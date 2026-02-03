Brevard County Florida Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc

Hosted by

Brevard County Florida Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc

About this event

The Weight of the Cape "Women Empowerment Luncheon"

301 Tucker Ln

Cocoa, FL 32926, USA

General Admission
$75

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

VIP Admission
$100

Priority entry, reserved seating, drink ticket and goodie Bag

Champions for Children Sponsor
$2,500
  • 8 Complimentary VIP Tickets
  • Back Cover AD Size - 8.5" x 11"
  • Logo or Name featured on all promotional material
  • Social Media Promotion
  • Submit Via Jot Form and Upload Jpg file
Pillar of Strenth Sponsor
$1,500
  • 5 Complimentary VIP Tickets
  • Inside Front Cover AD Size - 8.5" x 11"
  • Logo or Name featured on all promotional material
  • Social Media Promotion
  • Submit Via Jot Form and Upload Jpg file
Community Impact Sponsor
$1,000
  • 3 Complimentary VIP Tickets
  • 1 Inside Back Cover AD Size - 8.5" x 11"
  • Logo or Name featured on all promotional material
  • Social Media Promotion

Submit Via Jot Form and Upload Jpg file

Trail Blazer Table Sponsor
$600
  • Table Sponsor - 8 General Admission seats
  • Table Decal
  • Acknowledgement in Souvenir Journal
Legacy Builder Sponsor
$400
  • 2 Complementary VIP Tickets - Goodie Bag, Drink Ticket
  • 1Full Page Ad Size - 8.5" x 11"
  • Acknowledgement in Social Media Post

Submit Via Jot Form and Upload Jpg file

VIP Sponsor
$275
  • 1 Complimentary VIP Ticket - Goodie Bag, Drink Ticket, Reserve Seating
  • Full Page Ad Size - 8.5" x 11"

Submit Via Jot Form and Upload Jpg file

Purpose Partner Vendor
$200

1 General Admission Ticket, 6ft Table, Tablecloth and Quarter Page Ad

Full Page AD
$200

Full Page Ad Size - 8.5" x 11"

Submit Via Jot Form and Upload Jpg file

Half Page Ad
$125

Half Page Ad Size - 8.5" x 5.5"

Submit Via Jot Form and Upload Jpg file

Quarter Page
$75

Quarter Page Ad Size - 4.25" x 5.5"

Submit Via Jot Form and Upload Jpg file

Add a donation for Brevard County Florida Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc

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