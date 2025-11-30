The Well, A Legacy Learning Initiative Corp

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The Well, A Legacy Learning Initiative Corp

About this shop

The Well Merch Shop (V.2)

Cinch Bag item
Cinch Bag
$12

The Well Cinch Bag is a must have to carry all of your co-op needs. 

A basic cinch pack at a very friendly price. Lightweight and easy to wear over your shoulder thanks to adjustable-length drawcord straps.

  • 210 denier polyester
  • Drawcord closures 
  • Dimensions: 16.5"h x 14.5"w; Approx. 610 cubic inches
YOUTH Cotton T Blue - Logo and Verse item
YOUTH Cotton T Blue - Logo and Verse
$25

The Well Logo Tee with the Ephesians verse is a great way to support your Home School Program. This tee is a 100% Heavy Cotton Gildan with tear away label for an easy comfortable wear.

ADULT Cotton T Blue - Logo and Verse item
ADULT Cotton T Blue - Logo and Verse
$27

The Well Logo Tee with the Ephesians verse is a great way to support your Home School Program. This tee is a 100% Heavy Cotton Gildan with tear away label for an easy comfortable wear.

*Larger sizes available upon special request (+$3)

YOUTH Dry Fit T Atomic Blue - logo and verse item
YOUTH Dry Fit T Atomic Blue - logo and verse
$25

The Well Sports Performance Tee is lightweight, roomy and highly breathable, these moisture-wicking, tees are perfect for hotter days to enjoy outside play.

  • 3.8-ounce, 100% polyester interlock with PosiCharge technology
  • Removable tag for comfort
  • Set-in sleeves
ADULT Dry Fit T Atomic Blue - logo and verse item
ADULT Dry Fit T Atomic Blue - logo and verse
$27

The Well Sports Performance Tee is lightweight, roomy and highly breathable, these moisture-wicking, tees are perfect for hotter days to enjoy outside play.

  • 3.8-ounce, 100% polyester interlock with PosiCharge technology
  • Removable tag for comfort
  • Set-in sleeves
YOUTH BLUE Hoodie - logo and verse item
YOUTH BLUE Hoodie - logo and verse
$40

*Please note the sweatshirt is BLUE, not gray!!!

Stay warm in The Well Hoodie! Made on a comfortable Port & Company Fleece Hoodie in a blended 50/50 Cotton/Poly Fleece fabric.  It's perfect for those chilly mornings, nights, and cold classrooms.

  • 7.8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece
  • Air jet yarn for softness
  • Removable tag for comfort
  • No drawcord at youth hood
  • Drawcord available on adult hood
  • Front pouch pocket
ADULT BLUE Hoodie - logo and verse item
ADULT BLUE Hoodie - logo and verse
$42

*Please note the sweatshirt is BLUE not gray!!!

Stay warm in The Well Hoodie! Made on a comfortable Port & Company Fleece Hoodie in a blended 50/50 Cotton/Poly Fleece fabric.  It's perfect for those chilly mornings, nights, and cold classrooms.

  • 7.8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece
  • Air jet yarn for softness
  • Removable tag for comfort
  • No drawcord at youth hood
  • Drawcord available on adult hood
  • Front pouch pocket

*Additional size (XXL) available upon special request (+$3)

Homeschool Dad Gildan soft heathered navy T-shirt item
Homeschool Dad Gildan soft heathered navy T-shirt
$13

You asked, we delivered! This soft Gildan heathered navy blue homeschool dad shirt is the perfect gift for the principal in your homeschool household! Poly/Cotton blend.


*Additional adult sizes available upon request (+$3)

2XL-5XL Homeschool Dad Gildan soft heathered navy T-shirt item
2XL-5XL Homeschool Dad Gildan soft heathered navy T-shirt
$16

You asked, we delivered! This soft Gildan heathered navy blue homeschool dad shirt is the perfect gift for the principal in your homeschool household! Poly/Cotton blend.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!