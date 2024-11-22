The Way To Live Foundation Inc's Shop

Our custom design fundraising merch, this versatile two tone tote is a sturdy companion to take along with you to the gym, the grocery store, or on your next trip. Designed with food allergy awareness in mind, support our fight for health equity with this purchase today! All proceeds support our ongoing community programs.
Online Course: MyRest, Cultivating A Routine of Sabbath Rest
$24.99
Are you sick and tired of being sick and tired? Reclaim your wellness through faith in action! MyRest is a self-paced online course where you will have lots of content to explore principles of how to rest in a hectic world. You will get unlimited access for an entire year!
At the end of the course you will:
🧠Understand the purpose and prerequisites of a Sabbath rest routine;
🙏🏾 Prayerfully plan your ideal Sabbath rest routine;
🔎 Identify problems with and brainstorm solutions to your Sabbath rest routine;
🗺️ Create a personalized roadmap to Sabbath rest.
That All May Go Well Devotionals for Everyday Wellness
$9.99
Wellness is a journey measured on an individual scale. Your goals should be tailored to your body, your life, and your heart desires for change. Let your goal be improvement, not perfection. Each devotional is structured with the following:Questions, Personal Reflections, Prayers, Action Steps, Scriptures, Songs of The Day. While this book is structured as a daily devotional, it is important that you get the most out of your experience. Take your time. Don’t rush. Digest it. This book is meant to be interactive, causing personal reflection and generating desire for change with action. Let’s get going. Your journey awaits!
Good News Gardens Activity Book and Bible Study
$9.99
This book “Good News Gardens” (available on Kindle through Amazon) is the latest project from Way To Live Foundation.
With the rising cost of food, we want to move from just giving people food, to empowering them to grow their own!!! This book will teach basic gardening skills and principles to beginners. You can use it as a step by step guide to get growing! At the same time, we have incorporated writings for reflection and scriptures to study the Bible, allowing you to grow inside and out! Order your copy today!
Add a donation for The Way To Live Foundation Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!