The Weber School's Silent Auction

Enjoy a delightful selection of Israel’s most beloved sweet treats! This basket is filled with a variety of delicious confections, offering a true taste of Israeli indulgence. Whether you're treating yourself or gifting it to someone special, this mystery assortment is sure to satisfy any sweet tooth.
Ultimate Gift Card Bundle
$50
Treat yourself or someone special to the perfect shopping spree! This exclusive assortment of gift cards offers a variety of options, letting you dine, shop, or indulge in your favorite experiences. With something for everyone, this bundle is a fantastic way to enjoy a little extra flexibility and fun!
VIP Atlanta Hawks Experience
$750
Score big with four VIP tickets to an Atlanta Hawks game, plus a parking pass for a hassle-free experience, valued at $2,100! Enjoy premium seating, an electrifying atmosphere, and an unforgettable night of NBA action. Perfect for die-hard fans or a special night out!
Exclusive Collector’s Lot: Quilceda Creek Winery
$200
A remarkable trio of collector’s wines from the prestigious Quilceda Creek Winery, renowned for its rare, cult-status Cabernet. These consistently 100-point, award-winning wines are nearly impossible to acquire, with a ten-year waitlist for purchase. Perfect for connoisseurs, investors, or as a special gift, this $600-valued collection has been stored in ideal conditions to preserve its excellence. Don’t miss this opportunity to own a unique piece of wine history!
One-of-a-Kind Original Artwork
$50
Elevate your space with this one-of-a-kind artwork, crafted with exceptional detail and creativity. Infused with the spirit of Israel, it reflects the land’s rich history and culture. A perfect statement piece for any collection.
Tutoring Session with Karen Kerness
$175
Prepare to ace your exams with a 3-hour tutoring session from the experienced and highly-rated Karen Kerness, valued at $450.00. Whether you're aiming to boost your score or fine-tune your skills, Karen’s personalized approach will help you reach your academic goals.
Tennis Lesson
$50
Improve your game with a 1-hour tennis lesson from Joshua Davis at the Sandy Springs Tennis Center! Whether you’re booking a private session or gathering a small group, Joshua’s expert coaching will help elevate your skills, no matter your level.
Surprise Self-Care Basket
$35
Indulge in a luxurious self-care experience with this mystery basket packed with an assortment of soothing and rejuvenating items. From bath essentials to pampering skincare, you’ll find everything you need to unwind and treat yourself to some much-needed relaxation.
Challah Baking Class with Debbie Lewis
$50
Experience the joy of baking challah in a fun and interactive class for up to 8 people with Debbie Lewis! Perfect for beginners or seasoned bakers, Debbie will guide your group through every step—from mixing and kneading to braiding and baking—so you can create delicious, homemade challah together. This exclusive class, valued at $500, is a unique opportunity to learn, bake, and enjoy with friends or family!
$750 Gift Voucher for Alexis Taylor Interiors
$200
Transform your space with a $750 gift voucher to Alexis Taylor Interiors! Whether you're looking to refresh a single room or add the perfect finishing touches to your home, Alexis Taylor Interiors offers expert design services and a curated selection of stylish décor. Bid on this exclusive voucher and bring your design dreams to life!
One-of-a-Kind Original Artwork
$50
A beautiful, one-of-a-kind artwork featuring a graceful dove and the word Shalom in Hebrew, symbolizing peace and harmony. Infused with the spirit of Israel, this piece captures the essence of hope and unity. Perfect for any home or collection, it serves as a meaningful reminder of peace and connection.
Gift Card Basket
$50
A fantastic duo of gift cards from Amazon and Lulus, offering the perfect combination of style and convenience! Shop endless options on Amazon or refresh your wardrobe with the latest fashion from Lulus. Whether for yourself or as a gift, this auction item provides flexibility and choice for any occasion.
