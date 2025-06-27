The Weikel Writing Studio Will Write a Grant For You

Service Donation Package for Raffle Donated by: The Weikel Writing Studio, LLC www.theweikelwritingstudio.com Estimated Value: $750.00 Description of Services Included: As a proud supporter of small businesses and nonprofits in Metro Atlanta, The Weikel Writing Studio is pleased to donate the following service package to be raffled in collaboration with Brilliant and Kind Montessori Inc: 🖋️ Grant Consultation Session A 60-minute virtual consultation with Kiesha Weikel, Founder of The Weikel Writing Studio, to review your funding goals, clarify your vision, and map out your next strategic grant moves. Value: $150 📋 Grant Readiness Checkup A comprehensive review of your business or nonprofit’s grant readiness, including: Business structure review Mission and goals alignment Required documentation checklist Recommended next steps to become “grant-ready” Value: $250 💰 One Business Grant Submission We’ll research and select one current, relevant small business grant opportunity, then: Tailor and write a compelling grant application Prepare and submit required documents Ensure you meet eligibility requirements and deadlines Value: $350 This donation is ideal for: Early-stage entrepreneurs Community-driven startups Women- or minority-owned businesses Organizations seeking to grow their funding strategy We believe in building strong, fundable missions—and this service package is designed to jumpstart the journey. To redeem: The winner will be contacted via email. Services must be redeemed within 90 days of the raffle date.

Service Donation Package for Raffle Donated by: The Weikel Writing Studio, LLC www.theweikelwritingstudio.com Estimated Value: $750.00 Description of Services Included: As a proud supporter of small businesses and nonprofits in Metro Atlanta, The Weikel Writing Studio is pleased to donate the following service package to be raffled in collaboration with Brilliant and Kind Montessori Inc: 🖋️ Grant Consultation Session A 60-minute virtual consultation with Kiesha Weikel, Founder of The Weikel Writing Studio, to review your funding goals, clarify your vision, and map out your next strategic grant moves. Value: $150 📋 Grant Readiness Checkup A comprehensive review of your business or nonprofit’s grant readiness, including: Business structure review Mission and goals alignment Required documentation checklist Recommended next steps to become “grant-ready” Value: $250 💰 One Business Grant Submission We’ll research and select one current, relevant small business grant opportunity, then: Tailor and write a compelling grant application Prepare and submit required documents Ensure you meet eligibility requirements and deadlines Value: $350 This donation is ideal for: Early-stage entrepreneurs Community-driven startups Women- or minority-owned businesses Organizations seeking to grow their funding strategy We believe in building strong, fundable missions—and this service package is designed to jumpstart the journey. To redeem: The winner will be contacted via email. Services must be redeemed within 90 days of the raffle date.

More details...