of the band and the taco cart and must be within 10 miles of La Canada.
Other restrictions apply, please visit https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/zzcvmzyn3megd06z3gjcu/Taco-and-Tunes-2023a.pdf?rlkey=k39kamfyvngqqzasow5a6nqeh&st=s5sl7xug&dl=0
to learn more!
Value: $2,250
Donated by: Tom Reynolds/Misplaced Priorities and Los Gringos Tacos
LA Preserve Package
$100
The Preserve LA Guest Pass Bundle:
Bundle of 10 passes good for 1 full day of admission for open access coworking at The Preserve LA, an innovative and plant-filled creative campus in Hollywood.
For more information, visit https://thepreservela.com/
Retail value: $320
LA Preserve Package
$100
The Preserve LA Guest Pass Bundle:
Bundle of 10 passes good for 1 full day of admission for open access coworking at The Preserve LA, an innovative and plant-filled creative campus in Hollywood.
For more information, visit https://thepreservela.com/
Retail value: $320
