The Weight of the Cape "Women Empowerment Luncheon"

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Priority entry, reserved seating, drink ticket and goodie Bag
Submit Via Jot Form and Upload Jpg file
Submit Via Jot Form and Upload Jpg file
Submit Via Jot Form and Upload Jpg file
1 General Admission Ticket, 6ft Table, Tablecloth and Quarter Page Ad
Full Page Ad Size - 8.5" x 11"
Submit Via Jot Form and Upload Jpg file
Half Page Ad Size - 8.5" x 5.5"
Submit Via Jot Form and Upload Jpg file
Quarter Page Ad Size - 4.25" x 5.5"
Submit Via Jot Form and Upload Jpg file
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!